|
Daimler : Q2 2020 Fact Sheet
07/23/2020 | 03:46am EDT
Fact Sheet for Q2 and H1 2020
July 23, 2020
Contents
|
Daimler Group
|
|
Stock Market Information
|
3
|
Earnings and Financial Situation
|
4 - 16
|
Information for Divisions
|
|
|
|
Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans
|
17
|
-
|
23
|
Daimler Trucks & Buses
|
24
|
-
|
29
|
Daimler Mobility
|
|
|
30
Stock Market Information
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share (in EUR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
basic
|
1.61
|
1.58
|
-0.10
|
1.46
|
0.09
|
1.96
|
-1.87
|
-1.24
|
.
|
-1.78
|
0.72
|
.
|
|
diluted
|
1.61
|
1.58
|
-0.10
|
1.46
|
0.09
|
1.96
|
-1.87
|
-1.24
|
.
|
-1.78
|
0.72
|
.
|
|
Average number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares outstanding (in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(adjusted for treasury stocks)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
basic
|
1,069.8
|
1,069.8
|
1,069.7
|
1,069.8
|
1,069.8
|
1,069.7
|
1,069.8
|
1,069.7
|
+0%
|
1,069.8
|
1,069.7
|
+0%
|
|
diluted
|
1,069.8
|
1,069.8
|
1,069.7
|
1,069.8
|
1,069.8
|
1,069.7
|
1,069.8
|
1,069.7
|
+0%
|
1,069.8
|
1,069.7
|
+0%
|
|
Number of shares outstanding
|
1,069.8
|
1,069.8
|
1,069.8
|
1,069.8
|
1,069.8
|
1,069.0
|
1,069.8
|
1,069.8
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(at period end, in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Xetra closing price
|
45.62
|
54.35
|
49.37
|
45.91
|
27.52
|
52.25
|
36.15
|
48.93
|
-26%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(at period end, in EUR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market capitalization Frankfurt
|
48.81
|
58.15
|
52.82
|
49.12
|
29.44
|
55.86
|
38.67
|
52.35
|
-26%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(at period end, in billions of EUR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key Figures and Ratios
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
(in millions of EUR)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unit Sales (in units)
|
839,326
|
794,749
|
910,163
|
917,756
|
644,316
|
773,796
|
541,833
|
821,666
|
-34%
|
1,186,149
|
1,595,462
|
-26%
|
|
Revenue
|
43,270
|
40,211
|
47,127
|
46,610
|
37,223
|
39,698
|
30,184
|
42,650
|
-29%
|
67,407
|
82,348
|
-18%
|
|
EBIT
|
2,690
|
2,488
|
382
|
2,669
|
617
|
2,798
|
-1,682
|
-1,558
|
.
|
-1,065
|
1,240
|
.
|
|
Net profit (loss), Group
|
1,813
|
1,761
|
-11
|
1,642
|
168
|
2,149
|
-1,906
|
-1,242
|
.
|
-1,738
|
907
|
.
|
|
Profit (loss) attributable to
|
1,719
|
1,689
|
-109
|
1,561
|
94
|
2,095
|
-2,001
|
-1,328
|
.
|
-1,907
|
767
|
.
|
|
shareholders of Daimler AG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow industrial business
|
2,819
|
-1,864
|
1,890
|
2,958
|
-2,316
|
-2,039
|
685
|
-1,302
|
.
|
-1,631
|
-3,341
|
.
|
|
R&D expenditure total
|
2,501
|
2,373
|
2,426
|
2,123
|
2,354
|
2,378
|
2,255
|
2,357
|
-4%
|
4,609
|
4,735
|
-3%
|
|
Expensed R&D costs
|
1,764
|
1,775
|
1,549
|
1,474
|
1,722
|
1,704
|
1,544
|
1,569
|
-2%
|
3,266
|
3,273
|
-0%
|
|
Capitalized development costs
|
737
|
598
|
877
|
649
|
632
|
674
|
711
|
788
|
-10%
|
1,343
|
1,462
|
-8%
|
|
Amortization on capitalized
|
456
|
370
|
453
|
430
|
454
|
429
|
436
|
455
|
-4%
|
890
|
884
|
+1%
|
|
development costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization*
|
1,878
|
1,574
|
2,150
|
1,690
|
1,947
|
1,765
|
2,429
|
1,804
|
+35%
|
4,376
|
3,569
|
+23%
|
|
Capital expenditure total*
|
2,849
|
2,884
|
3,007
|
3,401
|
2,431
|
2,634
|
2,424
|
2,753
|
-12%
|
4,855
|
5,387
|
-10%
|
|
Investment in pp&e
|
1,749
|
2,043
|
1,987
|
2,556
|
1,604
|
1,654
|
1,602
|
1,722
|
-7%
|
3,206
|
3,376
|
-5%
|
|
Capitalized development costs
|
737
|
598
|
877
|
649
|
632
|
674
|
711
|
788
|
-10%
|
1,343
|
1,462
|
-8%
|
|
Financial investments and
|
363
|
243
|
143
|
196
|
195
|
306
|
111
|
243
|
-54%
|
306
|
549
|
-44%
|
|
other intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Industrial business. Depreciation and amortization including amortization on capitalized development costs and as of Q1 2019 right-of-use assets, excluding depreciation on leased assets.
Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) and Return on Sales (RoS)
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(EBIT in millions of EUR, RoS in %)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
1,470
|
n/a
|
62
|
n/a
|
510
|
1,143
|
-1,125
|
-2,784
|
.
|
-615
|
-1,641
|
.
|
|
RoS
|
5.5%
|
n/a
|
0.2%
|
n/a
|
2.2%
|
4.8%
|
-5.9%
|
-11.0%
|
.
|
-1.5%
|
-3.3%
|
.
|
|
Daimler Trucks & Buses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
838
|
n/a
|
447
|
n/a
|
247
|
553
|
-756
|
834
|
.
|
-509
|
1,387
|
.
|
|
RoS
|
7.3%
|
n/a
|
4.0%
|
n/a
|
2.8%
|
5.4%
|
-12.2%
|
7.2%
|
.
|
-3.4%
|
6.4%
|
.
|
|
Daimler Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
413
|
392
|
87
|
378
|
58
|
1,209
|
205
|
431
|
-52%
|
263
|
1,640
|
-84%
|
|
Return on equity (RoE)
|
11.9%
|
12.5%
|
2.4%
|
12.0%
|
1.6%
|
35.7%
|
5.6%
|
12.5%
|
.
|
3.6%
|
24.0%
|
.
|
|
Reconciliation
|
-31
|
n/a
|
-214
|
n/a
|
-198
|
-107
|
-6
|
-39
|
.
|
-204
|
-146
|
.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daimler Group
|
2,690
|
2,488
|
382
|
2,669
|
617
|
2,798
|
-1,682
|
-1,558
|
.
