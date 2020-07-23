Daimler : Q2 2020 Fact Sheet 0 07/23/2020 | 03:46am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Fact Sheet for Q2 and H1 2020 July 23, 2020 Contents Daimler Group  Stock Market Information 3  Earnings and Financial Situation 4 - 16 Information for Divisions  Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans 17 - 23  Daimler Trucks & Buses 24 - 29  Daimler Mobility 30 2 Stock Market Information 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January - June 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Earnings per share (in EUR) basic 1.61 1.58 -0.10 1.46 0.09 1.96 -1.87 -1.24 . -1.78 0.72 . diluted 1.61 1.58 -0.10 1.46 0.09 1.96 -1.87 -1.24 . -1.78 0.72 . Average number of shares outstanding (in millions) (adjusted for treasury stocks) basic 1,069.8 1,069.8 1,069.7 1,069.8 1,069.8 1,069.7 1,069.8 1,069.7 +0% 1,069.8 1,069.7 +0% diluted 1,069.8 1,069.8 1,069.7 1,069.8 1,069.8 1,069.7 1,069.8 1,069.7 +0% 1,069.8 1,069.7 +0% Number of shares outstanding 1,069.8 1,069.8 1,069.8 1,069.8 1,069.8 1,069.0 1,069.8 1,069.8 0% (at period end, in millions) Xetra closing price 45.62 54.35 49.37 45.91 27.52 52.25 36.15 48.93 -26% (at period end, in EUR) Market capitalization Frankfurt 48.81 58.15 52.82 49.12 29.44 55.86 38.67 52.35 -26% (at period end, in billions of EUR) 3 Key Figures and Ratios 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January - June (in millions of EUR) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Unit Sales (in units) 839,326 794,749 910,163 917,756 644,316 773,796 541,833 821,666 -34% 1,186,149 1,595,462 -26% Revenue 43,270 40,211 47,127 46,610 37,223 39,698 30,184 42,650 -29% 67,407 82,348 -18% EBIT 2,690 2,488 382 2,669 617 2,798 -1,682 -1,558 . -1,065 1,240 . Net profit (loss), Group 1,813 1,761 -11 1,642 168 2,149 -1,906 -1,242 . -1,738 907 . Profit (loss) attributable to 1,719 1,689 -109 1,561 94 2,095 -2,001 -1,328 . -1,907 767 . shareholders of Daimler AG Free cash flow industrial business 2,819 -1,864 1,890 2,958 -2,316 -2,039 685 -1,302 . -1,631 -3,341 . R&D expenditure total 2,501 2,373 2,426 2,123 2,354 2,378 2,255 2,357 -4% 4,609 4,735 -3% Expensed R&D costs 1,764 1,775 1,549 1,474 1,722 1,704 1,544 1,569 -2% 3,266 3,273 -0% Capitalized development costs 737 598 877 649 632 674 711 788 -10% 1,343 1,462 -8% Amortization on capitalized 456 370 453 430 454 429 436 455 -4% 890 884 +1% development costs Depreciation and amortization* 1,878 1,574 2,150 1,690 1,947 1,765 2,429 1,804 +35% 4,376 3,569 +23% Capital expenditure total* 2,849 2,884 3,007 3,401 2,431 2,634 2,424 2,753 -12% 4,855 5,387 -10% Investment in pp&e 1,749 2,043 1,987 2,556 1,604 1,654 1,602 1,722 -7% 3,206 3,376 -5% Capitalized development costs 737 598 877 649 632 674 711 788 -10% 1,343 1,462 -8% Financial investments and 363 243 143 196 195 306 111 243 -54% 306 549 -44% other intangible assets * Industrial business. Depreciation and amortization including amortization on capitalized development costs and as of Q1 2019 right-of-use assets, excluding depreciation on leased assets. 4 Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) and Return on Sales (RoS) 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January - June (EBIT in millions of EUR, RoS in %) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans EBIT 1,470 n/a 62 n/a 510 1,143 -1,125 -2,784 . -615 -1,641 . RoS 5.5% n/a 0.2% n/a 2.2% 4.8% -5.9% -11.0% . -1.5% -3.3% . Daimler Trucks & Buses EBIT 838 n/a 447 n/a 247 553 -756 834 . -509 1,387 . RoS 7.3% n/a 4.0% n/a 2.8% 5.4% -12.2% 7.2% . -3.4% 6.4% . Daimler Mobility EBIT 413 392 87 378 58 1,209 205 431 -52% 263 1,640 -84% Return on equity (RoE) 11.9% 12.5% 2.4% 12.0% 1.6% 35.7% 5.6% 12.5% . 