Daimler : warns on 2019 profit outlook as diesel issues bite

06/23/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler cut its 2019 earnings outlook on Sunday after lifting provisions for issues related to its diesel vehicles to hundreds of millions of euros.

Group earnings before interest and tax this year are now expected to be at last year's level, the carmaker said, against a previous estimate for a slight increase. Earnings will be affected in the second quarter, it said.

The revision is related to an expected increase in expenses linked to "various ongoing governmental proceedings and measures" with regard to Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles, the company said.

That provision is now likely to be "a high three-digit million euro amount", it added.

A spokesman declined to elaborate on the nature of those issues.

However, Sunday's profit warning follows news over the weekend that Daimler must recall 60,000 Mercedes diesel cars in Germany after regulators found that they were fitted with software aimed at distorting emissions tests.

The transportation ministry said it was expanding its investigation into further models.

The Stuttgart-based owner of Mercedes-Benz is being investigated for its diesel emissions in Europe and the United States. It issued a similar profit warning on diesel issues in October.

In April, EU antitrust regulators charged BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler with colluding to block the rollout of clean emissions technology.

While Daimler was a whistleblower in that case and said at the time that it expected to avoid fines, BMW booked a provision of more than 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion).

Daimler also said it was reducing its forecast for the return on sales for Mercedes-Benz vans.

It now sees a return between minus 2% and minus 4%, below its previous forecast of a return on sales of 0% to 2%.

On Monday, car executives are due to meet with government officials and experts at the chancellery in Berlin to talk about the future of the car industry.

Daimler is one of a number of German automakers massively expanding in electric vehicles as European regulators clamp down on toxic diesel emissions.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 172 B
EBIT 2019 11 532 M
Net income 2019 8 014 M
Finance 2019 15 398 M
Yield 2019 6,35%
P/E ratio 2019 6,61
P/E ratio 2020 6,50
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capitalization 53 085 M
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG8.08%56 165
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.20%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN5.95%79 799
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION10.37%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-1.21%44 624
