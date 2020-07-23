Daimler : Q2 2020 Fact Sheet

Log in
Fact Sheet for Q2 and H1 2020

07/23/2020 | 03:46am EDT

Fact Sheet for Q2 and H1 2020

July 23, 2020

Contents

Daimler Group

Stock Market Information

3

Earnings and Financial Situation

4 - 16

Information for Divisions

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

17

-

23

Daimler Trucks & Buses

24

-

29

Daimler Mobility

30

2

Stock Market Information

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January - June

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Earnings per share (in EUR)

basic

1.61

1.58

-0.10

1.46

0.09

1.96

-1.87

-1.24

.

-1.78

0.72

.

diluted

1.61

1.58

-0.10

1.46

0.09

1.96

-1.87

-1.24

.

-1.78

0.72

.

Average number of

shares outstanding (in millions)

(adjusted for treasury stocks)

basic

1,069.8

1,069.8

1,069.7

1,069.8

1,069.8

1,069.7

1,069.8

1,069.7

+0%

1,069.8

1,069.7

+0%

diluted

1,069.8

1,069.8

1,069.7

1,069.8

1,069.8

1,069.7

1,069.8

1,069.7

+0%

1,069.8

1,069.7

+0%

Number of shares outstanding

1,069.8

1,069.8

1,069.8

1,069.8

1,069.8

1,069.0

1,069.8

1,069.8

0%

(at period end, in millions)

Xetra closing price

45.62

54.35

49.37

45.91

27.52

52.25

36.15

48.93

-26%

(at period end, in EUR)

Market capitalization Frankfurt

48.81

58.15

52.82

49.12

29.44

55.86

38.67

52.35

-26%

(at period end, in billions of EUR)

3

Key Figures and Ratios

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January - June

(in millions of EUR)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Unit Sales (in units)

839,326

794,749

910,163

917,756

644,316

773,796

541,833

821,666

-34%

1,186,149

1,595,462

-26%

Revenue

43,270

40,211

47,127

46,610

37,223

39,698

30,184

42,650

-29%

67,407

82,348

-18%

EBIT

2,690

2,488

382

2,669

617

2,798

-1,682

-1,558

.

-1,065

1,240

.

Net profit (loss), Group

1,813

1,761

-11

1,642

168

2,149

-1,906

-1,242

.

-1,738

907

.

Profit (loss) attributable to

1,719

1,689

-109

1,561

94

2,095

-2,001

-1,328

.

-1,907

767

.

shareholders of Daimler AG

Free cash flow industrial business

2,819

-1,864

1,890

2,958

-2,316

-2,039

685

-1,302

.

-1,631

-3,341

.

R&D expenditure total

2,501

2,373

2,426

2,123

2,354

2,378

2,255

2,357

-4%

4,609

4,735

-3%

Expensed R&D costs

1,764

1,775

1,549

1,474

1,722

1,704

1,544

1,569

-2%

3,266

3,273

-0%

Capitalized development costs

737

598

877

649

632

674

711

788

-10%

1,343

1,462

-8%

Amortization on capitalized

456

370

453

430

454

429

436

455

-4%

890

884

+1%

development costs

Depreciation and amortization*

1,878

1,574

2,150

1,690

1,947

1,765

2,429

1,804

+35%

4,376

3,569

+23%

Capital expenditure total*

2,849

2,884

3,007

3,401

2,431

2,634

2,424

2,753

-12%

4,855

5,387

-10%

Investment in pp&e

1,749

2,043

1,987

2,556

1,604

1,654

1,602

1,722

-7%

3,206

3,376

-5%

Capitalized development costs

737

598

877

649

632

674

711

788

-10%

1,343

1,462

-8%

Financial investments and

363

243

143

196

195

306

111

243

-54%

306

549

-44%

other intangible assets

* Industrial business. Depreciation and amortization including amortization on capitalized development costs and as of Q1 2019 right-of-use assets, excluding depreciation on leased assets.

4

Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) and Return on Sales (RoS)

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January - June

(EBIT in millions of EUR, RoS in %)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

EBIT

1,470

n/a

62

n/a

510

1,143

-1,125

-2,784

.

-615

-1,641

.

RoS

5.5%

n/a

0.2%

n/a

2.2%

4.8%

-5.9%

-11.0%

.

-1.5%

-3.3%

.

Daimler Trucks & Buses

EBIT

838

n/a

447

n/a

247

553

-756

834

.

-509

1,387

.

RoS

7.3%

n/a

4.0%

n/a

2.8%

5.4%

-12.2%

7.2%

.

-3.4%

6.4%

.

Daimler Mobility

EBIT

413

392

87

378

58

1,209

205

431

-52%

263

1,640

-84%

Return on equity (RoE)

11.9%

12.5%

2.4%

12.0%

1.6%

35.7%

5.6%

12.5%

.