3.6% 24.0% . Reconciliation -31 n/a -214 n/a -198 -107 -6 -39 . -204 -146 . Daimler Group 2,690 2,488 382 2,669 617 2,798 -1,682 -1,558 . -1,065 1,240 . 5 Draft 7/21/2020 EBIT of the Industrial Business Industrial Mercedes-Benz Daimler Reconciliation Business Cars & Vans Trucks & Buses 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter (in millions of EUR) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue 23,734 35,505 18,949 25,418 6,200 11,581 -1,415 -1,494 Cost of sales -21,742 -30,878 -17,341 -22,755 -5,805 -9,381 1,404 1,258 Gross profit 1,992 4,627 1,608 2,663 395 2,200 -11 -236 Selling expenses -2,304 -2,875 -1,839 -2,431 -608 -713 143 269 General administrative expenses -627 -760 -338 -453 -312 -376 23 69 Research and non-capitalized development costs -1,544 -1,569 -1,223 -1,225 -330 -370 9 26 Others 596 -1,412 667 -1,338 99 93 -170 -167 EBIT -1,887 -1,989 -1,125 -2,784 -756 834 -6 -39 6 Adjustments Affecting EBIT (in millions of EUR) MercedesBenz- CarsVans& Legal proceedings and related measures* Restructuring measures Trucks& Buses Daimler Restructuring measures Daimler Mobility Legal proceedings and related measures Restructuring measures M&A transactions Recon- ciliation Restructuring measures Legal proceedings and related measures * In 2019 including Takata. 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January-June 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 362 - 1,475 - 93 122 53 3,473 146 3,595 36 - 226 - - 107 788 459 788 566 - - - - - - 9 - 9 - 11 - -34 - - - - 23 - 23 45 - 331 - - - 108 29 108 29 - - - - - -718 - - - -718 -2 - -4 - 9 1 - 21 9 22 - - - - - - 16 - 16 - 7 EBIT Adjusted and RoS/RoE Adjusted 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January-June (EBIT in millions of EUR, RoS in %) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans EBIT adjusted 1,868 n/a 1,763 n/a 603 1,372 -284 1,148 . 319 2,520 -87% RoS adjusted 7.0% n/a 5.7% n/a 2.6% 5.7% -1.5% 4.5% . 0.8% 5.1% . Daimler Trucks & Buses EBIT adjusted 838 n/a 447 n/a 247 553 -747 834 . -500 1,387 . RoS adjusted 7.3% n/a 4.0% n/a 2.8% 5.4% -12.0% 7.2% . -3.3% 6.4% . Daimler Mobility EBIT adjusted 469 n/a 384 n/a 58 491 313 483 -35% 371 974 -62% RoE adjusted 13.5% n/a 10.5% n/a 1.6% 14.5% 8.6% 14.0% . 5.0% 14.2% . Reconciliation -33 n/a -218 n/a -189 -106 10 -18 . -179 -124 . Daimler Group 3,142 n/a 2,376 n/a 719 2,310 -708 2,447 . 11 4,757 -100% 8 Free Cash Flow and Net Liquidity of the Industrial Business 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January-June (in millions of EUR) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Net liquidity at the beginning of the period 6,618 14,472 9,648 13,499 10,997 13,054* 9,262 11,346 -18% 10,997 13,054* -16% Free cash flow 2,819 -1,864 1,890 2,958 -2,316 -2,039 685 -1,302 . -1,631 -3,341 . thereof: working capital** -76 -2,611 1,479 313 -77 -2,391 1,850 -1,072 . 1,773 -3,463 . Other 211 891 -541 -169 581 331 -466 -3,426 . 115 -3,095 . thereof: dividends Daimler AG 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -3,477 . 0 -3,477 . Net liquidity at the end of the period 9,648 13,499 10,997 16,288 9,262 11,346 9,481 6,618 +43% 9,481 6,618 +43% Reflecting effects from initial application of IFRS 16.

