Daimler : Trucks opens new cabin facility for the Russian truck market

New plant in Naberezhnye Chelny (Tatarstan) is an important milestone for Joint Venture DAIMLER KAMAZ RUS (DK RUS)

Cabin production in Chelny will be part of Mercedes-Benz global production network, close cooperation with Mercedes-Benz plant Wörth

Investment of 200 Mio € to tap the potential of the Russian truck market and to underline cooperation with KAMAZ

DAIMLER KAMAZ RUS creates up to 700 new jobs

State-of-the-art facility: highly automated with more than 120 robots

Stefan Buchner, Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks worldwide: 'We believe in the Russian market and its growth potential. The new cabin facility is another key element in our strategy to be close to our customers and to continuously strengthen our market presence around the globe. With it, we set a benchmark in the Russian market - to the benefit of both our customers and our Joint Venture partner KAMAZ. This plant is one of the most innovative facilities in the Russian automotive sector and the latest proof of our longstanding commitment to our Joint Venture DAIMLER KAMAZ RUS.'

Stuttgart / Naberezhnye Chelny - Today marks yet another milestone for DAIMLER KAMAZ RUS (DK RUS), the Joint Venture between Daimler Trucks and its Russian partner KAMAZ. Opening a brand new truck cabin production facility in Naberezhnye Chelny, Daimler Trucks and KAMAZ reach a new level in their technology partnership for the Russian market. The new facility covering 59,600 m2 will be an integral part of the global production network of Mercedes-Benz Trucks and will closely cooperate with the lead plant in Wörth. A major benefit of the new facility will be the further localization of truck cabins for both Mercedes-Benz and KAMAZ trucks, with more than 150 single components already localized at Russian suppliers. The cabins for the latest Mercedes-Benz Actros and Arocs models for the Russian market will be locally manufactured in the new production site. With an investment of 200 Mio €, the new state-of-the-art production facility creates up to 700 new jobs, bringing the local DK RUS work force to more than 1,000 employees. Following best practices exchange among Daimler Trucks global production experts, the new line serves as a lighthouse project to bring Daimler Trucks expertise to the Russian market.

As an undisputed leader in the commercial vehicle business, Daimler Trucks strongly benefits from its global market presence and intelligent use of common platforms adopted for local markets. As one of the largest commercial vehicle markets worldwide, Russia has a potential for continuous transportation demand and is therefore of key strategic importance for Daimler Trucks. Overall, Daimler Trucks is expecting modest but continued market growth over the coming years.

Within the past 10 years, DK RUS assembled and sold more than 30,000 Mercedes-Benz and FUSO trucks in Naberezhnye Chelny for the Russian market. To celebrate the start of production in the new facility DK RUS today hosted an opening ceremony with Martin Daum, Member of the Board of Management Daimler AG and responsible for Daimler Trucks & Buses, Stefan Buchner, Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks worldwide, and Sergej Kogogin, President & CEO KAMAZ.

State-of-the-art production technology for Mercedes-Benz and KAMAZ trucks

The new production facility has a total capacity of up to 55,000 units per year and is equipped to produce several cabin models for the Mercedes-Benz Actros and Arocs trucks model series for the Russian market as well as for KAMAZ heavy-duty products. With more than 120 robots and advanced camera measurement technology, it is one of the highest automated plants in Russia. Installing the equipment was an extraordinary task that took more than 500 trucks to transport it to Russia. Another highlight is the installation of innovative 3D-printer technology for plastic parts ensuring a quick and cost effective support of equipment maintenance. Introduction of such Industry 4.0 technology results in new job profiles that require extensive training of the new workforce in cooperation with KAMAZ and local universities and training institutes. Implementation of all these measures ensure that the latest updates of the Mercedes-Benz production system are applied and Daimler Trucks quality is assured.

Successful Launch of new Mercedes-Benz Actros and Arocs trucks

The new cabin production facility will be an integral part of the global Mercedes-Benz trucks production network and will closely cooperate with the lead plant in Wörth. The new site in Chelny serves as an important milestone in the strategic product roll out of the current portfolio of Mercedes-Benz heavy-duty trucks worldwide. In August 2018, DAIMLER KAMAZ RUS introduced the latest generation Mercedes-Benz Actros and Arocs to the Russian market, for which the facility will serve as cabin production site. In October 2018, the success of the launch culminated in the new Actros winning the prestigious Russian 'Truck of the Year' award.