3.6%

24.0%

.

Reconciliation

-31

n/a

-214

n/a

-198

-107

-6

-39

.

-204

-146

.

Daimler Group

2,690

2,488

382

2,669

617

2,798

-1,682

-1,558

.

-1,065

1,240

.

5

EBIT of the Industrial Business

Industrial

Mercedes-Benz

Daimler

Reconciliation

Business

Cars & Vans

Trucks & Buses

2nd Quarter

2nd Quarter

2nd Quarter

2nd Quarter

(in millions of EUR)

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue

23,734

35,505

18,949

25,418

6,200

11,581

-1,415

-1,494

Cost of sales

-21,742

-30,878

-17,341

-22,755

-5,805

-9,381

1,404

1,258

Gross profit

1,992

4,627

1,608

2,663

395

2,200

-11

-236

Selling expenses

-2,304

-2,875

-1,839

-2,431

-608

-713

143

269

General administrative expenses

-627

-760

-338

-453

-312

-376

23

69

Research and non-capitalized development costs

-1,544

-1,569

-1,223

-1,225

-330

-370

9

26

Others

596

-1,412

667

-1,338

99

93

-170

-167

EBIT

-1,887

-1,989

-1,125

-2,784

-756

834

-6

-39

6

Adjustments Affecting EBIT

(in millions of EUR)

MercedesBenz-

CarsVans&

Legal proceedings and related measures*

Restructuring measures

Trucks& Buses

Daimler

Restructuring measures

Daimler

Mobility

Legal proceedings and related measures

Restructuring measures

M&A transactions

Recon-

ciliation

Restructuring measures

Legal proceedings and related measures

* In 2019 including Takata.

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January-June

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

362

-

1,475

-

93

122

53

3,473

146

3,595

36

-

226

-

-

107

788

459

788

566

-

-

-

-

-

-

9

-

9

-

11

-

-34

-

-

-

-

23

-

23

45

-

331

-

-

-

108

29

108

29

-

-

-

-

-

-718

-

-

-

-718

-2

-

-4

-

9

1

-

21

9

22

-

-

-

-

-

-

16

-

16

-

7

EBIT Adjusted and RoS/RoE Adjusted

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January-June

(EBIT in millions of EUR, RoS in %)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

EBIT adjusted

1,868

n/a

1,763

n/a

603

1,372

-284

1,148

.

319

2,520

-87%

RoS adjusted

7.0%

n/a

5.7%

n/a

2.6%

5.7%

-1.5%

4.5%

.

0.8%

5.1%

.

Daimler Trucks & Buses

EBIT adjusted

838

n/a

447

n/a

247

553

-747

834

.

-500

1,387

.

RoS adjusted

7.3%

n/a

4.0%

n/a

2.8%

5.4%

-12.0%

7.2%

.

-3.3%

6.4%

.

Daimler Mobility

EBIT adjusted

469

n/a

384

n/a

58

491

313

483

-35%

371

974

-62%

RoE adjusted

13.5%

n/a

10.5%

n/a

1.6%

14.5%

8.6%

14.0%

.

5.0%

14.2%

.

Reconciliation

-33

n/a

-218

n/a

-189

-106

10

-18

.

-179

-124

.

Daimler Group

3,142

n/a

2,376

n/a

719

2,310

-708

2,447

.

11

4,757

-100%

8

Free Cash Flow and Net Liquidity of the Industrial Business

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January-June

(in millions of EUR)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Net liquidity

at the beginning of the period

6,618

14,472

9,648

13,499

10,997

13,054*

9,262

11,346

-18%

10,997

13,054*

-16%

Free cash flow

2,819

-1,864

1,890

2,958

-2,316

-2,039

685

-1,302

.

-1,631

-3,341

.

thereof: working capital**

-76

-2,611

1,479

313

-77

-2,391

1,850

-1,072

.

1,773

-3,463

.

Other

211

891

-541

-169

581

331

-466

-3,426

.

115

-3,095

.

thereof: dividends Daimler AG

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-3,477

.

0

-3,477

.

Net liquidity

at the end of the period

9,648

13,499

10,997

16,288

9,262

11,346

9,481

6,618

+43%

9,481

6,618

+43%

  • Reflecting effects from initial application of IFRS 16.
  • Inventories, trade receivables and trade payables.

9

Liquidity

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

End of

(in millions of EUR)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

Q2 2020

2019

Change

Group liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents

16,989

15,014

18,883

15,853

16,140

16,598

21,949

12,519

+75%

21,949

18,883

+16%

Marketable securities and term deposits

8,999

9,865

8,655

9,577

7,910

10,114

7,370

8,945

-18%

7,370

8,655

-15%

Gross liquidity

25,988

24,879

27,538

25,430

24,050

26,712

29,319

21,464

+37%

29,319

27,538

+6%

Financing liabilities (nominal)

-158,715

-141,572

-161,201

-144,999

-156,649

-154,825

-155,996

-153,271

.