Inventories, trade receivables and trade payables. 9 Liquidity 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter End of (in millions of EUR) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change Q2 2020 2019 Change Group liquidity Cash and cash equivalents 16,989 15,014 18,883 15,853 16,140 16,598 21,949 12,519 +75% 21,949 18,883 +16% Marketable securities and term deposits 8,999 9,865 8,655 9,577 7,910 10,114 7,370 8,945 -18% 7,370 8,655 -15% Gross liquidity 25,988 24,879 27,538 25,430 24,050 26,712 29,319 21,464 +37% 29,319 27,538 +6% Financing liabilities (nominal) -158,715 -141,572 -161,201 -144,999 -156,649 -154,825 -155,996 -153,271 . -155,996 -161,201 . Net debt -132,727 -116,693 -133,663 -119,569 -132,599 -128,113 -126,677 -131,807 . -126,677 -133,663 . Liquidity of the industrial business Cash and cash equivalents 15,144 12,375 16,152 12,799 13,966 14,301 17,967 10,538 +70% 17,967 16,152 +11% Marketable securities and term deposits 7,876 8,691 7,522 8,364 6,875 9,038 6,469 7,833 -17% 6,469 7,522 -14% Gross liquidity 23,020 21,066 23,674 21,163 20,841 23,339 24,436 18,371 +33% 24,436 23,674 +3% Financing liabilities (nominal) -13,372 -7,567 -12,677 -4,875 -11,579 -11,993 -14,955 -11,753 . -14,955 -12,677 . Net liquidity 9,648 13,499 10,997 16,288 9,262 11,346 9,481 6,618 +43% 9,481 10,997 -14% 10 Reconciliation from CFBIT* to Free Cash Flow of the Industrial Business 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January - June (in millions of EUR) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change CFBIT of Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans 1,825 n/a 1,749 n/a -1,729 -835 430 -2,141 . -1,299 -2,976 . CFBIT of Daimler Trucks & Buses 736 n/a 1,123 n/a -85 -232 -121 1,027 . -206 795 . Income taxes paid/refunded 186 n/a -672 n/a -431 -436 271 -37 . -160 -473 . Interest paid/received -140 n/a -24 n/a 16 -194 35 -30 . 51 -224 . Other reconciling items 212 n/a -286 n/a -87 -342 70 -121 . -17 -463 . Free cash flow industrial business 2,819 -1,864 1,890 2,958 -2,316 -2,039 685 -1,302 . -1,631 -3,341 . Adjustments 112 n/a 1,056 n/a 454 79 93 94 -1% 547 173 +216% Free cash flow (IB) adjusted 2,931 n/a 2,946 n/a -1,862 -1,960 778 -1,208 . -1,084 -3,168 . * Cash flow before interest and taxes. 11 Pension and Health-Care Benefits 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter End of (in billions of EUR) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change Q2 2020 2019 Change Pension benefits Benefit obligations -37.9 -31.4 -36.2 -31.7 -32.6 -33.5 -37.1 -35.6 . -37.1 -36.2 . Plan assets 27.4 26.6 27.8 25.5 25.1 26.6 26.8 26.9 -0% 26.8 27.8 -4% Funded status -10.5 -4.8 -8.4 -6.2 -7.5 -6.9 -10.3 -8.7 . -10.3 -8.4 . Funding ratio 72.3% 84.7% 76.8% 80.4% 77.0% 79.4% 72.2% 75.6% . 72.2% 76.8% . Health-care benefits Benefit obligations -1.3 -1.2 -1.2 -1.1 -1.2 -1.1 -1.2 -1.2 . -1.2 -1.2 . Plan assets 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 . 0.0 0.0 . Reimbursement Medicare Act 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 . 0.0 0.0 . Funded status -1.3 -1.1 -1.2 -1.1 -1.2 -1.1 -1.2 -1.2 . -1.2 -1.2 . 