DAIMLER AG

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Daimler : Supervisory Board extends Hubertus Troska's contract

02/19/2020 | 12:25pm EST
Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG. Greater China

Hubertus Troska has been a member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG since December 13, 2012. In this function, he is responsible for China activities. Hubertus Troska is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck AG.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 17:24:03 UTC
