Daimler to cut 1,100 managing positions worldwide - Sueddeutsche Zeitung

A spokesman for Daimler's works council declined to comment.

Daimler's new Chief Executive is due to give a strategy update, which could include cost measures, on Nov. 14.

Daimler said the carmaker was working on a cost analysis so that the car, truck and bus maker can remain competitive going forward. Details will be revealed during the carmaker's capital markets day.

"We are in constructive talks with employee representatives and cannot comment on speculation," Daimler said.

