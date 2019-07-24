Log in
DAIMLER AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/24 01:57:35 am
48.305 EUR   +0.54%
01:54aDAIMLER : second-quarter hammered by one-off, diesel charges
RE
01:34aDAIMLER : Reports 2Q Loss on One-Offs
DJ
01:31aDAIMLER : second quarter hammered by Takata, diesel charges
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : Reports 2Q Loss on One-Offs

0
07/24/2019 | 01:34am EDT

By Max Bernhard

German premium car maker Daimler AG (DAI.XE) said Wednesday that it swung to a loss in the second-quarter, hit by costs from investigations into its diesel cars and provisions for a recall of Takata air bags.

The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars reported a net loss of 1.3 billion euros ($1.45 billion) compared with a net profit of EUR1.73 billion a year ago. Revenue ros2e 5% to EUR 42.65 billion.

Earnings were hit by EUR4.2 billion in one-off items, it said. Daimler had already warned investors that earnings would be below expectations less than two weeks ago and at the end of June.

Daimler backed its recently lowered outlook.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
