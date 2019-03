--Daimler is nearing a deal to sell a 50% stake in its Smart division to China's Geely, its largest shareholder, the Financial Times reports citing three people familiar with the matter.

--Confirmation of the sale should come before the Shanghai Auto Show in April, according to one of the sources.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/2Wpx0Dj

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com