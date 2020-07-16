Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler second quarter EBIT loss less than expected

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 03:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Mercedes-Benz is seen outside a Mercedes-Benz car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels

Daimler on Thursday said it will post an operating loss of 1.68 billion euros in the second quarter, pre-releasing earnings following a better than expected market recovery, the carmaker said.

Daimler on Thursday said it will post an operating loss of 1.68 billion euros in the second quarter, pre-releasing earnings following a better than expected market recovery, the carmaker said.

Daimler's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) as well as the adjusted earnings before interest and taxes at its Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans are above market expectations, the Stuttgart-based company said in a regulatory statement. Daimler said it expected an EBIT loss of 1.68 billion euros in the second quarter, and an adjusted operating loss of 708 million euros during the same period.

At its Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans unit it expects to post an EBIT loss of 1.13 billion euros, and an adjusted operating EBIT loss of 284 million euros, the carmaker said.

Daimler is due to present second quarter earnings on July 23.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tom Sims)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
03:41pDAIMLER : Preliminary results for the second quarter 2020 above market expectati..
PU
03:20pDAIMLER AG : Preliminary results for the second quarter 2020 above market expect..
EQ
07/15WANTED : signs of V-shaped recovery in earnings reports
RE
07/15WANTED : signs of V-shaped recovery in earnings reports
RE
07/14THE ABSOLUTE PINNACLE OF THE AMG GT : The new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
PU
07/14WANTED : signs of V-shaped recovery in earnings reports
RE
07/14DAIMLER : Zero tolerance for counterfeiters - Daimler combats trade in counterfe..
AQ
07/14DAIMLER : BharatBenz Celebrates New Production Milestones Despite Lockdown
AQ
07/14DAIMLER AG : Independant Research sticks Neutral
MD
07/13DAIMLER : EQ Ready App – ready for electric mobility? The EQ Ready App has..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 147 B 167 B 167 B
Net income 2020 -450 M -512 M -512 M
Net cash 2020 8 750 M 9 962 M 9 962 M
P/E ratio 2020 -232x
Yield 2020 0,58%
Capitalization 40 322 M 46 093 M 45 904 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 298 611
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 38,68 €
Last Close Price 37,69 €
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 2,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Kaellenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-23.66%46 040
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-11.98%176 876
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.90%83 305
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-8.28%45 963
BMW AG-19.87%43 187
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-26.56%38 467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group