DAIMLER AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Daimler slashes its dividend following profit warning

02/11/2020 | 02:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: Daimler AG sign with raindrops is pictured before the company's 2016 annual news conference in Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Germany (Reuters) - Daimler on Tuesday cut its dividend to 0.90 euros a share after 2019 earnings more than halved, weighed down by restructuring and legal charges in what amounts to the third profit warning for new CEO Ola Kaellenius.

Daimler said its net profit fell to 2.7 billion euros, down from 7.6 billion euros in the year earlier, despite record deliveries of Mercedes cars that saw the brand retain its title as the world's top-selling premium automaker.

The Stuttgart-based carmaker said it would seek to cut administrative and personnel costs by more than 1.4 billion euros by the end of 2022 to help offset expenses from legal proceedings related to diesel pollution and investments into new technologies.

The German carmaker cut its dividend proposal to 0.90 euros a share, down from 3.25 euros a share in 2018.

Net profit fell to 2.7 billion euros, down from 7.6 billion euros in the year-earlier period and earnings before interest and taxes dropped to 4.3 billion euros, from 11.1 billion in 2018.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 173 B
EBIT 2019 4 330 M
Net income 2019 2 608 M
Finance 2019 11 588 M
Yield 2019 3,57%
P/E ratio 2019 18,4x
P/E ratio 2020 8,03x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 46 051 M