-155,996

-161,201

.

Net debt

-132,727

-116,693

-133,663

-119,569

-132,599

-128,113

-126,677

-131,807

.

-126,677

-133,663

.

Liquidity of the industrial business

Cash and cash equivalents

15,144

12,375

16,152

12,799

13,966

14,301

17,967

10,538

+70%

17,967

16,152

+11%

Marketable securities and term deposits

7,876

8,691

7,522

8,364

6,875

9,038

6,469

7,833

-17%

6,469

7,522

-14%

Gross liquidity

23,020

21,066

23,674

21,163

20,841

23,339

24,436

18,371

+33%

24,436

23,674

+3%

Financing liabilities (nominal)

-13,372

-7,567

-12,677

-4,875

-11,579

-11,993

-14,955

-11,753

.

-14,955

-12,677

.

Net liquidity

9,648

13,499

10,997

16,288

9,262

11,346

9,481

6,618

+43%

9,481

10,997

-14%

10

Reconciliation from CFBIT*

to Free Cash Flow of the Industrial Business

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January - June

(in millions of EUR)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

CFBIT of Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

1,825

n/a

1,749

n/a

-1,729

-835

430

-2,141

.

-1,299

-2,976

.

CFBIT of Daimler Trucks & Buses

736

n/a

1,123

n/a

-85

-232

-121

1,027

.

-206

795

.

Income taxes paid/refunded

186

n/a

-672

n/a

-431

-436

271

-37

.

-160

-473

.

Interest paid/received

-140

n/a

-24

n/a

16

-194

35

-30

.

51

-224

.

Other reconciling items

212

n/a

-286

n/a

-87

-342

70

-121

.

-17

-463

.

Free cash flow industrial business

2,819

-1,864

1,890

2,958

-2,316

-2,039

685

-1,302

.

-1,631

-3,341

.

Adjustments

112

n/a

1,056

n/a

454

79

93

94

-1%

547

173

+216%

Free cash flow (IB) adjusted

2,931

n/a

2,946

n/a

-1,862

-1,960

778

-1,208

.

-1,084

-3,168

.

* Cash flow before interest and taxes.

11

Pension and Health-Care Benefits

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

End of

(in billions of EUR)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

Q2 2020

2019

Change

Pension benefits

Benefit obligations

-37.9

-31.4

-36.2

-31.7

-32.6

-33.5

-37.1

-35.6

.

-37.1

-36.2

.

Plan assets

27.4

26.6

27.8

25.5

25.1

26.6

26.8

26.9

-0%

26.8

27.8

-4%

Funded status

-10.5

-4.8

-8.4

-6.2

-7.5

-6.9

-10.3

-8.7

.

-10.3

-8.4

.

Funding ratio

72.3%

84.7%

76.8%

80.4%

77.0%

79.4%

72.2%

75.6%

.

72.2%

76.8%

.

Health-care benefits

Benefit obligations

-1.3

-1.2

-1.2

-1.1

-1.2

-1.1

-1.2

-1.2

.

-1.2

-1.2

.

Plan assets

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

.

0.0

0.0

.

Reimbursement Medicare Act

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

.

0.0

0.0

.

Funded status

-1.3

-1.1

-1.2

-1.1

-1.2

-1.1

-1.2

-1.2

.

-1.2

-1.2

.

12

Net Assets of the Automotive Segments

Mercedes-Benz

Daimler

Cars & Vans

Trucks & Buses

End of

End of

(in millions of EUR)