|
-1,065
|
1,240
|
.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Draft 7/21/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT of the Industrial Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial
|
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
|
Daimler
|
|
Reconciliation
|
|
Business
|
|
Cars & Vans
|
|
Trucks & Buses
|
|
|
|
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions of EUR)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
23,734
|
35,505
|
18,949
|
25,418
|
6,200
|
11,581
|
-1,415
|
-1,494
|
|
Cost of sales
|
-21,742
|
-30,878
|
-17,341
|
-22,755
|
-5,805
|
-9,381
|
1,404
|
1,258
|
|
Gross profit
|
1,992
|
4,627
|
1,608
|
2,663
|
395
|
2,200
|
-11
|
-236
|
|
Selling expenses
|
-2,304
|
-2,875
|
-1,839
|
-2,431
|
-608
|
-713
|
143
|
269
|
|
General administrative expenses
|
-627
|
-760
|
-338
|
-453
|
-312
|
-376
|
23
|
69
|
|
Research and non-capitalized development costs
|
-1,544
|
-1,569
|
-1,223
|
-1,225
|
-330
|
-370
|
9
|
26
|
|
Others
|
596
|
-1,412
|
667
|
-1,338
|
99
|
93
|
-170
|
-167
|
|
EBIT
|
-1,887
|
-1,989
|
-1,125
|
-2,784
|
-756
|
834
|
-6
|
-39
|
6
Adjustments Affecting EBIT
(in millions of EUR)
|
MercedesBenz-
|
CarsVans&
|
Legal proceedings and related measures*
|
Restructuring measures
|
|
Trucks& Buses
|
Daimler
|
Restructuring measures
|
|
|
Daimler
|
Mobility
|
Legal proceedings and related measures
|
Restructuring measures
|
|
|
|
|
M&A transactions
|
Recon-
|
ciliation
|
Restructuring measures
|
|
|
Legal proceedings and related measures
* In 2019 including Takata.
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
January-June
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
362
|
-
|
1,475
|
-
|
93
|
122
|
53
|
3,473
|
146
|
3,595
|
36
|
-
|
226
|
-
|
-
|
107
|
788
|
459
|
788
|
566
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9
|
-
|
9
|
-
|
11
|
-
|
-34
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
23
|
-
|
23
|
45
|
-
|
331
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
108
|
29
|
108
|
29
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-718
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-718
|
-2
|
-
|
-4
|
-
|
9
|
1
|
-
|
21
|
9
|
22
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
16
|
-
|
16
|
-
EBIT Adjusted and RoS/RoE Adjusted
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
January-June
|
|
|
(EBIT in millions of EUR, RoS in %)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT adjusted
|
1,868
|
n/a
|
1,763
|
n/a
|
603
|
1,372
|
-284
|
1,148
|
.
|
319
|
2,520
|
-87%
|
|
RoS adjusted
|
7.0%
|
n/a
|
5.7%
|
n/a
|
2.6%
|
5.7%
|
-1.5%
|
4.5%
|
.
|
0.8%
|
5.1%
|
.
|
|
Daimler Trucks & Buses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT adjusted
|
838
|
n/a
|
447
|
n/a
|
247
|
553
|
-747
|
834
|
.
|
-500
|
1,387
|
.
|
|
RoS adjusted
|
7.3%
|
n/a
|
4.0%
|
n/a
|
2.8%
|
5.4%
|
-12.0%
|
7.2%
|
.
|
-3.3%
|
6.4%
|
.
|
|
Daimler Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT adjusted
|
469
|
n/a
|
384
|
n/a
|
58
|
491
|
313
|
483
|
-35%
|
371
|
974
|
-62%
|
|
RoE adjusted
|
13.5%
|
n/a
|
10.5%
|
n/a
|
1.6%
|
14.5%
|
8.6%
|
14.0%
|
.
|
5.0%
|
14.2%
|
.
|
|
Reconciliation
|
-33
|
n/a
|
-218
|
n/a
|
-189
|
-106
|
10
|
-18
|
.
|
-179
|
-124
|
.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daimler Group
|
3,142
|
n/a
|
2,376
|
n/a
|
719
|
2,310
|
-708
|
2,447
|
.
|
11
|
4,757
|
-100%
|
Free Cash Flow and Net Liquidity of the Industrial Business
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
January-June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions of EUR)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net liquidity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at the beginning of the period
|
6,618
|
14,472
|
9,648
|
13,499
|
10,997
|
13,054*
|
9,262
|
11,346
|
-18%
|
10,997
|
13,054*
|
-16%
|
|
Free cash flow
|
2,819
|
-1,864
|
1,890
|
2,958
|
-2,316
|
-2,039
|
685
|
-1,302
|
.
|
-1,631
|
-3,341
|
.
|
|
thereof: working capital**
|
-76
|
-2,611
|
1,479
|
313
|
-77
|
-2,391
|
1,850
|
-1,072
|
.
|
1,773
|
-3,463
|
.
|
|
Other
|
211
|
891
|
-541
|
-169
|
581
|
331
|
-466
|
-3,426
|
.
|
115
|
-3,095
|
.
|
|
thereof: dividends Daimler AG
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-3,477
|
.
|
0
|
-3,477
|
.
|
|
Net liquidity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at the end of the period
|
9,648
|
13,499
|
10,997
|
16,288
|
9,262
|
11,346
|
9,481
|
6,618
|
+43%
|
9,481
|
6,618
|
+43%
|
-
Reflecting effects from initial application of IFRS 16.
-
Inventories, trade receivables and trade payables.
Liquidity
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
|
End of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions of EUR)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
Q2 2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group liquidity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
16,989
|
15,014
|
18,883
|
15,853
|
16,140
|
16,598
|
21,949
|
12,519
|
+75%
|
21,949
|
18,883
|
+16%
|
|
Marketable securities and term deposits
|
8,999
|
9,865
|
8,655
|
9,577
|
7,910
|
10,114
|
7,370
|
8,945
|
-18%
|
7,370
|
8,655
|
-15%
|
|
Gross liquidity
|
25,988
|
24,879
|
27,538
|
25,430
|
24,050
|
26,712
|
29,319
|
21,464
|
+37%
|
29,319
|
27,538
|
+6%
|
|
Financing liabilities (nominal)
|
-158,715
|
-141,572
|
-161,201
|
-144,999
|
-156,649
|
-154,825
|
-155,996
|
-153,271
|
.
|
-155,996
|
-161,201
|
.
|
|
Net debt
|
-132,727
|
-116,693
|
-133,663
|
-119,569
|
-132,599
|
-128,113
|
-126,677
|
-131,807
|
.
|
-126,677
|
-133,663
|
.
