Daimler : The equestrian stadium and the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC shine at the 2019 CHIO in Aachen

Mercedes-Benz has been a partner of the riding tournament for 65 years

Stuttgart/Aachen. From 12 to 21 July the CHIO (Concours Hippique International Officiel) is being held at the Soers Sportpark in Aachen. This world festival of the equestrian sports traditionally includes the Mercedes-Benz Nations' Cup, which was competed for in the evening of 18 July.

Peder Fredricson on H&M Christian K secured the overall victory for Sweden with 0 faults and in a time of 79.86 seconds, by completing the circuit and overcoming the Mercedes‑Benz obstacle as the last jump under the floodlights. Against the backdrop of 40.000 enthusiastic spectators, and once again a completely sold-out stadium for the Mercedes-Benz Nations Prize, the team from Sweden secured overall victory ahead of Germany and France.

The excitement in the stadium was tangible for each rider until the Mercedes‑Benz obstacle was encountered. This is traditionally the last and decisive obstacle in the Mercedes-Benz Nations' Cup, and when it is overcome there is always a rousing cheer from the spectators. Under the floodlights of the Soers Sportpark in Aachen, and even after 65 years of partnership between CHIO Aachen and Mercedes-Benz, the moment is always a special experience for fans of the sport.

'The CHIO in Aachen is a particularly dynamic event for us, as it combines a sporting event of world renown with unique brand experiences,' says Dr Carsten Oder, Head of Mercedes-Benz Sales Germany. 'We have been a partner of the equestrian sports for 65 years, and therefore part of a particular history that has not least been written during the Mercedes-Benz Nations' Cup and in this unique atmosphere.'

The jumping stadium was already the arena for horsepower in the early morning hours, when the new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption: 10.6-10.2 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 242-234 g/km) had its first public outing on the day of the Mercedes-Benz Nations' Cup. The vehicle absolved a few laps of the jumping stadium van before sunrise, before making its way to the Mercedes-Benz stand where it can now be seen by all visitors.

This meant that on the day, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC was the first fast and agile attraction before the riders made the stadium their arena in the evening. In addition to delivering 390 hp and an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds, it offers generous space and comfort for passengers and luggage, and impresses with familiar design features from the Mercedes-AMG SUV family.

'The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC is celebrating its world premiere at the CHIO - and not by accident, anybody who loves the sheer performance at such a sporting event will also be thrilled by automotive top performance,' says Dr. Carsten Oder. 'The day that began with the premiere of our latest GLC model also came to an end at Mercedes - with the victory celebration for the team from Sweden in the Mercedes-Benz Lounge.'



Numerous other Mercedes-Benz models can be viewed and taken on test drives over the entire duration of the CHIO Aachen.