Q2 2020

2019

Q2 2020

2019

Intangible assets

13,888

13,234

1,794

1,828

Property, plant and equipment

27,586

27,933

8,264

8,569

Inventories

21,132

20,959

7,839

7,615

Trade receivables

6,291

7,556

2,595

3,469

Other segment assets

24,189

24,808

5,976

6,497

Segment assets

93,086

94,490

26,468

27,978

Trade payables

10,056

9,042

2,851

2,847

Other segment liabilities

49,738

52,150

13,944

14,706

Segment liabilities

59,794

61,192

16,795

17,553

Net assets

33,292

33,298

9,673

10,425

13

Production Volume

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January - June

(in units)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

747,080

729,788

646,749

661,942

609,553

725,692

422,082

704,039

-40%

1,031,635

1,429,731

-28%

Mercedes-Benz Cars

655,411

632,441

539,918

556,415

517,297

614,094

350,662

588,250

-40%

867,959

1,202,344

-28%

Mercedes-Benz Vans

91,669

97,347

106,831

105,527

92,256

111,598

71,420

115,789

-38%

163,676

227,387

-28%

Daimler Trucks & Buses

134,801

150,416

110,937

141,094

108,751

132,571

54,295

135,894

-60%

163,046

268,465

-39%

Daimler Trucks

126,384

141,909

102,739

133,912

102,253

125,599

50,887

127,224

-60%

153,140

252,823

-39%

Daimler Buses

8,417

8,507

8,198

7,182

6,498

6,972

3,408

8,670

-61%

9,906

15,642

-37%

Daimler Group

881,881

880,204

757,686

803,036

718,304

858,263

476,377

839,933

-43%

1,194,681

1,698,196

-30%

14

Unit Sales

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January - June

(in units)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

704,987

650,953

779,724

764,351

546,742

652,350

480,800

686,757

-30%

1,027,542

1,339,107

-23%

Mercedes-Benz Cars

604,655

559,539

649,826

638,263

470,581

555,312

408,924

575,639

-29%

879,505

1,130,951

-22%

Mercedes-Benz Vans

100,332

91,414

129,898

126,088

76,161

97,038

71,876

111,118

-35%

148,037

208,156

-29%

Daimler Trucks & Buses

134,339

143,796

130,439

153,405

97,574

121,446

61,033

134,909

-55%

158,607

256,355

-38%

Daimler Trucks

125,382

136,055

120,745

143,524

92,468

115,920

57,945

126,474

-54%

150,413

242,394

-38%

Daimler Buses

8,957

7,741

9,694

9,881

5,106

5,526

3,088

8,435

-63%

8,194

13,961

-41%

Daimler Group

839,326

794,749

910,163

917,756

644,316

773,796

541,833

821,666

-34%

1,186,149

1,595,462

-26%

15

Revenue*

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January - June

(in millions of EUR)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

26,562

n/a

30,854

n/a

23,196

24,063

18,949

25,418

-25%

42,145

49,481

-15%

Daimler Trucks & Buses

11,483

n/a

11,191

n/a

8,744

10,174

6,200

11,581

-46%

14,944

21,755

-31%

Daimler Mobility

7,086

6,385

7,534

7,059

7,101

6,881

6,450

7,145

-10%

13,551

14,026

-3%

Reconciliation

-1,861

n/a

-2,452

n/a

-1,818

-1,420

-1,415

-1,494

.

-3,233

-2,914

.

Daimler Group

43,270

40,211

47,127

46,610

37,223

39,698

30,184

42,650

-29%

67,407

82,348

-18%

* In 2018 at the Daimler Mobility segment, the Group's internal revenue and cost of sales have been adjusted by the same amount. These adjustments have been fully eliminated in the reconciliation.

16

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

Overview

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January - June

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Unit sales (units)

704,987

650,953

779,724

764,351

546,742

652,350

480,800

686,757

-30%

1,027,542

1,339,107

-23%

Retail sales (units)

704,233

629,109

745,470

730,743

547,829

663,792

523,307

700,533

-25%

1,071,136

1,364,325

-21%

Production (units)

747,080

729,788

646,749

661,942

609,553

725,692

422,082

704,039

-40%

1,031,635

1,429,731

-28%

Revenue (millions of EUR)

26,562

n/a

30,854

n/a

23,196

24,063

18,949

25,418

-25%

42,145

49,481

-15%

EBIT (millions of EUR)

1,470

n/a

62

n/a

510

1,143

-1,125

-2,784

.

-615

-1,641

.

EBIT adjusted (millions of EUR)

1,868

n/a

1,763

n/a

603

1,372

-284

1,148

.

319

2,520

-87%

Return on sales (%)

5.5%

n/a

0.2%

n/a

2.2%

4.8%

-5.9%

-11.0%

.

-1.5%

-3.3%

.

Return on sales adjusted (%)

7.0%

n/a

5.7%

n/a

2.6%

5.7%

-1.5%

4.5%

.

0.8%

5.1%

.

CFBIT (millions of EUR)

1,825

n/a

1,749

n/a

-1,729

-835

430

-2,141

.

-1,299

-2,976

.

CFBIT adjusted (millions of EUR)

1,937

n/a

2,805

n/a

-1,281

-756

522

-2,047

.

-759

-2,803

.

Cash conversion rate adjusted*

1.0

n/a

1.6

n/a

-2.1

-0.6

-1.8

-1.8

.

-2.4

-1.1

.

* Ratio of CFBIT adjusted to EBIT adjusted.

17

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

Reconciliation from EBIT to CFBIT

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January - June

(in millions of EUR)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

EBIT of Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

1,470

n/a

62

n/a

510

1,143

-1,125

-2,784

.

-615

-1,641

.

Change in working capital

1

n/a

670

n/a

128

-1,537

1,548

-1,050

.

1,676

-2,587

.

Net financial investments

-50

n/a

-37

n/a

-118

-138

170

-89

.

52

-227

.

Net investments in property, plant and

equipment and intangible assets

-2,426

n/a

-2,664

n/a

-2,113

-2,315

-2,191

-2,429

.

