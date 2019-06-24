Log in
DAIMLER AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 06/24 05:50:45 am
47.403 EUR   -4.47%
05:35aDAIMLER : Slashes Outlook on Fresh Diesel Allegations
DJ
05:25aDaimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
RE
05:22aDaimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : Slashes Outlook on Fresh Diesel Allegations

06/24/2019 | 05:35am EDT

By William Boston

BERLIN -- Shares of Daimler AG fell almost 5% on Monday after the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars issued a profit warning late Sunday related to a government recall of vehicles suspected of manipulating diesel emissions.

Daimler lowered its full-year earnings outlook on cars and vans because of an expected increase in expenses relating to what it defined as ongoing governmental proceedings and measures regarding Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles.

The German Transport Ministry said Saturday that it ordered Daimler to recall 60,000 vehicles, a mix of GLK sport-utility vehicles and Sprinter vans, as part of ongoing government investigations of auto makers suspected of manipulating toxic emissions from diesel engines to make them appear less polluting than they are.

The German car maker sees a "high three-digit million" euro hit in the second quarter, which will be taken into account in its earnings before interest and taxes. Daimler now expects 2019 earnings before interest and taxes to be in line with the previous year from a prior forecast of "slight growth" in earnings.

The diesel-emissions crisis continues to reverberate nearly four years after Volkswagen AG was exposed by U.S. authorities for installing illegal software on diesel engines to make them appear less polluting on emissions tests.

Germany's Bild am Sonntag first reported the recall on Saturday.

Daimler was forced to recall around 690,000 vehicles last year on similar allegations, and as a result suffered delays in certifying vehicles under the European Union's new emissions testing regime, causing a bottleneck in production. Overall the company has recalled and fixed around three million vehicles related to emissions irregularities.

A Daimler spokesman said the company denied using illegal defeat devices in its vehicles and that it would file a formal objection with the government.

Analysts at Barclay Capital warned that there could be further ramifications for Daimler and urged the company's new chief executive officer, Ola Källenius, to get to the bottom of the matter.

"Clearly both the near term operational challenges and possible question around Daimler's corporate culture are issues that must be addressed with urgency by Daimler's new CEO," they wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

Auto makers have come under scrutiny since Volkswagen was exposed in 2015 for installing illegal software on its diesel engines to game emissions tests even as its vehicles produced toxic emissions in excess of environmental regulations.

Volkswagen was forced to recall nearly 11 million vehicles world-wide and has amassed $30 billion in fines, penalties, legal fees and compensation for consumers.

Write to William Boston at william.boston@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG -4.57% 47.33 Delayed Quote.8.08%
VOLKSWAGEN -1.05% 145.64 Delayed Quote.5.95%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 172 B
EBIT 2019 11 496 M
Net income 2019 8 014 M
Finance 2019 15 342 M
Yield 2019 6,35%
P/E ratio 2019 6,61
P/E ratio 2020 6,50
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capitalization 53 085 M
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG8.08%56 165
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.20%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN5.95%79 799
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION10.37%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-1.21%44 624
