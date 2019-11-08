Log in
Daimler to cut 1,100 managing positions worldwide - Sueddeutsche Zeitung

0
11/08/2019 | 06:26am EST
Daimler AG's annual news conference in Stuttgart

Daimler will cut 1,100 leadership positions worldwide, or about 10% of its management, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Friday, citing a newsletter circulated by the company's works council.

A spokesman for Daimler's works council declined to comment.

Daimler's new Chief Executive is due to give a strategy update, which could include cost measures, on Nov. 14.

Daimler said the carmaker was working on a cost analysis so that the car, truck and bus maker can remain competitive going forward. Details will be revealed during the carmaker's capital markets day.

"We are in constructive talks with employee representatives and cannot comment on speculation," Daimler said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 173 B
EBIT 2019 6 980 M
Net income 2019 4 505 M
Finance 2019 11 479 M
Yield 2019 4,00%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 8,19x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
Capitalization 56 284 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 52,03  €
Last Close Price 52,61  €
Spread / Highest target 61,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Kaellenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sari Maritta Baldauf Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG14.59%62 316
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION25.18%195 633
VOLKSWAGEN AG29.33%99 189
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.86%54 894
BMW AG3.97%52 646
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.7.64%48 926