-4,304

-4,744

.

Depreciation and amortization/impairments

1,552

n/a

1,802

n/a

1,614

1,449

2,090

1,486

+41%

3,704

2,935

+26%

Other

1,278

n/a

1,916

n/a

-1,750

563

-62

2,725

.

-1,812

3,288

.

CFBIT of Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

1,825

n/a

1,749

n/a

-1,729

-835

430

-2,141

.

-1,299

-2,976

.

Adjustments

112

n/a

1,056

n/a

448

79

92

94

-2%

540

173

+212%

CFBIT of Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans adjusted

1,937

n/a

2,805

n/a

-1,281

-756

522

-2,047

.

-759

-2,803

.

Cash conversion rate adjusted*

1.0

n/a

1.6

n/a

-2.1

-0.6

-1.8

-1.8

.

-2.4

-1.1

.

* Ratio of CFBIT adjusted to EBIT adjusted.

18

Mercedes-Benz Cars

Unit Sales

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January - June

(in units)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Wholesales

604,655

559,539

649,826

638,263

470,581

555,312

408,924

575,639

-29%

879,505

1,130,951

-22%

Europe

253,213

223,561

258,916

264,755

189,190

235,298

113,369

244,788

-54%

302,559

480,086

-37%

Germany

85,084

72,114

89,375

91,171

61,025

78,084

39,531

82,521

-52%

100,556

160,605

-37%

North America*

89,972

90,566

114,333

120,289

79,757

75,961

49,074

88,640

-45%

128,831

164,601

-22%

USA

75,666

75,975

97,728

102,704

68,525

64,259

42,452

75,497

-44%

110,977

139,756

-21%

Asia

240,335

223,058

253,442

232,883

180,898

221,649

236,448

224,231

+5%

417,346

445,880

-6%

China

173,321

170,438

179,395

161,567

131,566

173,152

196,173

168,313

+17%

327,739

341,465

-4%

of which locally produced vehicles

143,187

118,450

142,073

114,506

110,043

145,107

160,069

136,939

+17%

270,112

282,046

-4%

Rest of World

21,135

22,354

23,135

20,336

20,736

22,404

10,033

17,980

-44%

30,769

40,384

-24%

* USA, Canada and Mexico.

19

Mercedes-Benz Vans

Unit Sales

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January - June

(in units)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Wholesales

100,332

91,414

129,898

126,088

76,161

97,038

71,876

111,118

-35%

148,037

208,156

-29%

EU30*

65,523

57,019

87,354

89,514

53,078

66,557

42,943

78,622

-45%

96,021

145,179

-34%

Germany

28,863

22,397

37,379

34,444

21,632

22,384

18,542

32,670

-43%

40,174

55,054

-27%

North America**

14,057

13,048

18,404

13,351

7,288

11,671

10,888

12,338

-12%

18,176

24,009

-24%

USA

11,602

9,634

16,538

10,485

6,347

8,846

9,581

8,668

+11%

15,928

17,514

-9%

Latin America (excl. Mexico)

4,444

4,652

5,118

6,272

2,741

4,174

2,225

4,902

-55%

4,966

9,076

-45%

Asia

10,113

9,141

10,406

9,569

6,206

8,971

10,576

9,072

+17%

16,782

18,043

-7%

China

8,516

7,381

7,669

7,676

4,165

6,131

9,505

7,134

+33%

13,670

13,265

+3%

Rest of World

6,195

7,554

8,616

7,382

6,848

5,665

5,244

6,184

-15%

12,092

11,849

+2%

  • European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.
  • USA, Canada and Mexico.

20

Mercedes-Benz Cars

Retail Sales

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January - June

(in units)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Retail sales

617,972

556,979

643,328

627,601

483,241

587,921

461,949

607,126

-24%

945,190

1,195,047

-21%

Europe

259,584

235,033

272,576

270,020

194,654

248,175

128,721

262,126

-51%

323,375

510,301

-37%

Germany

92,191

76,185

102,561

97,135

66,248

80,752

43,719

89,355

-51%

109,967

170,107

-35%

North America*

90,990

81,351

107,155

106,585

78,509

84,416

68,041

90,702

-25%

146,550

175,118

-16%

USA

76,806

66,847

92,202

90,853

67,740

71,397

59,449

76,493

-22%

127,189

147,890

-14%

Asia

246,368

219,253

238,384

227,794

190,448

234,224

251,196

232,731

+8%

441,644

466,955

-5%

China

184,439

167,906

170,226

159,517

139,915

178,123

208,222

174,199

+20%

348,137

352,322

-1%

of which locally produced vehicles

153,754

123,408

138,368

111,424

115,663

142,237

171,370

141,559

+21%

287,033

283,796

+1%

Rest of World

21,030

21,342

25,213

23,202

19,630

21,106

13,991

21,567

-35%

33,621

42,673

-21%

V-Class/X-Class

19,253

15,818

22,163

22,065

15,684

18,051

13,530

19,310

-30%

29,214

37,361

-22%

(included in MBC retail sales)

* USA, Canada and Mexico.