12 Draft 7/21/2020 Net Assets of the Automotive Segments Mercedes-Benz Daimler Cars & Vans Trucks & Buses End of End of (in millions of EUR) Q2 2020 2019 Q2 2020 2019 Intangible assets 13,888 13,234 1,794 1,828 Property, plant and equipment 27,586 27,933 8,264 8,569 Inventories 21,132 20,959 7,839 7,615 Trade receivables 6,291 7,556 2,595 3,469 Other segment assets 24,189 24,808 5,976 6,497 Segment assets 93,086 94,490 26,468 27,978 Trade payables 10,056 9,042 2,851 2,847 Other segment liabilities 49,738 52,150 13,944 14,706 Segment liabilities 59,794 61,192 16,795 17,553 Net assets 33,292 33,298 9,673 10,425 13 Production Volume 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January - June (in units) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans 747,080 729,788 646,749 661,942 609,553 725,692 422,082 704,039 -40% 1,031,635 1,429,731 -28% Mercedes-Benz Cars 655,411 632,441 539,918 556,415 517,297 614,094 350,662 588,250 -40% 867,959 1,202,344 -28% Mercedes-Benz Vans 91,669 97,347 106,831 105,527 92,256 111,598 71,420 115,789 -38% 163,676 227,387 -28% Daimler Trucks & Buses 134,801 150,416 110,937 141,094 108,751 132,571 54,295 135,894 -60% 163,046 268,465 -39% Daimler Trucks 126,384 141,909 102,739 133,912 102,253 125,599 50,887 127,224 -60% 153,140 252,823 -39% Daimler Buses 8,417 8,507 8,198 7,182 6,498 6,972 3,408 8,670 -61% 9,906 15,642 -37% Daimler Group 881,881 880,204 757,686 803,036 718,304 858,263 476,377 839,933 -43% 1,194,681 1,698,196 -30% 14 Unit Sales 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January - June (in units) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans 704,987 650,953 779,724 764,351 546,742 652,350 480,800 686,757 -30% 1,027,542 1,339,107 -23% Mercedes-Benz Cars 604,655 559,539 649,826 638,263 470,581 555,312 408,924 575,639 -29% 879,505 1,130,951 -22% Mercedes-Benz Vans 100,332 91,414 129,898 126,088 76,161 97,038 71,876 111,118 -35% 148,037 208,156 -29% Daimler Trucks & Buses 134,339 143,796 130,439 153,405 97,574 121,446 61,033 134,909 -55% 158,607 256,355 -38% Daimler Trucks 125,382 136,055 120,745 143,524 92,468 115,920 57,945 126,474 -54% 150,413 242,394 -38% Daimler Buses 8,957 7,741 9,694 9,881 5,106 5,526 3,088 8,435 -63% 8,194 13,961 -41% Daimler Group 839,326 794,749 910,163 917,756 644,316 773,796 541,833 821,666 -34% 1,186,149 1,595,462 -26% 15 Revenue* 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January - June (in millions of EUR) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans 26,562 n/a 30,854 n/a 23,196 24,063 18,949 25,418 -25% 42,145 49,481 -15% Daimler Trucks & Buses 11,483 n/a 11,191 n/a 8,744 10,174 6,200 11,581 -46% 14,944 21,755 -31% Daimler Mobility 7,086 6,385 7,534 7,059 7,101 6,881 6,450 7,145 -10% 13,551 14,026 -3% Reconciliation -1,861 n/a -2,452 n/a -1,818 -1,420 -1,415 -1,494 . -3,233 -2,914 . Daimler Group 43,270 40,211 47,127 46,610 37,223 39,698 30,184 42,650 -29% 67,407 82,348 -18% * In 2018 at the Daimler Mobility segment, the Group's internal revenue and cost of sales have been adjusted by the same amount. These adjustments have been fully eliminated in the reconciliation. 16 Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans Overview 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January - June 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Unit sales (units) 704,987 650,953 779,724 764,351 546,742 652,350 480,800 686,757 -30% 1,027,542 1,339,107 -23% Retail sales (units) 704,233 629,109 745,470 730,743 547,829 663,792 523,307 700,533 -25% 1,071,136 1,364,325 -21% Production (units) 747,080 729,788 646,749 661,942 609,553 725,692 422,082 704,039 -40% 1,031,635 1,429,731 -28% Revenue (millions of EUR) 26,562 n/a 30,854 n/a 23,196 24,063 18,949 25,418 -25% 42,145 49,481 -15% EBIT (millions of EUR) 1,470 n/a 62 n/a 510 1,143 -1,125 -2,784 . -615 -1,641 . EBIT adjusted (millions of EUR) 1,868 n/a 1,763 n/a 603 1,372 -284 1,148 . 319 2,520 -87% Return on sales (%) 5.5% n/a 0.2% n/a 2.2% 4.8% -5.9% -11.0% . -1.5% -3.3% . Return on sales adjusted (%) 7.0% n/a 5.7% n/a 2.6% 5.7% -1.5% 4.5% . 