|
|
Liquidity of the industrial business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
15,144
|
12,375
|
16,152
|
12,799
|
13,966
|
14,301
|
17,967
|
10,538
|
+70%
|
17,967
|
16,152
|
+11%
|
|
Marketable securities and term deposits
|
7,876
|
8,691
|
7,522
|
8,364
|
6,875
|
9,038
|
6,469
|
7,833
|
-17%
|
6,469
|
7,522
|
-14%
|
|
Gross liquidity
|
23,020
|
21,066
|
23,674
|
21,163
|
20,841
|
23,339
|
24,436
|
18,371
|
+33%
|
24,436
|
23,674
|
+3%
|
|
Financing liabilities (nominal)
|
-13,372
|
-7,567
|
-12,677
|
-4,875
|
-11,579
|
-11,993
|
-14,955
|
-11,753
|
.
|
-14,955
|
-12,677
|
.
|
|
Net liquidity
|
9,648
|
13,499
|
10,997
|
16,288
|
9,262
|
11,346
|
9,481
|
6,618
|
+43%
|
9,481
|
10,997
|
-14%
|
Reconciliation from CFBIT*
to Free Cash Flow of the Industrial Business
|
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
(in millions of EUR)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CFBIT of Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans
|
1,825
|
n/a
|
1,749
|
n/a
|
-1,729
|
-835
|
430
|
-2,141
|
.
|
-1,299
|
-2,976
|
.
|
|
CFBIT of Daimler Trucks & Buses
|
736
|
n/a
|
1,123
|
n/a
|
-85
|
-232
|
-121
|
1,027
|
.
|
-206
|
795
|
.
|
|
Income taxes paid/refunded
|
186
|
n/a
|
-672
|
n/a
|
-431
|
-436
|
271
|
-37
|
.
|
-160
|
-473
|
.
|
|
Interest paid/received
|
-140
|
n/a
|
-24
|
n/a
|
16
|
-194
|
35
|
-30
|
.
|
51
|
-224
|
.
|
|
Other reconciling items
|
212
|
n/a
|
-286
|
n/a
|
-87
|
-342
|
70
|
-121
|
.
|
-17
|
-463
|
.
|
|
Free cash flow industrial business
|
2,819
|
-1,864
|
1,890
|
2,958
|
-2,316
|
-2,039
|
685
|
-1,302
|
.
|
-1,631
|
-3,341
|
.
|
|
Adjustments
|
112
|
n/a
|
1,056
|
n/a
|
454
|
79
|
93
|
94
|
-1%
|
547
|
173
|
+216%
|
|
Free cash flow (IB) adjusted
|
2,931
|
n/a
|
2,946
|
n/a
|
-1,862
|
-1,960
|
778
|
-1,208
|
.
|
-1,084
|
-3,168
|
.
|
* Cash flow before interest and taxes.
Pension and Health-Care Benefits
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
|
End of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in billions of EUR)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
Q2 2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pension benefits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Benefit obligations
|
-37.9
|
-31.4
|
-36.2
|
-31.7
|
-32.6
|
-33.5
|
-37.1
|
-35.6
|
.
|
-37.1
|
-36.2
|
.
|
|
Plan assets
|
27.4
|
26.6
|
27.8
|
25.5
|
25.1
|
26.6
|
26.8
|
26.9
|
-0%
|
26.8
|
27.8
|
-4%
|
|
Funded status
|
-10.5
|
-4.8
|
-8.4
|
-6.2
|
-7.5
|
-6.9
|
-10.3
|
-8.7
|
.
|
-10.3
|
-8.4
|
.
|
|
Funding ratio
|
72.3%
|
84.7%
|
76.8%
|
80.4%
|
77.0%
|
79.4%
|
72.2%
|
75.6%
|
.
|
72.2%
|
76.8%
|
.
|
|
Health-care benefits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Benefit obligations
|
-1.3
|
-1.2
|
-1.2
|
-1.1
|
-1.2
|
-1.1
|
-1.2
|
-1.2
|
.
|
-1.2
|
-1.2
|
.
|
|
Plan assets
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
.
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
.
|
|
Reimbursement Medicare Act
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
.
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
.
|
|
Funded status
|
-1.3
|
-1.1
|
-1.2
|
-1.1
|
-1.2
|
-1.1
|
-1.2
|
-1.2
|
.
|
-1.2
|
-1.2
|
.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Draft 7/21/2020
|
|
|
|
|
Net Assets of the Automotive Segments
|
|
|
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
|
Daimler
|
|
Cars & Vans
|
|
Trucks & Buses
|
|
End of
|
|
|
End of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions of EUR)
|
Q2 2020
|
2019
|
|
Q2 2020
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
13,888
|
13,234
|
1,794
|
1,828
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
27,586
|
27,933
|
8,264
|
8,569
|
|
Inventories
|
21,132
|
20,959
|
7,839
|
7,615
|
|
Trade receivables
|
6,291
|
7,556
|
2,595
|
3,469
|
|
Other segment assets
|
24,189
|
24,808
|
5,976
|
6,497
|
|
Segment assets
|
93,086
|
94,490
|
26,468
|
27,978
|
|
Trade payables
|
10,056
|
9,042
|
2,851
|
2,847
|
|
Other segment liabilities
|
49,738
|
52,150
|
13,944
|
14,706
|
|
Segment liabilities
|
59,794
|
61,192
|
16,795
|
17,553
|
|
Net assets
|
33,292
|
33,298
|
9,673
|
10,425
|
13
Production Volume
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in units)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans
|
747,080
|
729,788
|
646,749
|
661,942
|
609,553
|
725,692
|
422,082
|
704,039
|
-40%
|
1,031,635
|
1,429,731
|
-28%
|
|
Mercedes-Benz Cars
|
655,411
|
632,441
|
539,918
|
556,415
|
517,297
|
614,094
|
350,662
|
588,250
|
-40%
|
867,959
|
1,202,344
|
-28%
|
|
Mercedes-Benz Vans
|
91,669
|
97,347
|
106,831
|
105,527
|
92,256
|
111,598
|
71,420
|
115,789
|
-38%
|
163,676
|
227,387
|
-28%
|
|
Daimler Trucks & Buses
|
134,801
|
150,416
|
110,937
|
141,094
|
108,751
|
132,571
|
54,295
|
135,894
|
-60%
|
163,046
|
268,465
|
-39%
|
|
Daimler Trucks
|
126,384
|
141,909
|
102,739
|
133,912
|
102,253
|
125,599
|
50,887
|
127,224
|
-60%
|
153,140
|
252,823
|
-39%
|
|
Daimler Buses
|
8,417
|
8,507
|
8,198
|
7,182
|
6,498
|
6,972
|
3,408
|
8,670
|
-61%
|
9,906
|
15,642
|
-37%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daimler Group
|
881,881
|
880,204
|
757,686
|
803,036
|
718,304
|
858,263
|
