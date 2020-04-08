Log in
DAIMLER AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Daimler : Sees 'Significant Increase' in Demand in China as World-Wide Sales Fall

04/08/2020

By William Boston

BERLIN--Daimler AG said Wednesday that sales of its flagship Mercedes-Benz cars plunged in the first three months of the year, as factories shut down in the wake of the coronavirus, but added that it saw signs of recovery in China.

"In China and South Korea, our dealerships are fully open and we see a significant increase in demand there. That gives us confidence," Britta Seeger, the company's sales chief, said in a statement.

After a strong start to the year, Daimler said demand was hit by the spread of the coronavirus and sales of new Mercedes-Benz brand cars fell to 477,378 vehicles, down 15% from the previous year. Sales in China were down 20%, while sales in Europe and the U.S. fell 16% and 5% respectively.

The sharp decline in sales comes in the wake of temporary factory closures in China, Europe and the U.S. in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to William Boston at William.Boston@wsj.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 149 B
EBIT 2020 3 331 M
Net income 2020 1 988 M
Finance 2020 9 389 M
Yield 2020 3,67%
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
P/E ratio 2021 5,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
EV / Sales2021 0,12x
Capitalization 30 105 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Kaellenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-43.00%32 787
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.88%168 884
VOLKSWAGEN AG-33.97%67 401
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.78%37 347
BMW AG-32.03%35 118
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-41.80%30 438
