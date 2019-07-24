Daimler : Reports 2Q Loss on One-Offs

By Max Bernhard



German premium car maker Daimler AG (DAI.XE) said Wednesday that it swung to a loss in the second-quarter, hit by costs from investigations into its diesel cars and provisions for a recall of Takata air bags.

The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars reported a net loss of 1.3 billion euros ($1.45 billion) compared with a net profit of EUR1.73 billion a year ago. Revenue ros2e 5% to EUR 42.65 billion.

Earnings were hit by EUR4.2 billion in one-off items, it said. Daimler had already warned investors that earnings would be below expectations less than two weeks ago and at the end of June.

Daimler backed its recently lowered outlook.

