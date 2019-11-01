Daimler Truck AG: many brands, one family – one website

Daimler Trucks and Daimler Buses now under the common roof of Daimler Truck AG, also online at http://www.daimler-truck.com/

Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management Daimler Truck AG: 'We work for all who keep the world moving. It's our common drive that gives us renewed motivation every day.'

Stuttgart - The Daimler Group launched a new corporate structure as planned on November 1, 2019. The spin-off of the business divisions passenger cars and vans as well as trucks and buses into subsidiaries became effective at the end of October by entry in the commercial register.

All Daimler Trucks & Buses activities are now bundled together in Daimler Truck AG. With more than 35 primary locations around the globe, around 100,000 employees and seven vehicle brands, Daimler Trucks & Buses is one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers in the world. As diverse as its products and services are, the motivation at Daimler Trucks & Buses remains the same. Says Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Truck AG: 'We work for all who keep the world moving. It's our common drive that gives us renewed motivation every day.'

Along with its new structure also comes its own website. It is online as of today at http://www.daimler-truck.com/. Visitors here can quickly and comprehensively inform themselves of strategic topics and important news from Daimler Truck AG. All of the latest news from Daimler Trucks & Buses is bundled in the Newsroom. Social media and other digital channels, such as the new CEO podcast 'Transportation Matters,' are also there.

More information can be found in various topic-hubs which include topics like all important future technologies, such as automated, emission-free and connected driving. Key figures of the company can be quickly and clearly located there. The question as to what drives us as a company has also been given its very own section on the site.

Florian Martens, Head of Global Communications Trucks & Buses: 'With our new website, we offer every online visitor the opportunity to access comprehensive information about Daimler Truck AG. Whether it's via casual browsing to discover information or through targeted searches on our themed site and newsroom, everything can be quickly found. I would particularly like to recommend the area 'What drives us' to our website visitors. Our customers are the focus there. They are the ones who keep the world moving and we work for them. That's why we show, in a variety of authentic videos, what they deal with daily - and how they ensure our everyday lives function. These are videos that make you proud and you may also want to show to family and friends.'

The new Daimler Truck AG website is responsive live and available on all popular devices.