0.8% 5.1% . CFBIT (millions of EUR) 1,825 n/a 1,749 n/a -1,729 -835 430 -2,141 . -1,299 -2,976 . CFBIT adjusted (millions of EUR) 1,937 n/a 2,805 n/a -1,281 -756 522 -2,047 . -759 -2,803 . Cash conversion rate adjusted* 1.0 n/a 1.6 n/a -2.1 -0.6 -1.8 -1.8 . -2.4 -1.1 . * Ratio of CFBIT adjusted to EBIT adjusted. 17 Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans Reconciliation from EBIT to CFBIT 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January - June (in millions of EUR) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change EBIT of Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans 1,470 n/a 62 n/a 510 1,143 -1,125 -2,784 . -615 -1,641 . Change in working capital 1 n/a 670 n/a 128 -1,537 1,548 -1,050 . 1,676 -2,587 . Net financial investments -50 n/a -37 n/a -118 -138 170 -89 . 52 -227 . Net investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -2,426 n/a -2,664 n/a -2,113 -2,315 -2,191 -2,429 . -4,304 -4,744 . Depreciation and amortization/impairments 1,552 n/a 1,802 n/a 1,614 1,449 2,090 1,486 +41% 3,704 2,935 +26% Other 1,278 n/a 1,916 n/a -1,750 563 -62 2,725 . -1,812 3,288 . CFBIT of Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans 1,825 n/a 1,749 n/a -1,729 -835 430 -2,141 . -1,299 -2,976 . Adjustments 112 n/a 1,056 n/a 448 79 92 94 -2% 540 173 +212% CFBIT of Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans adjusted 1,937 n/a 2,805 n/a -1,281 -756 522 -2,047 . -759 -2,803 . Cash conversion rate adjusted* 1.0 n/a 1.6 n/a -2.1 -0.6 -1.8 -1.8 . -2.4 -1.1 . * Ratio of CFBIT adjusted to EBIT adjusted. 18 Mercedes-Benz Cars Unit Sales 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January - June (in units) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Wholesales 604,655 559,539 649,826 638,263 470,581 555,312 408,924 575,639 -29% 879,505 1,130,951 -22% Europe 253,213 223,561 258,916 264,755 189,190 235,298 113,369 244,788 -54% 302,559 480,086 -37% Germany 85,084 72,114 89,375 91,171 61,025 78,084 39,531 82,521 -52% 100,556 160,605 -37% North America* 89,972 90,566 114,333 120,289 79,757 75,961 49,074 88,640 -45% 128,831 164,601 -22% USA 75,666 75,975 97,728 102,704 68,525 64,259 42,452 75,497 -44% 110,977 139,756 -21% Asia 240,335 223,058 253,442 232,883 180,898 221,649 236,448 224,231 +5% 417,346 445,880 -6% China 173,321 170,438 179,395 161,567 131,566 173,152 196,173 168,313 +17% 327,739 341,465 -4% of which locally produced vehicles 143,187 118,450 142,073 114,506 110,043 145,107 160,069 136,939 +17% 270,112 282,046 -4% Rest of World 21,135 22,354 23,135 20,336 20,736 22,404 10,033 17,980 -44% 30,769 40,384 -24% * USA, Canada and Mexico. 19 Mercedes-Benz Vans Unit Sales 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January - June (in units) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Wholesales 100,332 91,414 129,898 126,088 76,161 97,038 71,876 111,118 -35% 148,037 208,156 -29% EU30* 65,523 57,019 87,354 89,514 53,078 66,557 42,943 78,622 -45% 96,021 145,179 -34% Germany 28,863 22,397 37,379 34,444 21,632 22,384 18,542 32,670 -43% 40,174 55,054 -27% North America** 14,057 13,048 18,404 13,351 7,288 11,671 10,888 12,338 -12% 18,176 24,009 -24% USA 11,602 9,634 16,538 10,485 6,347 8,846 9,581 8,668 +11% 15,928 17,514 -9% Latin America (excl. Mexico) 4,444 4,652 5,118 6,272 2,741 4,174 2,225 4,902 -55% 4,966 9,076 -45% Asia 10,113 9,141 10,406 9,569 6,206 8,971 10,576 9,072 +17% 16,782 18,043 -7% China 8,516 7,381 7,669 7,676 4,165 6,131 9,505 7,134 +33% 13,670 13,265 +3% Rest of World 6,195 7,554 8,616 7,382 6,848 5,665 5,244 6,184 -15% 12,092 11,849 +2% European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.

