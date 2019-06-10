Log in
Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

Daimler : Uber's European rival Bolt enters London market, again

06/10/2019 | 08:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Bolt (formerly known as Taxify) sign is seen on the taxi car in Riga

TALLINN (Reuters) - Estonia's Bolt, which until early 2019 was called Taxify, will on Tuesday re-enter the competitive London taxi market, promising cheaper rides to passengers and a better cut to drivers than its bigger global rival Uber Technologies Inc.

The move comes a month after Uber drivers in London joined a series of strikes to protest the disparity between gig-economy conditions and the massive $82 billion (£65 billion) valuation at Uber's stock market debut.

"Uber is basically a monopoly. At the same time, an average Uber driver makes less than minimum wage," Bolt founder Markus Villig told Reuters.

Uber takes around 25% cut from drivers using its app. Bolt promises to charge in London in first two months just 7.5% and later 15%, arguing happier drivers provide a better service.

Bolt, which has grabbed business from Uber in Central and Eastern Europe and major African cities, counts more than 25 million clients in 30 countries where it operates.

Bolt's first attempt to enter the London market was stopped by transport regulators who denied it a licence in 2017.

Bolt rebranded earlier in 2019 to ensure the ride-hailing service is not confused for taxis and to represent its widening offering - it has launched motorcycle services in Africa and scooter rentals in selected cities - but these are still small.

"The numbers, when compared to cars, are still negligible," Villig said.

Bolt last year raised $175 million in funding from a group led by German automaker Daimler to help its battle against Uber.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Tarmo Virki

Stocks treated in this article : Daimler AG, Uber Technologies Inc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 0.61% 47.605 Delayed Quote.3.69%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC -3.51% 42.61 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 172 B
EBIT 2019 11 539 M
Net income 2019 8 003 M
Finance 2019 15 398 M
Yield 2019 6,62%
P/E ratio 2019 6,37
P/E ratio 2020 6,23
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 50 930 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 59,2 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG3.69%56 165
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.51%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN2.13%79 799
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION6.10%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-0.71%44 624
