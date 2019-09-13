Daimler : U 218 to mark the 30th anniversary of successful Unimog operations

The fifth Unimog in 30 years: Guy Gregson relies on the agile U 218

Mechanical and hydraulic implement drives for a diverse range of applications in agriculture, municipal work and the transportation sector

VarioPilot provides for a fast change from right-hand to left-hand drive

Fuel-saving four-cylinder engine with 130 kW (177 hp) makes the Unimog suitable for motorway use

Stuttgart / Hoo (Kent, UK) - For 30 years, entrepreneur Guy Gregson has been relying on the Unimog. And now he has bought a new U 218 to mark the anniversary. It is the fifth Unimog with which the contractor from Kent has worked.

Guy Gregson has known and appreciated the Unimog for his whole career. 'I drove almost 300,000 kilometres with my last Unimog U 1600. Not once did it leave me in the lurch.' With the new U 218 Gregson has further expanded his options. 'It is ideal for my jobs'. The small, but powerful machine can be used effectively. Even in the smallest spaces.' During his everyday work, the mechanical and hydraulic implement drives on the U 218 and its front power take-off provide ideal conditions for operating a diverse range of implements.

Thanks to his Unimog, Gregson can thus accept orders from extremely different fields: in summer he cuts hedges and mows parks. In winter he carries out winter service operations and in the warmer months takes care of grass verges. Gregson also carries out work in the agricultural industry: he sows seeds and bales hay. The busy Brit has tapped another important group of customers by providing delivery services. He transports goods for companies in the retail and trade industries.

U 218 - small but fine

The U 218 is the smallest model from the Unimog model series. Its design as an implement carrier and its motorway suitability make the Unimog a resilient and dynamic operative vehicle. This is particularly the case when Guy Gregson is maintaining grass verges; he can change from left-hand to right-hand drive within minutes using VarioPilot.

Another advantage of the U 218 with all-wheel drive is its agility: in addition to a compact cab with ergonomic interior equipment, the Unimog also has a turning circle of just 12.6 m. The fuel-saving four-cylinder engine with 130 kW (177 hp) provides for efficient use and a smooth journey. 'Forwards or backwards, the work is so easy that it feels like you're driving an oversized lawn mower,' Guy Gregson says enthusiastically. A good basis for another 30 years with the Unimog.