21

Mercedes-Benz Vans

Retail Sales

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January - June

(in units)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Retail sales

86,261

72,130

102,142

103,142

64,588

75,871

61,358

93,407

-34%

125,946

169,278

-26%

EU30*

57,075

43,620

71,663

74,119

44,762

53,453

37,731

68,836

-45%

82,493

122,289

-33%

Germany

21,845

17,708

29,739

27,371

16,409

17,453

14,354

26,568

-46%

30,763

44,021

-30%

North America**

15,431

14,307

15,203

12,374

9,021

9,665

12,197

11,661

+5%

21,218

21,326

-1%

USA

12,821

11,113

12,789

10,154

7,527

7,476

10,760

8,549

+26%

18,287

16,025

+14%

Latin America (excl. Mexico)

4,774

4,332

4,783

5,125

3,412

4,254

2,673

4,431

-40%

6,085

8,685

-30%

Asia

4,671

3,709

4,452

4,705

3,512

4,214

4,715

3,992

+18%

8,227

8,206

+0%

China

3,476

2,689

3,000

3,609

2,449

2,846

4,120

3,057

+35%

6,569

5,903

+11%

Rest of World

4,310

6,162

6,041

6,819

3,881

4,285

4,042

4,487

-10%

7,923

8,772

-10%

  • European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.
  • USA, Canada and Mexico.

22

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans

Market Shares*

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January - June

(in %)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

in % pts.

in % pts.

Mercedes-Benz Cars

European Union**

7.0

5.6

7.2

7.5

5.8

6.2

5.7

6.4

-0.7

5.8

6.3

-0.5

of which Germany

10.5

9.8

12.1

12.5

9.9

10.1

9.6

9.9

-0.3

9.7

10.0

-0.3

USA

1.8

1.6

2.1

2.1

1.9

1.8

2.0

1.7

+0.3

2.0

1.7

+0.3

China

3.5

3.1

2.8

2.5

4.8

3.5

3.8

3.4

+0.4

4.1

3.4

+0.7

South Korea

5.9

2.6

5.4

4.8

4.7

4.3

4.6

5.0

-0.4

4.6

4.7

-0.1

Japan

1.5

1.6

2.1

1.9

1.3

1.4

1.4

1.5

-0.1

1.4

1.5

-0.1

Mercedes-Benz Vans

EU30*** small

2.2

3.2

2.0

3.1

1.9

2.6

1.8

2.7

-0.9

1.9

2.6

-0.7

EU30*** midsize/large

17.2

12.7

19.0

18.8

16.3

15.1

15.7

16.0

-0.3

16.0

15.5

+0.5

of which Germany

27.5

22.5

33.3

30.5

24.6

23.3

23.7

24.5

-0.8

24.2

24.0

+0.2

USA large

12.1

9.9

10.1

8.7

7.4

6.7

13.3

6.8

+6.5

9.9

6.7

+3.2

  • Based on estimates in certain markets.
  • Including United Kingdom until Q4 2019.
  • European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.

23

Daimler Trucks & Buses

Overview

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January - June

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Incoming orders (units)

100,627

137,609

117,837

139,744

92,841

109,621

59,526

104,728

-43%

152,367

214,349

-29%

Unit sales (units)

134,339

143,796

130,439

153,405

97,574

121,446

61,033

134,909

-55%

158,607

256,355

-38%

Unit sales BFDA - Beijing Foton

Daimler Automotive Co. Ltd. (Auman Trucks)

18,169

22,971

22,468

23,804

22,945

22,675

41,926

22,902

+83%

64,871

45,577

+42%

Production (units)

134,801

150,416

110,937

141,094

108,751

132,571

54,295

135,894

-60%

163,046

268,465

-39%

Revenue (millions of EUR)

11,483

n/a

11,191

n/a

8,744

10,174

6,200

11,581

-46%

14,944

21,755

-31%

EBIT (millions of EUR)

838

n/a

447

n/a

247

553

-756

834

.

-509

1,387

.

EBIT adjusted (millions of EUR)

838

n/a

447

n/a

247

553

-747

834

.

-500

1,387

.

Return on sales (%)

7.3%

n/a

4.0%

n/a

2.8%

5.4%

-12.2%

7.2%

.

-3.4%

6.4%

.

Return on sales adjusted (%)

7.3%

n/a

4.0%

n/a

2.8%

5.4%

-12.0%

7.2%

.

-3.3%

6.4%

.

CFBIT (millions of EUR)

736

n/a

1,123

n/a

-85

-232

-121

1,027

.

-206

795

.