476,377
|
839,933
|
-43%
|
1,194,681
|
1,698,196
|
-30%
|
Unit Sales
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in units)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans
|
704,987
|
650,953
|
779,724
|
764,351
|
546,742
|
652,350
|
480,800
|
686,757
|
-30%
|
1,027,542
|
1,339,107
|
-23%
|
|
Mercedes-Benz Cars
|
604,655
|
559,539
|
649,826
|
638,263
|
470,581
|
555,312
|
408,924
|
575,639
|
-29%
|
879,505
|
1,130,951
|
-22%
|
|
Mercedes-Benz Vans
|
100,332
|
91,414
|
129,898
|
126,088
|
76,161
|
97,038
|
71,876
|
111,118
|
-35%
|
148,037
|
208,156
|
-29%
|
|
Daimler Trucks & Buses
|
134,339
|
143,796
|
130,439
|
153,405
|
97,574
|
121,446
|
61,033
|
134,909
|
-55%
|
158,607
|
256,355
|
-38%
|
|
Daimler Trucks
|
125,382
|
136,055
|
120,745
|
143,524
|
92,468
|
115,920
|
57,945
|
126,474
|
-54%
|
150,413
|
242,394
|
-38%
|
|
Daimler Buses
|
8,957
|
7,741
|
9,694
|
9,881
|
5,106
|
5,526
|
3,088
|
8,435
|
-63%
|
8,194
|
13,961
|
-41%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daimler Group
|
839,326
|
794,749
|
910,163
|
917,756
|
644,316
|
773,796
|
541,833
|
821,666
|
-34%
|
1,186,149
|
1,595,462
|
-26%
|
Revenue*
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions of EUR)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans
|
26,562
|
n/a
|
30,854
|
n/a
|
23,196
|
24,063
|
18,949
|
25,418
|
-25%
|
42,145
|
49,481
|
-15%
|
|
Daimler Trucks & Buses
|
11,483
|
n/a
|
11,191
|
n/a
|
8,744
|
10,174
|
6,200
|
11,581
|
-46%
|
14,944
|
21,755
|
-31%
|
|
Daimler Mobility
|
7,086
|
6,385
|
7,534
|
7,059
|
7,101
|
6,881
|
6,450
|
7,145
|
-10%
|
13,551
|
14,026
|
-3%
|
|
Reconciliation
|
-1,861
|
n/a
|
-2,452
|
n/a
|
-1,818
|
-1,420
|
-1,415
|
-1,494
|
.
|
-3,233
|
-2,914
|
.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daimler Group
|
43,270
|
40,211
|
47,127
|
46,610
|
37,223
|
39,698
|
30,184
|
42,650
|
-29%
|
67,407
|
82,348
|
-18%
|
* In 2018 at the Daimler Mobility segment, the Group's internal revenue and cost of sales have been adjusted by the same amount. These adjustments have been fully eliminated in the reconciliation.
16
Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans
Overview
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unit sales (units)
|
704,987
|
650,953
|
779,724
|
764,351
|
546,742
|
652,350
|
480,800
|
686,757
|
-30%
|
1,027,542
|
1,339,107
|
-23%
|
|
Retail sales (units)
|
704,233
|
629,109
|
745,470
|
730,743
|
547,829
|
663,792
|
523,307
|
700,533
|
-25%
|
1,071,136
|
1,364,325
|
-21%
|
|
Production (units)
|
747,080
|
729,788
|
646,749
|
661,942
|
609,553
|
725,692
|
422,082
|
704,039
|
-40%
|
1,031,635
|
1,429,731
|
-28%
|
|
Revenue (millions of EUR)
|
26,562
|
n/a
|
30,854
|
n/a
|
23,196
|
24,063
|
18,949
|
25,418
|
-25%
|
42,145
|
49,481
|
-15%
|
|
EBIT (millions of EUR)
|
1,470
|
n/a
|
62
|
n/a
|
510
|
1,143
|
-1,125
|
-2,784
|
.
|
-615
|
-1,641
|
.
|
|
EBIT adjusted (millions of EUR)
|
1,868
|
n/a
|
1,763
|
n/a
|
603
|
1,372
|
-284
|
1,148
|
.
|
319
|
2,520
|
-87%
|
|
Return on sales (%)
|
5.5%
|
n/a
|
0.2%
|
n/a
|
2.2%
|
4.8%
|
-5.9%
|
-11.0%
|
.
|
-1.5%
|
-3.3%
|
.
|
|
Return on sales adjusted (%)
|
7.0%
|
n/a
|
5.7%
|
n/a
|
2.6%
|
5.7%
|
-1.5%
|
4.5%
|
.
|
0.8%
|
5.1%
|
.
|
|
CFBIT (millions of EUR)
|
1,825
|
n/a
|
1,749
|
n/a
|
-1,729
|
-835
|
430
|
-2,141
|
.
|
-1,299
|
-2,976
|
.
|
|
CFBIT adjusted (millions of EUR)
|
1,937
|
n/a
|
2,805
|
n/a
|
-1,281
|
-756
|
522
|
-2,047
|
.
|
-759
|
-2,803
|
.
|
|
Cash conversion rate adjusted*
|
1.0
|
n/a
|
1.6
|
n/a
|
-2.1
|
-0.6
|
-1.8
|
-1.8
|
.
|
-2.4
|
-1.1
|
.
|
* Ratio of CFBIT adjusted to EBIT adjusted.
Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans
Reconciliation from EBIT to CFBIT
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
(in millions of EUR)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT of Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans
|
1,470
|
n/a
|
62
|
n/a
|
510
|
1,143
|
-1,125
|
-2,784
|
.
|
-615
|
-1,641
|
.
|
|
Change in working capital
|
1
|
n/a
|
670
|
n/a
|
128
|
-1,537
|
1,548
|
-1,050
|
.
|
1,676
|
-2,587
|
.
|
|
Net financial investments
|
-50
|
n/a
|
-37
|
n/a
|
-118
|
-138
|
170
|
-89
|
.
|
52
|
-227
|
.
|
|
Net investments in property, plant and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment and intangible assets
|
-2,426
|
n/a
|
-2,664
|
n/a
|
-2,113
|
-2,315
|
-2,191
|
-2,429
|
.
|
-4,304
|
-4,744
|
.
|
|
Depreciation and amortization/impairments
|
1,552
|
n/a
|
1,802
|
n/a
|
1,614
|
1,449
|
2,090
|
1,486
|
+41%
|
3,704
|
2,935
|
+26%
|
|
Other
|
1,278
|
n/a
|
1,916
|
n/a
|
-1,750
|
563
|
-62
|
2,725
|
.
|
-1,812
|
3,288
|
.
|
|
CFBIT of Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans
|
1,825
|
n/a
|
1,749
|
n/a
|
-1,729
|
-835
|
430
|
-2,141
|
.
|
-1,299
|
-2,976
|
.
|
|
Adjustments
|
112
|
n/a
|
1,056
|
n/a
|
448
|
79
|
92
|
94
|
-2%
|
540
|
173
|
+212%
|
|
CFBIT of Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans adjusted
|
1,937
|
n/a
|
2,805
|
n/a
|
-1,281
|
-756
|
522
|
-2,047
|
.
|
-759
|
-2,803
|
.
|
|
Cash conversion rate adjusted*
|
1.0
|
n/a
|
1.6
|
n/a
|
-2.1
|
-0.6
|
-1.8
|
-1.8
|
.
|
-2.4
|
-1.1
|
.
|
* Ratio of CFBIT adjusted to EBIT adjusted.
