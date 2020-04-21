Log in
Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Daimler : Volvo Group and Daimler Truck AG forming joint venture

04/21/2020 | 02:46am EDT

The intention is to develop, produce and commercialize fuel cell systems for heavy-duty vehicle applications and other use cases. Daimler will consolidate all its current fuel cell activities in the joint venture. The Volvo Group will acquire 50% in the joint venture for the sum of approximately EUR 0.6 billion on a cash and debt free basis.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 06:45:14 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 147 B
EBIT 2020 2 397 M
Net income 2020 920 M
Finance 2020 9 839 M
Yield 2020 3,04%
P/E ratio 2020 30,9x
P/E ratio 2021 6,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
EV / Sales2021 0,13x
Capitalization 31 068 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 36,73  €
Last Close Price 29,04  €
Spread / Highest target 162%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Kaellenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-41.92%33 803
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.78%174 729
VOLKSWAGEN AG-29.22%71 138
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.5.99%39 682
BMW AG-29.76%36 727
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-38.85%32 124
