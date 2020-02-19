Daimler : proposes Timotheus Höttges for election to the Supervisory Board

Paul Achleitner will step down from the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG after ten years on April 1, 2020. In a letter to Manfred Bischoff, he announced at an early stage that he did not intend to stand for a third term of office. 'After careful consideration, I have decided not to stand for reelection. The understanding of appropriate time limits for board memberships has changed a lot recently. At this point in time, I therefore cannot and do not wish to commit for a further five years,' stated Achleitner.

On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, Manfred Bischoff expressly thanked Paul Achleitner for his dedicated work in the Supervisory Board and his contributions, which were focused on the well-being of the company. 'This decision deserves our respect. Over the past ten years, Paul Achleitner has enriched our board with his experience and expertise,' said Bischoff.