Mercedes-Benz Cars
Unit Sales
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in units)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesales
|
604,655
|
559,539
|
649,826
|
638,263
|
470,581
|
555,312
|
408,924
|
575,639
|
-29%
|
879,505
|
1,130,951
|
-22%
|
|
Europe
|
253,213
|
223,561
|
258,916
|
264,755
|
189,190
|
235,298
|
113,369
|
244,788
|
-54%
|
302,559
|
480,086
|
-37%
|
|
Germany
|
85,084
|
72,114
|
89,375
|
91,171
|
61,025
|
78,084
|
39,531
|
82,521
|
-52%
|
100,556
|
160,605
|
-37%
|
|
North America*
|
89,972
|
90,566
|
114,333
|
120,289
|
79,757
|
75,961
|
49,074
|
88,640
|
-45%
|
128,831
|
164,601
|
-22%
|
|
USA
|
75,666
|
75,975
|
97,728
|
102,704
|
68,525
|
64,259
|
42,452
|
75,497
|
-44%
|
110,977
|
139,756
|
-21%
|
|
Asia
|
240,335
|
223,058
|
253,442
|
232,883
|
180,898
|
221,649
|
236,448
|
224,231
|
+5%
|
417,346
|
445,880
|
-6%
|
|
China
|
173,321
|
170,438
|
179,395
|
161,567
|
131,566
|
173,152
|
196,173
|
168,313
|
+17%
|
327,739
|
341,465
|
-4%
|
|
of which locally produced vehicles
|
143,187
|
118,450
|
142,073
|
114,506
|
110,043
|
145,107
|
160,069
|
136,939
|
+17%
|
270,112
|
282,046
|
-4%
|
|
Rest of World
|
21,135
|
22,354
|
23,135
|
20,336
|
20,736
|
22,404
|
10,033
|
17,980
|
-44%
|
30,769
|
40,384
|
-24%
|
* USA, Canada and Mexico.
Mercedes-Benz Vans
Unit Sales
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in units)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesales
|
100,332
|
91,414
|
129,898
|
126,088
|
76,161
|
97,038
|
71,876
|
111,118
|
-35%
|
148,037
|
208,156
|
-29%
|
|
EU30*
|
65,523
|
57,019
|
87,354
|
89,514
|
53,078
|
66,557
|
42,943
|
78,622
|
-45%
|
96,021
|
145,179
|
-34%
|
|
Germany
|
28,863
|
22,397
|
37,379
|
34,444
|
21,632
|
22,384
|
18,542
|
32,670
|
-43%
|
40,174
|
55,054
|
-27%
|
|
North America**
|
14,057
|
13,048
|
18,404
|
13,351
|
7,288
|
11,671
|
10,888
|
12,338
|
-12%
|
18,176
|
24,009
|
-24%
|
|
USA
|
11,602
|
9,634
|
16,538
|
10,485
|
6,347
|
8,846
|
9,581
|
8,668
|
+11%
|
15,928
|
17,514
|
-9%
|
|
Latin America (excl. Mexico)
|
4,444
|
4,652
|
5,118
|
6,272
|
2,741
|
4,174
|
2,225
|
4,902
|
-55%
|
4,966
|
9,076
|
-45%
|
|
Asia
|
10,113
|
9,141
|
10,406
|
9,569
|
6,206
|
8,971
|
10,576
|
9,072
|
+17%
|
16,782
|
18,043
|
-7%
|
|
China
|
8,516
|
7,381
|
7,669
|
7,676
|
4,165
|
6,131
|
9,505
|
7,134
|
+33%
|
13,670
|
13,265
|
+3%
|
|
Rest of World
|
6,195
|
7,554
|
8,616
|
7,382
|
6,848
|
5,665
|
5,244
|
6,184
|
-15%
|
12,092
|
11,849
|
+2%
|
-
European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.
-
USA, Canada and Mexico.
Mercedes-Benz Cars
Retail Sales
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in units)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail sales
|
617,972
|
556,979
|
643,328
|
627,601
|
483,241
|
587,921
|
461,949
|
607,126
|
-24%
|
945,190
|
1,195,047
|
-21%
|
|
Europe
|
259,584
|
235,033
|
272,576
|
270,020
|
194,654
|
248,175
|
128,721
|
262,126
|
-51%
|
323,375
|
510,301
|
-37%
|
|
Germany
|
92,191
|
76,185
|
102,561
|
97,135
|
66,248
|
80,752
|
43,719
|
89,355
|
-51%
|
109,967
|
170,107
|
-35%
|
|
North America*
|
90,990
|
81,351
|
107,155
|
106,585
|
78,509
|
84,416
|
68,041
|
90,702
|
-25%
|
146,550
|
175,118
|
-16%
|
|
USA
|
76,806
|
66,847
|
92,202
|
90,853
|
67,740
|
71,397
|
59,449
|
76,493
|
-22%
|
127,189
|
147,890
|
-14%
|
|
Asia
|
246,368
|
219,253
|
238,384
|
227,794
|
190,448
|
234,224
|
251,196
|
232,731
|
+8%
|
441,644
|
466,955
|
-5%
|
|
China
|
184,439
|
167,906
|
170,226
|
159,517
|
139,915
|
178,123
|
208,222
|
174,199
|
+20%
|
348,137
|
352,322
|
-1%
|
|
of which locally produced vehicles
|
153,754
|
123,408
|
138,368
|
111,424
|
115,663
|
142,237
|
171,370
|
141,559
|
+21%
|
287,033
|
283,796
|
+1%
|
|
Rest of World
|
21,030
|
21,342
|
25,213
|
23,202
|
19,630
|
21,106
|
13,991
|
21,567
|
-35%
|
33,621
|
42,673
|
-21%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
V-Class/X-Class
|
19,253
|
15,818
|
22,163
|
22,065
|
15,684
|
18,051
|
13,530
|
19,310
|
-30%
|
29,214
|
37,361
|
-22%
|
|
(included in MBC retail sales)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* USA, Canada and Mexico.
