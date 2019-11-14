Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/14 09:08:49 am
51.845 EUR   -3.17%
08:36aDAIMLER : Warns on Profits, Aims to Cut Labor Costs
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:53aDaimler CEO says robotaxis business is not realistic
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : Warns on Profits, Aims to Cut Labor Costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 08:36am EST

By William Boston

BERLIN -- Daimler AG said it would cut more than 1,000 executive positions as part of a plan to reduce labor costs by $1.1 billion by 2022, but warned that this and efforts to meet stricter emission targets would dent profits for the next two years, causing a sharp fall in the Mercedes-Benz maker's shares.

The auto industry is being squeezed by the high costs of developing new electric cars, which are yet to generate big sales volumes. Consumers continue to be skeptical of electric models, shunning the high price of the vehicles and fearing the inconvenience of charging or getting stranded on the road with a dead battery.

Premium manufacturers such as Daimler, Audi AG and BMW AG, are also under pressure from a growing number of competitors, including Tesla Inc. and Volvo Cars, which are quickly catching up to their German rivals. Elon Musk, Tesla's founder and chief executive, said this week he would build a Tesla factory near Berlin.

The increased competition and high costs of cutting greenhouse-gas emissions are weighing on Daimler, which has lowered its profit forecast three times in the past year.

Daimler Chief Executive Ola Källenius told investors at an event in London on Thursday the cuts would come mainly at the Mercedes-Benz car brand in Germany.

"The cost burdens to reach the targets on carbon-dioxide emissions require far-reaching measures to increase efficiency in every area of our company," Mr. Källenius said. "This will weigh on our earnings in 2020 and 2021."

The profit warning sent Daimler's shares down as much as 4% at the opening on the Frankfurt stock exchange. By midday, shares had clawed back some ground and were trading about 3% lower at EUR51.91 ($57.15).

Mr. Källenius, who succeeded Dieter Zetsche as CEO in May, said the company had to rein in the costs of meeting stricter restrictions on emissions, which are driving a push into electric vehicles and less-polluting combustion engines.

"We have a worst-case situation now -- low volume and first generation technologies. But we will raise volumes over time," Mr. Källenius said.

With so much uncertainty about the viability of new electric cars or new business models such as ride-hailing and car-sharing, auto makers are spending heavily to dabble in a variety of ventures to figure out which technologies and businesses can make money. As a result, capital expenditure has soared and remains high with few solid returns.

"Daimler urgently needs to move away from its 'spray and pray' investment philosophy and toward a materially more focused, sharpened allocation of its funds," Arndt Ellinghorst, an automotive analyst with Evercore ISI, said in a note ahead of the investors' meeting. "Otherwise, the group will simply be unable to self-fund its premium mobility aspirations," he added.

Write to William Boston at william.boston@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
08:36aDAIMLER : Warns on Profits, Aims to Cut Labor Costs
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:53aDaimler CEO says robotaxis business is not realistic
RE
05:40aDAIMLER : Outlook Disappoints Analysts Despite Planned Cost Cuts; Shares Fall
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:39aDAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs
DJ
11/12ALLISON TRANSMISSION : RECEIVES 2018 MASTER OF QUALITY AWARD FROM DAIMLER TRUCKS..
AQ
11/12DAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
11/08DAIMLER : CEO Eyes Cutting One in Ten Management Positions in Germany -Handelsbl..
DJ
11/07Aston Martin banks on first SUV to drive turnaround
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 173 B
EBIT 2019 6 980 M
Net income 2019 4 482 M
Finance 2019 11 479 M
Yield 2019 3,93%
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 8,44x
EV / Sales2019 0,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
Capitalization 57 279 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 52,03  €
Last Close Price 53,54  €
Spread / Highest target 58,8%
Spread / Average Target -2,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Kaellenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG16.62%63 027
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION27.65%205 674
VOLKSWAGEN AG30.29%99 450
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY11.18%53 136
BMW AG4.19%52 341
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.14.61%51 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group