Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/11 10:12:56 am
42.973 EUR   -0.17%
10:04aDAIMLER : Profit Slump Pushes It to Slash Dividend -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:58aDAIMLER : Slashes Dividend as Cash Flow Dwindles -- Earnings Review
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : Slashes Dividend as Cash Flow Dwindles -- Earnings Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 09:58am EST

By Cristina Roca

Daimler reported fourth-quarter results on Tuesday morning. Here's what we watched:

REVENUE REVIEW: Revenue for the quarter rose to 47.13 billion euros ($51.54 billion), broadly in line with expectations of EUR47.33 billion, according to FactSet.

EARNINGS REVIEW: The maker of Mercedes-Benz swung to an unexpected EUR11 million loss from a EUR1.64 billion profit the year before. Analysts had seen net profit for the quarter at EUR776.7 million, according to FactSet.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-FREE CASH FLOW: Free cash flow at year-end stood at EUR1.4 billion, down from EUR2.9 billion a year earlier. Company CEO Ola Kallenius said the company has a "cost problem." Measures to cut costs and increase cash flows are necessary, he said during an earnings conference.

-DIVIDEND: Pressure on Daimler's free cash flow led to a big dividend cut. Daimler said it will propose a dividend of EUR0.90 per share, less than a third of what it returned to shareholders last year. However, CFO Harald Wilhelm backed the company's commitment to a 40% dividend payout ratio.

-CORONAVIRUS: Daimler's CEO said it was too early to assess the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in China, but that Daimler's Beijing factories started up yesterday after the extended Lunar New Year closures. Daimler will now "gradually ramp up both on the production side and on the retail side," he added.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
10:04aDAIMLER : Profit Slump Pushes It to Slash Dividend -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:58aDAIMLER : Slashes Dividend as Cash Flow Dwindles -- Earnings Review
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:14aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Big news in the telecom sector
09:03aDaimler's Mercedes sales drive higher but charges put brakes on profit
RE
09:02aDaimler CEO says meeting CO2 targets in 2020, 2021 a challenge
RE
09:02aDaimler's Mercedes sales drive higher but charges put brakes on profit
RE
08:04aMercedes has re-started China production, still assessing virus impact
RE
07:23aIR-RELEASE : Daimler reports full-year 2019 results
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 173 B
EBIT 2020 8 340 M
Net income 2020 5 769 M
Finance 2020 11 476 M
Yield 2020 4,35%
P/E ratio 2020 8,03x
P/E ratio 2021 7,31x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
EV / Sales2021 0,19x
Capitalization 46 051 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 49,48  €
Last Close Price 43,05  €
Spread / Highest target 97,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Kaellenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-12.81%50 495
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.96%195 173
VOLKSWAGEN AG-6.73%91 512
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-6.42%47 621
BMW AG-12.76%46 690
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-4.16%45 786
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group