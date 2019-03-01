Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deliveries of the Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupé commence in May: The new CLA Coupé can now be ordered

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 03:09am EST

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupé combines sporty and emotive beauty with highly intelligent technology. Alongside its unique look, this design masterpiece features the next level of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) with the Interior Assistant, plus many individualisation options. Prices begin at 31,475.50 euros[1] for the CLA 180 with 100 kW (136 PS), 200 Nm and a six-speed manual transmission (combined fuel consumption: 5.7-5.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 130-125 g/km)[2]. Deliveries will commence in May 2019.

The combination of the long, stretched entry line above the windows and frameless doors gives the CLA Coupé its unmistakeably dynamic character. Forming the front end is the striking front section which is raked forwards like a shark nose with a long, stretched bonnet featuring powerdomes. Flush with the outer edge of the body, the wheels with their flared wheel arches and wide track epitomise dynamism and give the vehicle a sporty presence.

The dashboard is dominated by large, unshrouded display screens. The avantgarde interior has an intuitively controllable user interface for the learn-capable multimedia system MBUX. This can be individualised and expanded, is upgradeable according to the driver's wishes and makes the operation of numerous comfort and assistance systems much easier. Different comfort and MBUX functions can be controlled even more conveniently and intuitively thanks to the gesture recognition function of the MBUX Interior Assistant. The MBUX Interior Assistant is part of the MBUX Innovation package (1368.50 euros).

Prices for the new Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupé:

CLA 180

CLA 200

CLA 220

CLA 220 4MATIC

Transmission

6-speed

6-speed

7G-DCT

7G-DCT

Displacement (cc)

1332

1332

1991

1991

Output (kW/hp)

100/136

120/163

140/190

140/190

at rpm

5500*

5500*

5500-6100

5500-6100

Max. torque (Nm)

200

250

300

300

at rpm

1460

1620

1800

1800

Combined fuel consumption

(l/100 km)2

5.7-5.5

6,2-5,9

6.3-6.1

6.7-6.5

Combined CO2 emissions (g/km)2

130-125

142-134

143-139

153-149

Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s)

9.4

8.5

7.0

7.0

Top speed (km/h)

216

229

241

237

Price from (euros)1

31,475.50

33,587.75

37,139.90

39,341.40

* +/- 1.5 %

CLA 250

CLA 250 4MATIC

CLA 180 d

Transmission

7G-DCT

7G-DCT

7G-DCT

Displacement (cc)

1991

1991

1461

Output (kW/hp)

165/224

165/224

85/116

at rpm

5500

5500

4000

Max. torque (Nm)

350

350

260

at rpm

1800

1800

1750-2500

Combined fuel consumption

(l/100 km)2

6.3-6.1

6.7-6.5

4.0-3.8

Combined CO2 emissions (g/km)2

143-139

153-149

105-100

Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s)

6.3

6.3

10.7

Top speed (km/h)

250

250

205

Price from (euros)1

39,508.00

41,709.50

33,885.25

Individualisation of the CLA Coupé begins with the Progressive line (1755.25 euros). This includes 18-inch light-alloy wheels, a leather-lined multifunction sport steering wheel and comfort seats with seat cushions adjustable for depth and angle and a 40:20:40 split-folding rear seat backrest. Externally the Progressive line is also distinguishable by the visible exhaust tailpipes and the discreet chrome trim strip on the front and rear aprons.

A sporty look is ensured by the AMG line (3510.50 euros) with 18-inch AMG light-alloy wheels, an AMG front apron, AMG rear apron and AMG side sill panel, LED High Performance headlamps (987.70 euros as an individual option), sport seats, multifunction sport steering wheel in nappa leather, light aluminium trim with longitudinal grain and, for the more powerful versions, a sporty exhaust note. The AMG line also has the lowered comfort suspension and Direct Steer with a variable steering ratio.

Especially exclusive: The Edition 1

In its first year, all the engine variants of the new CLA will also be available as Edition 1 versions. This limited edition is based on the AMG line. Numerous visual highlights on both the exterior and interior emphasise its exclusivity. The Edition 1 costs 6902 euros more than the basic version, and includes LED High Performance headlamps, 19-inch AMG light-alloy wheels with orange-painted rim flanges, sport seats and the Night package with numerous trim elements in high-gloss black and, in the Edition 1, highlights in orange.