CFBIT adjusted (millions of EUR)

736

n/a

1,123

n/a

-85

-232

-121

1,027

.

-206

795

.

Cash conversion rate adjusted*

0.9

n/a

2.5

n/a

-0.3

-0.4

0.2

1.2

.

0.4

0.6

.

* Ratio of CFBIT adjusted to EBIT adjusted.

24

Daimler Trucks & Buses

Reconciliation from EBIT to CFBIT

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January - June

(in millions of EUR)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

EBIT of Daimler Trucks & Buses

838

n/a

447

n/a

247

553

-756

834

.

-509

1,387

.

Change in working capital

-100

n/a

777

n/a

-129

-861

306

35

+774%

177

-826

.

Net financial investments

-181

n/a

1

n/a

-9

-16

-27

58

.

-36

42

.

Net investments in property, plant and

equipment and intangible assets

-297

n/a

-478

n/a

-186

-238

-201

-321

.

-387

-559

.

Depreciation and amortization/impairments

333

n/a

342

n/a

333

320

339

320

+6%

672

640

+5%

Other

143

n/a

34

n/a

-341

10

218

101

+116%

-123

111

.

CFBIT of Daimler Trucks & Buses

736

n/a

1,123

n/a

-85

-232

-121

1,027

.

-206

795

.

Adjustments

0

n/a

0

n/a

0

0

0

0

.

0

0

.

CFBIT of Daimler Trucks & Buses adjusted

736

n/a

1,123

n/a

-85

-232

-121

1,027

.

-206

795

.

Cash conversion rate adjusted*

0.9

n/a

2.5

n/a

-0.3

-0.4

0.2

1.2

.

0.4

0.6

.

* Ratio of CFBIT adjusted to EBIT adjusted.

25

Daimler Trucks

Unit Sales

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January - June

(in units)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Wholesales

125,382

136,055

120,745

143,524

92,468

115,920

57,945

126,474

-54%

150,413

242,394

-38%

EU30*

19,942

21,865

21,075

25,206

13,197

18,967

9,675

19,836

-51%

22,872

38,803

-41%

Germany

8,616

8,688

8,460

10,301

5,836

6,576

3,999

7,846

-49%

9,835

14,422

-32%

North America**

53,240

52,690

45,549

51,808

35,550

47,825

20,023

54,533

-63%

55,573

102,358

-46%

USA

47,307

44,708

38,914

43,006

31,414

42,376

17,321

45,593

-62%

48,735

87,969

-45%

Latin America (excl. Mexico)

11,569

9,795

12,139

11,077

6,996

8,677

6,208

10,215

-39%

13,204

18,892

-30%

Brazil

8,157

5,951

8,136

7,004

4,996

6,097

4,809

7,301

-34%

9,805

13,398

-27%

Asia

33,550

42,298

33,382

44,493

30,651

34,307

17,739

33,982

-48%

48,390

68,289

-29%

Japan

11,683

10,720

9,533

10,947

11,693

10,975

7,763

10,048

-23%

19,456

21,023

-7%

Indonesia

9,838

17,751

11,472

17,551

7,906

7,808

3,474

9,961

-65%

11,380

17,769

-36%

India

2,672

5,252

2,413

5,293

2,439

5,549

840

3,840

-78%

3,279

9,389

-65%

Rest of World

7,081

9,407

8,600

10,940

6,074

6,144

4,300

7,908

-46%

10,374

14,052

-26%

  • European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.
  • USA, Canada and Mexico.

26

Daimler Buses

Unit Sales

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January - June

(in units)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Wholesales

8,957

7,741

9,694

9,881

5,106

5,526

3,088

8,435

-63%

8,194

13,961

-41%

EU30*

2,474

2,146

3,053

3,588

1,260

919

1,230

2,837

-57%

2,490

3,756

-34%

Germany

769

590

1,006

1,197

531

342

590

924

-36%

1,121

1,266

-11%

North America**

797

906

800

1,070

448

382

240

665

-64%

688

1,047

-34%

Mexico

790

881

800

1,063

448

382

239

655

-64%

687

1,037

-34%

Latin America (excl. Mexico)

4,629

3,449

4,142

3,746

2,386

3,163

1,249

3,712

-66%

3,635

6,875

-47%

Brazil

3,465

2,278

3,028

2,160

1,915

2,228

920

2,673

-66%

2,835

4,901

-42%

Asia

695

761

1,143

1,073

403

846

133

716

-81%

536

1,562

-66%

Rest of World

362

479

556

404

609

216

236

505

-53%

845

721

+17%

  • European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.
  • USA, Canada and Mexico.

