Daimler : Supervisory Board extends Hubertus Troska's contract

Hubertus Troska has been a member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG since December 13, 2012. In this function, he is responsible for China activities. Hubertus Troska is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck AG.