In the interior the Edition 1 has orange-coloured contrasting topstitching on the dashboard, sport seats, armrests, door panel waistlines and floor mats. Ambience lighting with 64 colours is on board as standard. Special trim elements with 'Edition 1' lettering further add to the exclusivity. The Edition 1 is available in the paint finishes polar white, night black, cosmos black, mountain grey and designo mountain grey magno.

All-round support: the driving assistants in the new CLA Coupé

The new CLA Coupé features modern driving assistance systems with cooperative driver support. For example, standard equipment includes Active Lane Keeping Assist and Active Brake Assist.

The Driving Assistance package (1796.90 euros) is comprehensive and has coordinated functions. It includes the following systems: Active Distance Control DISTRONIC; route-based speed adjustment; Active Steering Assist; Active Speed Limit Assist; Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function; Evasive Steering Assist; Active Lane Change Assist; Active Emergency Stop Assist; Active Blind Spot Assist; PRE-SAFE® PLUS.

For the first time, the CLA Coupé is able to drive semi-autonomously in certain situations. Active Distance Control DISTRONIC (714 euros) and Active Steering Assist (part of the Driving Assistance Package) support the driver even more comfortably in maintaining the distance to other vehicles and in steering; the speed can now also be automatically adjusted for corners, junctions or roundabouts. With these modular systems, many of which can be ordered individually, the CLA Coupé has safety systems that are familiar from higher vehicle classes.

Apart from the PRE-SAFE® functions included in the Driving Assistance package, the PRE-SAFE® System (392.70 euros) is also available separately. The PRE‑SAFE® System uses the time before an impending accident and can initiate a number of measures to reduce the burden that occurs during an accident. These also include the innovative PRE-SAFE® Sound system. This prepares the human hearing for the expected noise of an impact when there is a risk of a collision and can thus reduce noise strain caused by an accident.

Comfort: The Energizing Package Plus sets standards

An extraordinary comfort experience in the interior is provided by ENERGIZING comfort control, which networks different onboard comfort systems. The intelligent solutions from the Energizing COACH in the ENERGIZING Package Plus are completely new. In general, the ENERGIZING comfort control systematically uses the functions of the air conditioning system and the seats (heater, ventilation, massage) as well as lighting and musical moods, and enables a specific wellness set-up tailored to the mood and need of the customer.

The ENERGIZING Package Plus (2,975 euros) combines a maximum level of premium equipment with innovative intelligence. It can not only cosset the occupants, but also revitalise them in specific ways. Depending on the line, the package includes the THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control, the Advanced Soundsystem, the Multicontour Seat Package with massage function for the front seats, heated seats for driver and front passenger and ambient lighting.

Other interesting options:

  • KEYLESS-GO 476 euros
  • Panoramic sliding sunroof 1106.70 euros
  • Head-up display 1178.10 euros
  • Parking package with 360° camera 1594.60 euros
  • Burmester® surround sound system 791.35 euros

[1]All prices shown in this press information: Recommended retail price in Germany, incl. 19% VAT

[2] The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the 'NEDC CO2 figures' according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures. More information about the vehicles on offer, including the WLTP values, can be found for each country at www.mercedes-benz.com

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 08:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
03:09aDELIVERIES OF THE MERCEDES-BENZ CLA : The new CLA Coupé can now be ordered
PU
02/28SMART FOREASE+ : #rooflove – the special feature on top
PU
02/28DAIMLER : 2019 Pre-Season Test 2, Day 3
PU
02/28DAIMLER : Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Motorsport introduce new Trackside Fluid Enginee..
PU
02/28DAIMLER : BMW Team Up on Self-Driving Car Technology
DJ
02/28DAIMLER : BMW Group and Daimler AG to jointly develop next-generation technologi..
AQ
02/28CO₂ NEUTRAL WITH GAS-POWERED E : Mercedes-Benz Citaro NGT hybrid
PU
02/28MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSIC : 125 years of motorsport with Mercedes-Benz – Newsl..
PU
02/28DAIMLER : and BMW Group to jointly develop next-generation technologies for auto..
PU
02/28Aston Martin boss - Brexit delay would prolong uncertainty
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 172 B
EBIT 2019 12 283 M
Net income 2019 8 332 M
Finance 2019 15 670 M
Yield 2019 6,21%
P/E ratio 2019 6,66
P/E ratio 2020 6,66
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 56 338 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 59,6 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG14.70%64 056
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.37%199 595
VOLKSWAGEN8.62%87 798
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION19.58%56 379
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.11%54 924
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD12.61%51 904
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.