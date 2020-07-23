Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/23 04:01:52 am
41.398 EUR   +5.72%
03:46aDAIMLER : Capital Market Presentation Q2 2020
PU
03:46aDAIMLER : Q2 2020 Fact Sheet
PU
01:51aEUROPE : Upbeat Unilever, Daimler earnings support European shares
RE
Daimler sees Mercedes-Benz EBIT rising this year as sales rebound

07/23/2020 | 03:29am EDT
Ola Kaellenius, CEO of German luxury car manufacturer Daimler AG, speaks at the annual results news conference

Daimler expects a rise in operating profit at its Mercedes-Benz cars and vans division in 2020 as sales rebound, it said on Thursday, after the German automaker reported a second-quarter loss of 1.68 billion euros ($1.9 billion).

On a group level Daimler expects a fall in EBIT this year.

Daimler had outlined the figures last week when it said it would stop building Mercedes-Benz sedans in the United States and Mexico as it seeks deeper cost cuts.

Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said Daimler needed to change its cost structure in the long term.

Daimler said on Thursday that cost-cutting measures had helped to counter the impact of the pandemic on its businesses including Mercedes-Benz cars and vans and Daimler trucks and buses.

Its business has been hit by showroom closures and slumping demand during lockdowns introduced to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Riham Alkousaa and Jason Neely)

Financials
Sales 2020 147 B 170 B 170 B
Net income 2020 -341 M -395 M -395 M
Net cash 2020 8 925 M 10 335 M 10 335 M
P/E ratio 2020 -340x
Yield 2020 0,59%
Capitalization 41 895 M 48 562 M 48 514 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 298 611
Free-Float 78,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 40,04 €
Last Close Price 39,16 €
Spread / Highest target 94,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Kaellenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-20.68%48 562
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.77%175 408
VOLKSWAGEN AG-18.10%85 574
BMW AG-18.05%45 102
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-10.52%44 684
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-28.14%37 423
