Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/24 01:57:35 am
48.305 EUR   +0.54%
01:54aDAIMLER : second-quarter hammered by one-off, diesel charges
RE
01:34aDAIMLER : Reports 2Q Loss on One-Offs
DJ
01:31aDAIMLER : second quarter hammered by Takata, diesel charges
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : second quarter hammered by Takata, diesel charges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 01:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Employee works on an assembly line producing Mercedes-Benz cars at a factory of Beijing Benz Automotive Co.in Beijing

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Daimler said it would intensify cost cuts after legal risks for diesel-related issues and the cost of replacing Takata airbags triggered a 1.56 billion euros ($1.74 billion) loss before interest and taxes in the second quarter.

The German company said 4.2 billion euros in one-off expenses contributed to the operating loss in the quarter, compared with a 2.6 billion profit in the same period last year.

"In general, we are intensifying the Group-wide performance programs and reviewing our product portfolio in order to safeguard future success," Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the Stuttgart-based carmaker pre-released earnings in what amounted to its fourth profit warning in 13 months, saying its 2019 group EBIT would be "significantly" lower than last year.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
01:54aDAIMLER : second-quarter hammered by one-off, diesel charges
RE
01:34aDAIMLER : Reports 2Q Loss on One-Offs
DJ
01:31aDAIMLER : second quarter hammered by Takata, diesel charges
RE
07/23EUROPE : Automakers lift European shares to more than two-week high
RE
07/23EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Approach Seven-month High On U.S., China Optimi..
DJ
07/23DAIMLER : Deepens Ties With China in New Deal
DJ
07/23U.S. Futures Track Global Stocks Upwards on Trade Optimism
DJ
07/23DAIMLER : Bosch Get OK For Driverless Valet Pilot Project in Germany
DJ
07/23Global Stocks Gain on U.S. Moves on Trade
DJ
07/23China's BAIC buys 5% Daimler stake to cement alliance
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 170 B
EBIT 2019 8 330 M
Net income 2019 3 837 M
Finance 2019 12 376 M
Yield 2019 6,00%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 6,67x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
Capitalization 51 400 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 54,44  €
Last Close Price 48,21  €
Spread / Highest target 76,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG4.65%55 262
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP14.89%185 683
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.12%86 046
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.70%56 537
BMW AG ST-1.92%48 525
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD0.54%45 711
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group