Mercedes-Benz Vans
Retail Sales
|
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
(in units)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail sales
|
86,261
|
72,130
|
102,142
|
103,142
|
64,588
|
75,871
|
61,358
|
93,407
|
-34%
|
125,946
|
169,278
|
-26%
|
|
EU30*
|
57,075
|
43,620
|
71,663
|
74,119
|
44,762
|
53,453
|
37,731
|
68,836
|
-45%
|
82,493
|
122,289
|
-33%
|
|
Germany
|
21,845
|
17,708
|
29,739
|
27,371
|
16,409
|
17,453
|
14,354
|
26,568
|
-46%
|
30,763
|
44,021
|
-30%
|
|
North America**
|
15,431
|
14,307
|
15,203
|
12,374
|
9,021
|
9,665
|
12,197
|
11,661
|
+5%
|
21,218
|
21,326
|
-1%
|
|
USA
|
12,821
|
11,113
|
12,789
|
10,154
|
7,527
|
7,476
|
10,760
|
8,549
|
+26%
|
18,287
|
16,025
|
+14%
|
|
Latin America (excl. Mexico)
|
4,774
|
4,332
|
4,783
|
5,125
|
3,412
|
4,254
|
2,673
|
4,431
|
-40%
|
6,085
|
8,685
|
-30%
|
|
Asia
|
4,671
|
3,709
|
4,452
|
4,705
|
3,512
|
4,214
|
4,715
|
3,992
|
+18%
|
8,227
|
8,206
|
+0%
|
|
China
|
3,476
|
2,689
|
3,000
|
3,609
|
2,449
|
2,846
|
4,120
|
3,057
|
+35%
|
6,569
|
5,903
|
+11%
|
|
Rest of World
|
4,310
|
6,162
|
6,041
|
6,819
|
3,881
|
4,285
|
4,042
|
4,487
|
-10%
|
7,923
|
8,772
|
-10%
|
-
European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.
-
USA, Canada and Mexico.
Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans
Market Shares*
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in %)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in % pts.
|
|
|
|
in % pts.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mercedes-Benz Cars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
European Union**
|
7.0
|
5.6
|
7.2
|
7.5
|
5.8
|
6.2
|
5.7
|
6.4
|
-0.7
|
5.8
|
6.3
|
-0.5
|
|
of which Germany
|
10.5
|
9.8
|
12.1
|
12.5
|
9.9
|
10.1
|
9.6
|
9.9
|
-0.3
|
9.7
|
10.0
|
-0.3
|
|
USA
|
1.8
|
1.6
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
1.8
|
2.0
|
1.7
|
+0.3
|
2.0
|
1.7
|
+0.3
|
|
China
|
3.5
|
3.1
|
2.8
|
2.5
|
4.8
|
3.5
|
3.8
|
3.4
|
+0.4
|
4.1
|
3.4
|
+0.7
|
|
South Korea
|
5.9
|
2.6
|
5.4
|
4.8
|
4.7
|
4.3
|
4.6
|
5.0
|
-0.4
|
4.6
|
4.7
|
-0.1
|
|
Japan
|
1.5
|
1.6
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
-0.1
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
-0.1
|
|
Mercedes-Benz Vans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU30*** small
|
2.2
|
3.2
|
2.0
|
3.1
|
1.9
|
2.6
|
1.8
|
2.7
|
-0.9
|
1.9
|
2.6
|
-0.7
|
|
EU30*** midsize/large
|
17.2
|
12.7
|
19.0
|
18.8
|
16.3
|
15.1
|
15.7
|
16.0
|
-0.3
|
16.0
|
15.5
|
+0.5
|
|
of which Germany
|
27.5
|
22.5
|
33.3
|
30.5
|
24.6
|
23.3
|
23.7
|
24.5
|
-0.8
|
24.2
|
24.0
|
+0.2
|
|
USA large
|
12.1
|
9.9
|
10.1
|
8.7
|
7.4
|
6.7
|
13.3
|
6.8
|
+6.5
|
9.9
|
6.7
|
+3.2
|
-
Based on estimates in certain markets.
-
Including United Kingdom until Q4 2019.
-
European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.
Daimler Trucks & Buses
Overview
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incoming orders (units)
|
100,627
|
137,609
|
117,837
|
139,744
|
92,841
|
109,621
|
59,526
|
104,728
|
-43%
|
152,367
|
214,349
|
-29%
|
|
Unit sales (units)
|
134,339
|
143,796
|
130,439
|
153,405
|
97,574
|
121,446
|
61,033
|
134,909
|
-55%
|
158,607
|
256,355
|
-38%
|
|
Unit sales BFDA - Beijing Foton
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daimler Automotive Co. Ltd. (Auman Trucks)
|
18,169
|
22,971
|
22,468
|
23,804
|
22,945
|
22,675
|
41,926
|
22,902
|
+83%
|
64,871
|
45,577
|
+42%
|
|
Production (units)
|
134,801
|
150,416
|
110,937
|
141,094
|
108,751
|
132,571
|
54,295
|
135,894
|
-60%
|
163,046
|
268,465
|
-39%
|
|
Revenue (millions of EUR)
|
11,483
|
n/a
|
11,191
|
n/a
|
8,744
|
10,174
|
6,200
|
11,581
|
-46%
|
14,944
|
21,755
|
-31%
|
|
EBIT (millions of EUR)
|
838
|
n/a
|
447
|
n/a
|
247
|
553
|
-756
|
834
|
.
|
-509
|
1,387
|
.
|
|
EBIT adjusted (millions of EUR)
|
838
|
n/a
|
447
|
n/a
|
247
|
553
|
-747
|
834
|
.
|
-500
|
1,387
|
.
|
|
Return on sales (%)
|
7.3%
|
n/a
|
4.0%
|
n/a
|
2.8%
|
5.4%
|
-12.2%
|
7.2%
|
.
|
-3.4%
|
6.4%
|
.
|
|
Return on sales adjusted (%)
|
7.3%
|
n/a
|
4.0%
|
n/a
|
2.8%
|
5.4%
|
-12.0%
|
7.2%
|
.
|
-3.3%
|
6.4%
|
.
|
|
CFBIT (millions of EUR)
|
736
|
n/a
|
1,123
|
n/a
|
-85
|
-232
|
-121
|
1,027
|
.
|
-206
|
795
|
.
|
|
CFBIT adjusted (millions of EUR)
|
736
|
n/a
|
1,123
|
n/a
|
-85
|
-232
|
-121
|
1,027
|
.
|
-206
|
795
|
.
|
|
Cash conversion rate adjusted*
|
0.9
|
n/a
|
2.5
|
n/a
|
-0.3
|
-0.4
|
0.2
|
1.2
|
.
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
.
|
* Ratio of CFBIT adjusted to EBIT adjusted.
