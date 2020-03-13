Daimler : postpones Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Annual Meeting will not take place on April 1 due to Corona pandemic

Priority placed on health of shareholders, employees, guests and service providers

Stuttgart, Germany - After weighing all aspects, especially the health of all participants and after the order of the responsible health department, Daimler AG has decided not to hold the company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting as scheduled on April 1, 2020, but to postpone it to a later date in 2020. This will inevitably lead to a corresponding postponement of the resolution on the allocation of profit and of the dividend payment.

Depending on the further course of the wave of infections, Daimler AG aims to hold the Annual Shareholders' Meeting at the beginning of July and to invite again to the 2020 Annual Meeting.

The decision was taken against the background of the worldwide spread of the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). The Robert Koch Institute and the responsible health authorities in Germany assume that the number of infections will increase significantly in the coming weeks. The company places top priority on the health of its shareholders and employees, as well as of the service providers and guests at the Annual Meeting.