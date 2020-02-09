Log in
Daimler to cut 15,000 jobs as cost cuts intensify - Handelsblatt
RE
05:45aU.S.-China Trade War Reshaped Global Commerce
DJ
02/07Carmakers close Chinese factories because of coronavirus
RE
Daimler to cut 15,000 jobs as cost cuts intensify - Handelsblatt

02/09/2020 | 12:51pm EST
Daimler AG's annual news conference in Stuttgart

German luxury carmaker Daimler is intensifying existing cost-cutting measures and plans to cut up to 15,000 jobs, Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing company sources.

The group in had said in November that it would cut at least 10,000 jobs and reduce staff costs by around 1.4 billion euros (1.16 billion pounds) by the end of 2022, a number Handelsblatt said would be significantly exceeded.

The group plans to announce the expanded savings at its annual news conference on Tuesday, the paper said, adding that Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius would also reduce investments in loss-making projects that are not part of the core business.

A Daimler spokesman declined to comment.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