Daimler Trucks & Buses
Reconciliation from EBIT to CFBIT
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
(in millions of EUR)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT of Daimler Trucks & Buses
|
838
|
n/a
|
447
|
n/a
|
247
|
553
|
-756
|
834
|
.
|
-509
|
1,387
|
.
|
|
Change in working capital
|
-100
|
n/a
|
777
|
n/a
|
-129
|
-861
|
306
|
35
|
+774%
|
177
|
-826
|
.
|
|
Net financial investments
|
-181
|
n/a
|
1
|
n/a
|
-9
|
-16
|
-27
|
58
|
.
|
-36
|
42
|
.
|
|
Net investments in property, plant and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment and intangible assets
|
-297
|
n/a
|
-478
|
n/a
|
-186
|
-238
|
-201
|
-321
|
.
|
-387
|
-559
|
.
|
|
Depreciation and amortization/impairments
|
333
|
n/a
|
342
|
n/a
|
333
|
320
|
339
|
320
|
+6%
|
672
|
640
|
+5%
|
|
Other
|
143
|
n/a
|
34
|
n/a
|
-341
|
10
|
218
|
101
|
+116%
|
-123
|
111
|
.
|
|
CFBIT of Daimler Trucks & Buses
|
736
|
n/a
|
1,123
|
n/a
|
-85
|
-232
|
-121
|
1,027
|
.
|
-206
|
795
|
.
|
|
Adjustments
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
n/a
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
.
|
0
|
0
|
.
|
|
CFBIT of Daimler Trucks & Buses adjusted
|
736
|
n/a
|
1,123
|
n/a
|
-85
|
-232
|
-121
|
1,027
|
.
|
-206
|
795
|
.
|
|
Cash conversion rate adjusted*
|
0.9
|
n/a
|
2.5
|
n/a
|
-0.3
|
-0.4
|
0.2
|
1.2
|
.
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
.
|
* Ratio of CFBIT adjusted to EBIT adjusted.
Daimler Trucks
Unit Sales
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in units)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesales
|
125,382
|
136,055
|
120,745
|
143,524
|
92,468
|
115,920
|
57,945
|
126,474
|
-54%
|
150,413
|
242,394
|
-38%
|
|
EU30*
|
19,942
|
21,865
|
21,075
|
25,206
|
13,197
|
18,967
|
9,675
|
19,836
|
-51%
|
22,872
|
38,803
|
-41%
|
|
Germany
|
8,616
|
8,688
|
8,460
|
10,301
|
5,836
|
6,576
|
3,999
|
7,846
|
-49%
|
9,835
|
14,422
|
-32%
|
|
North America**
|
53,240
|
52,690
|
45,549
|
51,808
|
35,550
|
47,825
|
20,023
|
54,533
|
-63%
|
55,573
|
102,358
|
-46%
|
|
USA
|
47,307
|
44,708
|
38,914
|
43,006
|
31,414
|
42,376
|
17,321
|
45,593
|
-62%
|
48,735
|
87,969
|
-45%
|
|
Latin America (excl. Mexico)
|
11,569
|
9,795
|
12,139
|
11,077
|
6,996
|
8,677
|
6,208
|
10,215
|
-39%
|
13,204
|
18,892
|
-30%
|
|
Brazil
|
8,157
|
5,951
|
8,136
|
7,004
|
4,996
|
6,097
|
4,809
|
7,301
|
-34%
|
9,805
|
13,398
|
-27%
|
|
Asia
|
33,550
|
42,298
|
33,382
|
44,493
|
30,651
|
34,307
|
17,739
|
33,982
|
-48%
|
48,390
|
68,289
|
-29%
|
|
Japan
|
11,683
|
10,720
|
9,533
|
10,947
|
11,693
|
10,975
|
7,763
|
10,048
|
-23%
|
19,456
|
21,023
|
-7%
|
|
Indonesia
|
9,838
|
17,751
|
11,472
|
17,551
|
7,906
|
7,808
|
3,474
|
9,961
|
-65%
|
11,380
|
17,769
|
-36%
|
|
India
|
2,672
|
5,252
|
2,413
|
5,293
|
2,439
|
5,549
|
840
|
3,840
|
-78%
|
3,279
|
9,389
|
-65%
|
|
Rest of World
|
7,081
|
9,407
|
8,600
|
10,940
|
6,074
|
6,144
|
4,300
|
7,908
|
-46%
|
10,374
|
14,052
|
-26%
|
-
European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.
-
USA, Canada and Mexico.
Daimler Buses
Unit Sales
|
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
(in units)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesales
|
8,957
|
7,741
|
9,694
|
9,881
|
5,106
|
5,526
|
3,088
|
8,435
|
-63%
|
8,194
|
13,961
|
-41%
|
|
EU30*
|
2,474
|
2,146
|
3,053
|
3,588
|
1,260
|
919
|
1,230
|
2,837
|
-57%
|
2,490
|
3,756
|
-34%
|
|
Germany
|
769
|
590
|
1,006
|
1,197
|
531
|
342
|
590
|
924
|
-36%
|
1,121
|
1,266
|
-11%
|
|
North America**
|
797
|
906
|
800
|
1,070
|
448
|
382
|
240
|
665
|
-64%
|
688
|
1,047
|
-34%
|
|
Mexico
|
790
|
881
|
800
|
1,063
|
448
|
382
|
239
|
655
|
-64%
|
687
|
1,037
|
-34%
|
|
Latin America (excl. Mexico)
|
4,629
|
3,449
|
4,142
|
3,746
|
2,386
|
3,163
|
1,249
|
3,712
|
-66%
|
3,635
|
6,875
|
-47%
|
|
Brazil
|
3,465
|
2,278
|
3,028
|
2,160
|
1,915
|
2,228
|
920
|
2,673
|
-66%
|
2,835
|
4,901
|
-42%
|
|
Asia
|
695
|
761
|
1,143
|
1,073
|
403
|
846
|
133
|
716
|
-81%
|
536
|
1,562
|
-66%
|
|
Rest of World
|
362
|
479
|
556
|
404
|
609
|
216
|
236
|
505
|
-53%
|
845
|
721
|
+17%
|
-
European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.
-
USA, Canada and Mexico.