USA, Canada and Mexico. 20 Mercedes-Benz Cars Retail Sales 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January - June (in units) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Retail sales 617,972 556,979 643,328 627,601 483,241 587,921 461,949 607,126 -24% 945,190 1,195,047 -21% Europe 259,584 235,033 272,576 270,020 194,654 248,175 128,721 262,126 -51% 323,375 510,301 -37% Germany 92,191 76,185 102,561 97,135 66,248 80,752 43,719 89,355 -51% 109,967 170,107 -35% North America* 90,990 81,351 107,155 106,585 78,509 84,416 68,041 90,702 -25% 146,550 175,118 -16% USA 76,806 66,847 92,202 90,853 67,740 71,397 59,449 76,493 -22% 127,189 147,890 -14% Asia 246,368 219,253 238,384 227,794 190,448 234,224 251,196 232,731 +8% 441,644 466,955 -5% China 184,439 167,906 170,226 159,517 139,915 178,123 208,222 174,199 +20% 348,137 352,322 -1% of which locally produced vehicles 153,754 123,408 138,368 111,424 115,663 142,237 171,370 141,559 +21% 287,033 283,796 +1% Rest of World 21,030 21,342 25,213 23,202 19,630 21,106 13,991 21,567 -35% 33,621 42,673 -21% V-Class/X-Class 19,253 15,818 22,163 22,065 15,684 18,051 13,530 19,310 -30% 29,214 37,361 -22% (included in MBC retail sales) * USA, Canada and Mexico. 21 Mercedes-Benz Vans Retail Sales 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January - June (in units) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Retail sales 86,261 72,130 102,142 103,142 64,588 75,871 61,358 93,407 -34% 125,946 169,278 -26% EU30* 57,075 43,620 71,663 74,119 44,762 53,453 37,731 68,836 -45% 82,493 122,289 -33% Germany 21,845 17,708 29,739 27,371 16,409 17,453 14,354 26,568 -46% 30,763 44,021 -30% North America** 15,431 14,307 15,203 12,374 9,021 9,665 12,197 11,661 +5% 21,218 21,326 -1% USA 12,821 11,113 12,789 10,154 7,527 7,476 10,760 8,549 +26% 18,287 16,025 +14% Latin America (excl. Mexico) 4,774 4,332 4,783 5,125 3,412 4,254 2,673 4,431 -40% 6,085 8,685 -30% Asia 4,671 3,709 4,452 4,705 3,512 4,214 4,715 3,992 +18% 8,227 8,206 +0% China 3,476 2,689 3,000 3,609 2,449 2,846 4,120 3,057 +35% 6,569 5,903 +11% Rest of World 4,310 6,162 6,041 6,819 3,881 4,285 4,042 4,487 -10% 7,923 8,772 -10% European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.

USA, Canada and Mexico. 22 Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans Market Shares* 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January - June (in %) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change in % pts. in % pts. Mercedes-Benz Cars European Union** 7.0 5.6 7.2 7.5 5.8 6.2 5.7 6.4 -0.7 5.8 6.3 -0.5 of which Germany 10.5 9.8 12.1 12.5 9.9 10.1 9.6 9.9 -0.3 9.7 10.0 -0.3 USA 1.8 1.6 2.1 2.1 1.9 1.8 2.0 1.7 +0.3 2.0 1.7 +0.3 China 3.5 3.1 2.8 2.5 4.8 3.5 3.8 3.4 +0.4 4.1 3.4 +0.7 South Korea 5.9 2.6 5.4 4.8 4.7 4.3 4.6 5.0 -0.4 4.6 4.7 -0.1 Japan 1.5 1.6 2.1 1.9 1.3 1.4 1.4 1.5 -0.1 1.4 1.5 -0.1 Mercedes-Benz Vans EU30*** small 2.2 3.2 2.0 3.1 1.9 2.6 1.8 2.7 -0.9 1.9 2.6 -0.7 EU30*** midsize/large 17.2 12.7 19.0 18.8 16.3 15.1 15.7 16.0 -0.3 16.0 15.5 +0.5 of which Germany 27.5 22.5 33.3 30.5 24.6 23.3 23.7 24.5 -0.8 24.2 24.0 +0.2 USA large 12.1 9.9 10.1 8.7 7.4 6.7 13.3 6.8 +6.5 9.9 6.7 +3.2 Based on estimates in certain markets.

Including United Kingdom until Q4 2019.

European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway. 23 Daimler Trucks & Buses Overview 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January - June 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Incoming orders (units) 100,627 137,609 117,837 139,744 92,841 109,621 59,526 104,728 -43% 152,367 214,349 -29% Unit sales (units) 134,339 143,796 130,439 153,405 97,574 121,446 61,033 134,909 -55% 158,607 256,355 -38% Unit sales BFDA - Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive Co. Ltd. (Auman Trucks) 18,169 22,971 22,468 23,804 22,945 22,675 41,926 22,902 +83% 64,871 45,577 +42% Production (units) 134,801 150,416 110,937 141,094 