27

Daimler Trucks

Incoming Orders*

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January - June

(in units)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Incoming orders

91,974

129,330

109,145

132,346

85,821

101,376

56,949

96,190

-41%

142,770

197,566

-28%

EU30**

12,103

17,665

18,544

29,039

16,256

20,474

10,268

18,493

-44%

26,524

38,967

-32%

Germany

5,179

7,457

7,116

10,466

7,296

8,763

4,467

6,865

-35%

11,763

15,628

-25%

North America***

26,038

50,549

40,616

54,276

32,838

27,009

17,194

28,045

-39%

50,032

55,054

-9%

USA

22,597

49,511

37,089

46,106

27,042

24,246

16,464

23,589

-30%

43,506

47,835

-9%

Latin America (excl. Mexico)

11,961

9,247

10,842

9,702

6,396

8,628

5,783

10,128

-43%

12,179

18,756

-35%

Brazil

8,157

5,951

8,136

7,004

4,996

6,097

4,809

7,301

-34%

9,805

13,398

-27%

Asia

35,426

39,678

32,632

32,471

23,950

38,561

18,853

32,825

-43%

42,803

71,386

-40%

Japan

10,422

10,725

10,770

10,841

11,631

12,189

9,422

11,162

-16%

21,053

23,351

-10%

Indonesia

10,753

11,994

12,045

7,244

3,465

13,070

2,084

8,211

-75%

5,549

21,281

-74%

India

4,201

5,425

1,516

5,000

1,737

5,825

2,108

3,073

-31%

3,845

8,898

-57%

Rest of World

6,446

12,191

6,511

6,858

6,381

6,704

4,851

6,699

-28%

11,232

13,403

-16%

  • Net order intake, adjusted for cancellations.
  • European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.
  • USA, Canada and Mexico.

28

Daimler Trucks & Buses

Market Shares*

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January - June

(in %)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

in % pts.

in % pts.

Trucks Europe / Latin America

(Mercedes-Benz)

EU30** HDT/MDT

20.1

21.4

20.8

21.6

17.8

19.6

19.1

19.2

-0.1

18.5

19.4

-0.9

Germany HDT/MDT

35.0

37.1

39.0

39.2

35.0

34.5

35.8

32.3

+3.5

35.5

33.1

+2.4

Brazil HDT/MDT

29.2

26.1

28.1

29.1

33.2

30.5

28.8

30.2

-1.4

30.8

30.3

+0.5

Trucks North America

(Freightliner/Western Star)

North America*** Class 8

36.5

39.6

39.4

38.4

41.1

44.6

39.2

37.3

+1.9

40.1

39.9

+0.2

North America*** Class 6-7

29.6

36.6

33.7

35.1

38.2

39.7

32.9

31.1

+1.8

35.2

34.4

+0.8

Trucks Asia

(FUSO)

Japan Trucks Total

18.3

19.6

20.4

18.5

20.2

17.0

20.6

18.7

+1.9

20.4

18.1

+2.3

Indonesia Trucks Total

45.4

43.6

44.0

42.4

48.4

45.9

50.7

41.7

+9.0

49.3

43.6

+5.7

(BharatBenz)

India > 9 t

6.7

6.1

5.7

5.7

6.4

5.7

10.7

5.4

+5.3

6.9

5.6

+1.3

Buses

EU30** heavy

31.0

28.9

25.7

28.4

31.4

24.3

23.5

27.6

-4.1

27.7

26.5

+1.2

Germany heavy

59.3

53.1

45.3

48.8

47.7

44.5

46.0

53.5

-7.5

46.9

50.1

-3.2

Brazil heavy

49.2

54.3

58.0

43.3

58.1

48.9

50.7

55.2

-4.5

55.1

52.8

+2.3

  • Based on estimates in certain markets.
  • European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.
  • USA, Canada and Mexico.

29

Daimler Mobility

Overview

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

January - June

(in millions of EUR)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

New business

18,279

16,613

20,411

19,112

16,174

17,324

13,971

18,363

-24%

30,145

35,687

-16%

Contract volume (end of period)

160,416

148,813

162,843

154,072

159,628

157,367

153,704

156,458

-2%

153,704

162,843*

-6%

Revenue**

7,086

6,385

7,534

7,059

7,101

6,881

6,450

7,145

-10%

13,551

14,026

-3%

EBIT

413

392

87

378

58

1,209

205

431

-52%

263

1,640

-84%

EBIT adjusted

469

n/a

384

n/a

58

491

313

483

-35%

371

974

-62%

Return on equity (%)

11.9%

12.5%

2.4%

12.0%

1.6%

35.7%

5.6%

12.5%

.

3.6%

24.0%

.

Return on equity adjusted (%)

13.5%

n/a

10.5%

n/a

1.6%

14.5%

8.6%

14.0%

.

5.0%

14.2%

.

  • Year-endfigure.
  • In 2018 at the Daimler Mobility segment, the Group's internal revenue and cost of sales have been adjusted by the same amount. These adjustments have been fully eliminated in the reconciliation.

30

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 07:45:11 UTC