Daimler Trucks
Incoming Orders*
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in units)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incoming orders
|
91,974
|
129,330
|
109,145
|
132,346
|
85,821
|
101,376
|
56,949
|
96,190
|
-41%
|
142,770
|
197,566
|
-28%
|
|
EU30**
|
12,103
|
17,665
|
18,544
|
29,039
|
16,256
|
20,474
|
10,268
|
18,493
|
-44%
|
26,524
|
38,967
|
-32%
|
|
Germany
|
5,179
|
7,457
|
7,116
|
10,466
|
7,296
|
8,763
|
4,467
|
6,865
|
-35%
|
11,763
|
15,628
|
-25%
|
|
North America***
|
26,038
|
50,549
|
40,616
|
54,276
|
32,838
|
27,009
|
17,194
|
28,045
|
-39%
|
50,032
|
55,054
|
-9%
|
|
USA
|
22,597
|
49,511
|
37,089
|
46,106
|
27,042
|
24,246
|
16,464
|
23,589
|
-30%
|
43,506
|
47,835
|
-9%
|
|
Latin America (excl. Mexico)
|
11,961
|
9,247
|
10,842
|
9,702
|
6,396
|
8,628
|
5,783
|
10,128
|
-43%
|
12,179
|
18,756
|
-35%
|
|
Brazil
|
8,157
|
5,951
|
8,136
|
7,004
|
4,996
|
6,097
|
4,809
|
7,301
|
-34%
|
9,805
|
13,398
|
-27%
|
|
Asia
|
35,426
|
39,678
|
32,632
|
32,471
|
23,950
|
38,561
|
18,853
|
32,825
|
-43%
|
42,803
|
71,386
|
-40%
|
|
Japan
|
10,422
|
10,725
|
10,770
|
10,841
|
11,631
|
12,189
|
9,422
|
11,162
|
-16%
|
21,053
|
23,351
|
-10%
|
|
Indonesia
|
10,753
|
11,994
|
12,045
|
7,244
|
3,465
|
13,070
|
2,084
|
8,211
|
-75%
|
5,549
|
21,281
|
-74%
|
|
India
|
4,201
|
5,425
|
1,516
|
5,000
|
1,737
|
5,825
|
2,108
|
3,073
|
-31%
|
3,845
|
8,898
|
-57%
|
|
Rest of World
|
6,446
|
12,191
|
6,511
|
6,858
|
6,381
|
6,704
|
4,851
|
6,699
|
-28%
|
11,232
|
13,403
|
-16%
|
-
Net order intake, adjusted for cancellations.
-
European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.
-
USA, Canada and Mexico.
Daimler Trucks & Buses
Market Shares*
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in %)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in % pts.
|
|
|
|
in % pts.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trucks Europe / Latin America
|
(Mercedes-Benz)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU30** HDT/MDT
|
20.1
|
21.4
|
20.8
|
21.6
|
17.8
|
19.6
|
19.1
|
19.2
|
-0.1
|
18.5
|
19.4
|
-0.9
|
Germany HDT/MDT
|
35.0
|
37.1
|
39.0
|
39.2
|
35.0
|
34.5
|
35.8
|
32.3
|
+3.5
|
35.5
|
33.1
|
+2.4
|
Brazil HDT/MDT
|
29.2
|
26.1
|
28.1
|
29.1
|
33.2
|
30.5
|
28.8
|
30.2
|
-1.4
|
30.8
|
30.3
|
+0.5
Trucks North America
|
(Freightliner/Western Star)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America*** Class 8
|
36.5
|
39.6
|
39.4
|
38.4
|
41.1
|
44.6
|
39.2
|
37.3
|
+1.9
|
40.1
|
39.9
|
+0.2
|
North America*** Class 6-7
|
29.6
|
36.6
|
33.7
|
35.1
|
38.2
|
39.7
|
32.9
|
31.1
|
+1.8
|
35.2
|
34.4
|
+0.8
Trucks Asia
|
(FUSO)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japan Trucks Total
|
18.3
|
19.6
|
20.4
|
18.5
|
20.2
|
17.0
|
20.6
|
18.7
|
+1.9
|
20.4
|
18.1
|
+2.3
|
Indonesia Trucks Total
|
45.4
|
43.6
|
44.0
|
42.4
|
48.4
|
45.9
|
50.7
|
41.7
|
+9.0
|
49.3
|
43.6
|
+5.7
|
(BharatBenz)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
India > 9 t
|
6.7
|
6.1
|
5.7
|
5.7
|
6.4
|
5.7
|
10.7
|
5.4
|
+5.3
|
6.9
|
5.6
|
+1.3
Buses
|
EU30** heavy
|
31.0
|
28.9
|
25.7
|
28.4
|
31.4
|
24.3
|
23.5
|
27.6
|
-4.1
|
27.7
|
26.5
|
+1.2
|
Germany heavy
|
59.3
|
53.1
|
45.3
|
48.8
|
47.7
|
44.5
|
46.0
|
53.5
|
-7.5
|
46.9
|
50.1
|
-3.2
|
Brazil heavy
|
49.2
|
54.3
|
58.0
|
43.3
|
58.1
|
48.9
|
50.7
|
55.2
|
-4.5
|
55.1
|
52.8
|
+2.3
-
Based on estimates in certain markets.
-
European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway.
-
USA, Canada and Mexico.
Daimler Mobility
Overview
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
January - June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions of EUR)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New business
|
18,279
|
16,613
|
20,411
|
19,112
|
16,174
|
17,324
|
13,971
|
18,363
|
-24%
|
30,145
|
35,687
|
-16%
|
|
Contract volume (end of period)
|
160,416
|
148,813
|
162,843
|
154,072
|
159,628
|
157,367
|
153,704
|
156,458
|
-2%
|
153,704
|
162,843*
|
-6%
|
|
Revenue**
|
7,086
|
6,385
|
7,534
|
7,059
|
7,101
|
6,881
|
6,450
|
7,145
|
-10%
|
13,551
|
14,026
|
-3%
|
|
EBIT
|
413
|
392
|
87
|
378
|
58
|
1,209
|
205
|
431
|
-52%
|
263
|
1,640
|
-84%
|
|
EBIT adjusted
|
469
|
n/a
|
384
|
n/a
|
58
|
491
|
313
|
483
|
-35%
|
371
|
974
|
-62%
|
|
Return on equity (%)
|
11.9%
|
12.5%
|
2.4%
|
12.0%
|
1.6%
|
35.7%
|
5.6%
|
12.5%
|
.
|
3.6%
|
24.0%
|
.
|
|
Return on equity adjusted (%)
|
13.5%
|
n/a
|
10.5%
|
n/a
|
1.6%
|
14.5%
|
8.6%
|
14.0%
|
.
|
5.0%
|
14.2%
|
.
|
-
Year-endfigure.
-
In 2018 at the Daimler Mobility segment, the Group's internal revenue and cost of sales have been adjusted by the same amount. These adjustments have been fully eliminated in the reconciliation.
Disclaimer
Daimler AG published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 07:45:11 UTC
|
|Latest news on DAIMLER AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
147 B
170 B
170 B
|Net income 2020
|
-341 M
-395 M
-395 M
|Net cash 2020
|
8 925 M
10 335 M
10 335 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-340x
|Yield 2020
|0,59%
|
|Capitalization
|
41 895 M
48 562 M
48 514 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,22x
|Nbr of Employees
|298 611
|Free-Float
|78,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|27
|Average target price
|
40,04 €
|Last Close Price
|
39,16 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
94,1%
|Spread / Average Target
|
2,24%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-36,2%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|DAIMLER AG
|-20.68%
|48 562