108,751 132,571 54,295 135,894 -60% 163,046 268,465 -39% Revenue (millions of EUR) 11,483 n/a 11,191 n/a 8,744 10,174 6,200 11,581 -46% 14,944 21,755 -31% EBIT (millions of EUR) 838 n/a 447 n/a 247 553 -756 834 . -509 1,387 . EBIT adjusted (millions of EUR) 838 n/a 447 n/a 247 553 -747 834 . -500 1,387 . Return on sales (%) 7.3% n/a 4.0% n/a 2.8% 5.4% -12.2% 7.2% . -3.4% 6.4% . Return on sales adjusted (%) 7.3% n/a 4.0% n/a 2.8% 5.4% -12.0% 7.2% . -3.3% 6.4% . CFBIT (millions of EUR) 736 n/a 1,123 n/a -85 -232 -121 1,027 . -206 795 . CFBIT adjusted (millions of EUR) 736 n/a 1,123 n/a -85 -232 -121 1,027 . -206 795 . Cash conversion rate adjusted* 0.9 n/a 2.5 n/a -0.3 -0.4 0.2 1.2 . 0.4 0.6 . * Ratio of CFBIT adjusted to EBIT adjusted. 24 Daimler Trucks & Buses Reconciliation from EBIT to CFBIT 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January - June (in millions of EUR) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change EBIT of Daimler Trucks & Buses 838 n/a 447 n/a 247 553 -756 834 . -509 1,387 . Change in working capital -100 n/a 777 n/a -129 -861 306 35 +774% 177 -826 . Net financial investments -181 n/a 1 n/a -9 -16 -27 58 . -36 42 . Net investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -297 n/a -478 n/a -186 -238 -201 -321 . -387 -559 . Depreciation and amortization/impairments 333 n/a 342 n/a 333 320 339 320 +6% 672 640 +5% Other 143 n/a 34 n/a -341 10 218 101 +116% -123 111 . CFBIT of Daimler Trucks & Buses 736 n/a 1,123 n/a -85 -232 -121 1,027 . -206 795 . Adjustments 0 n/a 0 n/a 0 0 0 0 . 0 0 . CFBIT of Daimler Trucks & Buses adjusted 736 n/a 1,123 n/a -85 -232 -121 1,027 . -206 795 . Cash conversion rate adjusted* 0.9 n/a 2.5 n/a -0.3 -0.4 0.2 1.2 . 0.4 0.6 . * Ratio of CFBIT adjusted to EBIT adjusted. 25 Daimler Trucks Unit Sales 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January - June (in units) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Wholesales 125,382 136,055 120,745 143,524 92,468 115,920 57,945 126,474 -54% 150,413 242,394 -38% EU30* 19,942 21,865 21,075 25,206 13,197 18,967 9,675 19,836 -51% 22,872 38,803 -41% Germany 8,616 8,688 8,460 10,301 5,836 6,576 3,999 7,846 -49% 9,835 14,422 -32% North America** 53,240 52,690 45,549 51,808 35,550 47,825 20,023 54,533 -63% 55,573 102,358 -46% USA 47,307 44,708 38,914 43,006 31,414 42,376 17,321 45,593 -62% 48,735 87,969 -45% Latin America (excl. Mexico) 11,569 9,795 12,139 11,077 6,996 8,677 6,208 10,215 -39% 13,204 18,892 -30% Brazil 8,157 5,951 8,136 7,004 4,996 6,097 4,809 7,301 -34% 9,805 13,398 -27% Asia 33,550 42,298 33,382 44,493 30,651 34,307 17,739 33,982 -48% 48,390 68,289 -29% Japan 11,683 10,720 9,533 10,947 11,693 10,975 7,763 10,048 -23% 19,456 21,023 -7% Indonesia 9,838 17,751 11,472 17,551 7,906 7,808 3,474 9,961 -65% 11,380 17,769 -36% India 2,672 5,252 2,413 5,293 2,439 5,549 840 3,840 -78% 3,279 9,389 -65% Rest of World 7,081 9,407 8,600 10,940 6,074 6,144 4,300 7,908 -46% 10,374 14,052 -26% European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.

USA, Canada and Mexico. 26 Daimler Buses Unit Sales 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January - June (in units) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Wholesales 8,957 7,741 9,694 9,881 5,106 5,526 3,088 8,435 -63% 8,194 13,961 -41% EU30* 2,474 2,146 3,053 3,588 1,260 919 1,230 2,837 -57% 2,490 3,756 -34% Germany 769 590 1,006 1,197 531 342 590 924 -36% 1,121 1,266 -11% North America** 797 906 800 1,070 448 382 240 665 -64% 688 1,047 -34% Mexico 790 881 800 1,063 448 382 239 655 -64% 687 1,037 -34% Latin America (excl. Mexico) 4,629 3,449 4,142 3,746 2,386 3,163 1,249 3,712 -66% 3,635 6,875 -47% Brazil 3,465 2,278 3,028 2,160 1,915 2,228 920 2,673 -66% 2,835 4,901 -42% Asia 695 761 1,143 1,073 403 846 133 716 -81% 536 1,562 -66% Rest of World 362 479 556 404 609 216 236 505 -53% 845 721 +17% European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.

