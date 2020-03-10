Log in
Daimler : Trucks delivers its 200,000th Western Star

03/10/2020 | 06:19am EDT

Stuttgart / Portland (Oregon) - Daimler Trucks has reached the 200,000 mark in Western Star truck deliveries in the USA. The iconic US trucks with their striking front-end design and characteristic chrome look are used in North America predominantly as special vehicles and construction site vehicles in the vocational trucks segment. Western Star trucks are generally 'custom made' vehicles manufactured specifically in accordance with the body requirements of the customers and are particularly well-known for their robustness and resistance under harsh conditions. The anniversary vehicle - a Western Star 4700 SB with waste water disposal body - was handed over to customer Joe Johnson Equipment at the plant in Portland (Oregon). Joe Johnson Equipment is a leading supplier for infrastructure maintenance equipment in North America.

Western Star was founded in 1967 in Cleveland (Ohio) as a manufacturer of trucks for use in the wood and oil industries. In 2000, Daimler Trucks North America took over the brand. The first 100,000 vehicles were sold by Western Star over the course of 39 years and a further 100,000 trucks have been sold to customers over the 14 years since 2006.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 10:18:08 UTC
