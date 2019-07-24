Daimler : second quarter hammered by Takata, diesel charges

The German company said 4.2 billion euros in one-off expenses contributed to the operating loss in the quarter, compared with a 2.6 billion profit in the same period last year.

"In general, we are intensifying the Group-wide performance programs and reviewing our product portfolio in order to safeguard future success," Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the Stuttgart-based carmaker pre-released earnings in what amounted to its fourth profit warning in 13 months, saying its 2019 group EBIT would be "significantly" lower than last year.

