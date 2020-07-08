Log in
DAIMLER AG

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Daimler : to Report Adjusted EBIT Loss in 2Q

07/08/2020

By Mauro Orru

Daimler AG said Wednesday that it expects to report an adjusted loss before interest and taxes as well as negative free cash flow in the industrial business in the second quarter due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The German premium car maker said revenue would decrease "significantly," as it forecast in the first quarter.

However, Daimler said revenue trends in recent weeks bode well for "cautious optimism," as production adjustments and measures to limit costs and expenses had a positive effect on cash flow and liquidity.

Order intake in recent weeks also showed positive signs in nearly all key markets, with contract volume at Daimler Mobility ending up 2% lower at about 155 billion euros ($174.75 billion) at the end of June compared with June 2019.

Daimler added that the situation in China is improving, as negative effects of the first quarter were offset in the second quarter.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Financials
Sales 2020 147 B 166 B 166 B
Net income 2020 -170 M -192 M -192 M
Net cash 2020 7 907 M 8 923 M 8 923 M
P/E ratio 2020 535x
Yield 2020 0,59%
Capitalization 40 263 M 45 485 M 45 436 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 298 611
Free-Float 79,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Kaellenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-23.77%45 485
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.24%174 116
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.69%80 355
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-10.70%44 428
BMW AG-19.81%42 717
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.34%35 963