USA, Canada and Mexico. 27 Daimler Trucks Incoming Orders* 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January - June (in units) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Incoming orders 91,974 129,330 109,145 132,346 85,821 101,376 56,949 96,190 -41% 142,770 197,566 -28% EU30** 12,103 17,665 18,544 29,039 16,256 20,474 10,268 18,493 -44% 26,524 38,967 -32% Germany 5,179 7,457 7,116 10,466 7,296 8,763 4,467 6,865 -35% 11,763 15,628 -25% North America*** 26,038 50,549 40,616 54,276 32,838 27,009 17,194 28,045 -39% 50,032 55,054 -9% USA 22,597 49,511 37,089 46,106 27,042 24,246 16,464 23,589 -30% 43,506 47,835 -9% Latin America (excl. Mexico) 11,961 9,247 10,842 9,702 6,396 8,628 5,783 10,128 -43% 12,179 18,756 -35% Brazil 8,157 5,951 8,136 7,004 4,996 6,097 4,809 7,301 -34% 9,805 13,398 -27% Asia 35,426 39,678 32,632 32,471 23,950 38,561 18,853 32,825 -43% 42,803 71,386 -40% Japan 10,422 10,725 10,770 10,841 11,631 12,189 9,422 11,162 -16% 21,053 23,351 -10% Indonesia 10,753 11,994 12,045 7,244 3,465 13,070 2,084 8,211 -75% 5,549 21,281 -74% India 4,201 5,425 1,516 5,000 1,737 5,825 2,108 3,073 -31% 3,845 8,898 -57% Rest of World 6,446 12,191 6,511 6,858 6,381 6,704 4,851 6,699 -28% 11,232 13,403 -16% Net order intake, adjusted for cancellations.

European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.

USA, Canada and Mexico. 28 Daimler Trucks & Buses Market Shares* 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January - June (in %) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change in % pts. in % pts. Trucks Europe / Latin America (Mercedes-Benz) EU30** HDT/MDT 20.1 21.4 20.8 21.6 17.8 19.6 19.1 19.2 -0.1 18.5 19.4 -0.9 Germany HDT/MDT 35.0 37.1 39.0 39.2 35.0 34.5 35.8 32.3 +3.5 35.5 33.1 +2.4 Brazil HDT/MDT 29.2 26.1 28.1 29.1 33.2 30.5 28.8 30.2 -1.4 30.8 30.3 +0.5 Trucks North America (Freightliner/Western Star) North America*** Class 8 36.5 39.6 39.4 38.4 41.1 44.6 39.2 37.3 +1.9 40.1 39.9 +0.2 North America*** Class 6-7 29.6 36.6 33.7 35.1 38.2 39.7 32.9 31.1 +1.8 35.2 34.4 +0.8 Trucks Asia (FUSO) Japan Trucks Total 18.3 19.6 20.4 18.5 20.2 17.0 20.6 18.7 +1.9 20.4 18.1 +2.3 Indonesia Trucks Total 45.4 43.6 44.0 42.4 48.4 45.9 50.7 41.7 +9.0 49.3 43.6 +5.7 (BharatBenz) India > 9 t 6.7 6.1 5.7 5.7 6.4 5.7 10.7 5.4 +5.3 6.9 5.6 +1.3 Buses EU30** heavy 31.0 28.9 25.7 28.4 31.4 24.3 23.5 27.6 -4.1 27.7 26.5 +1.2 Germany heavy 59.3 53.1 45.3 48.8 47.7 44.5 46.0 53.5 -7.5 46.9 50.1 -3.2 Brazil heavy 49.2 54.3 58.0 43.3 58.1 48.9 50.7 55.2 -4.5 55.1 52.8 +2.3 Based on estimates in certain markets.

European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.

USA, Canada and Mexico. 29 Daimler Mobility Overview 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter January - June (in millions of EUR) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change New business 18,279 16,613 20,411 19,112 16,174 17,324 13,971 18,363 -24% 30,145 35,687 -16% Contract volume (end of period) 160,416 148,813 162,843 154,072 159,628 157,367 153,704 156,458 -2% 153,704 162,843* -6% Revenue** 7,086 6,385 7,534 7,059 7,101 6,881 6,450 7,145 -10% 13,551 14,026 -3% EBIT 413 392 87 378 58 1,209 205 431 -52% 263 1,640 -84% EBIT adjusted 469 n/a 384 n/a 58 491 313 483 -35% 371 974 -62% Return on equity (%) 11.9% 12.5% 2.4% 12.0% 1.6% 35.7% 5.6% 12.5% . 3.6% 24.0% . Return on equity adjusted (%) 13.5% n/a 10.5% n/a 1.6% 14.5% 8.6% 14.0% . 5.0% 14.2% . Year-end figure.

figure. In 2018 at the Daimler Mobility segment, the Group's internal revenue and cost of sales have been adjusted by the same amount. These adjustments have been fully eliminated in the reconciliation. 30 Attachments Original document

