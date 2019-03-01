Deliveries of the Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupé commence in May: The new CLA Coupé can now be ordered

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupé combines sporty and emotive beauty with highly intelligent technology. Alongside its unique look, this design masterpiece features the next level of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) with the Interior Assistant, plus many individualisation options. Prices begin at 31,475.50 euros[1] for the CLA 180 with 100 kW (136 PS), 200 Nm and a six-speed manual transmission (combined fuel consumption: 5.7-5.5 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 130-125 g/km)[2]. Deliveries will commence in May 2019.

The combination of the long, stretched entry line above the windows and frameless doors gives the CLA Coupé its unmistakeably dynamic character. Forming the front end is the striking front section which is raked forwards like a shark nose with a long, stretched bonnet featuring powerdomes. Flush with the outer edge of the body, the wheels with their flared wheel arches and wide track epitomise dynamism and give the vehicle a sporty presence.

The dashboard is dominated by large, unshrouded display screens. The avantgarde interior has an intuitively controllable user interface for the learn-capable multimedia system MBUX. This can be individualised and expanded, is upgradeable according to the driver's wishes and makes the operation of numerous comfort and assistance systems much easier. Different comfort and MBUX functions can be controlled even more conveniently and intuitively thanks to the gesture recognition function of the MBUX Interior Assistant. The MBUX Interior Assistant is part of the MBUX Innovation package (1368.50 euros).

Prices for the new Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupé:

CLA 180 CLA 200 CLA 220 CLA 220 4MATIC Transmission 6-speed 6-speed 7G-DCT 7G-DCT Displacement (cc) 1332 1332 1991 1991 Output (kW/hp) 100/136 120/163 140/190 140/190 at rpm 5500* 5500* 5500-6100 5500-6100 Max. torque (Nm) 200 250 300 300 at rpm 1460 1620 1800 1800 Combined fuel consumption (l/100 km)2 5.7-5.5 6,2-5,9 6.3-6.1 6.7-6.5 Combined CO 2 emissions (g/km)2 130-125 142-134 143-139 153-149 Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 9.4 8.5 7.0 7.0 Top speed (km/h) 216 229 241 237 Price from (euros)1 31,475.50 33,587.75 37,139.90 39,341.40

* +/- 1.5 %

CLA 250 CLA 250 4MATIC CLA 180 d Transmission 7G-DCT 7G-DCT 7G-DCT Displacement (cc) 1991 1991 1461 Output (kW/hp) 165/224 165/224 85/116 at rpm 5500 5500 4000 Max. torque (Nm) 350 350 260 at rpm 1800 1800 1750-2500 Combined fuel consumption (l/100 km)2 6.3-6.1 6.7-6.5 4.0-3.8 Combined CO 2 emissions (g/km)2 143-139 153-149 105-100 Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 6.3 6.3 10.7 Top speed (km/h) 250 250 205 Price from (euros)1 39,508.00 41,709.50 33,885.25

Individualisation of the CLA Coupé begins with the Progressive line (1755.25 euros). This includes 18-inch light-alloy wheels, a leather-lined multifunction sport steering wheel and comfort seats with seat cushions adjustable for depth and angle and a 40:20:40 split-folding rear seat backrest. Externally the Progressive line is also distinguishable by the visible exhaust tailpipes and the discreet chrome trim strip on the front and rear aprons.

A sporty look is ensured by the AMG line (3510.50 euros) with 18-inch AMG light-alloy wheels, an AMG front apron, AMG rear apron and AMG side sill panel, LED High Performance headlamps (987.70 euros as an individual option), sport seats, multifunction sport steering wheel in nappa leather, light aluminium trim with longitudinal grain and, for the more powerful versions, a sporty exhaust note. The AMG line also has the lowered comfort suspension and Direct Steer with a variable steering ratio.

Especially exclusive: The Edition 1

In its first year, all the engine variants of the new CLA will also be available as Edition 1 versions. This limited edition is based on the AMG line. Numerous visual highlights on both the exterior and interior emphasise its exclusivity. The Edition 1 costs 6902 euros more than the basic version, and includes LED High Performance headlamps, 19-inch AMG light-alloy wheels with orange-painted rim flanges, sport seats and the Night package with numerous trim elements in high-gloss black and, in the Edition 1, highlights in orange.

In the interior the Edition 1 has orange-coloured contrasting topstitching on the dashboard, sport seats, armrests, door panel waistlines and floor mats. Ambience lighting with 64 colours is on board as standard. Special trim elements with 'Edition 1' lettering further add to the exclusivity. The Edition 1 is available in the paint finishes polar white, night black, cosmos black, mountain grey and designo mountain grey magno.

All-round support: the driving assistants in the new CLA Coupé

The new CLA Coupé features modern driving assistance systems with cooperative driver support. For example, standard equipment includes Active Lane Keeping Assist and Active Brake Assist.

The Driving Assistance package (1796.90 euros) is comprehensive and has coordinated functions. It includes the following systems: Active Distance Control DISTRONIC; route-based speed adjustment; Active Steering Assist; Active Speed Limit Assist; Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function; Evasive Steering Assist; Active Lane Change Assist; Active Emergency Stop Assist; Active Blind Spot Assist; PRE-SAFE® PLUS.

For the first time, the CLA Coupé is able to drive semi-autonomously in certain situations. Active Distance Control DISTRONIC (714 euros) and Active Steering Assist (part of the Driving Assistance Package) support the driver even more comfortably in maintaining the distance to other vehicles and in steering; the speed can now also be automatically adjusted for corners, junctions or roundabouts. With these modular systems, many of which can be ordered individually, the CLA Coupé has safety systems that are familiar from higher vehicle classes.

Apart from the PRE-SAFE® functions included in the Driving Assistance package, the PRE-SAFE® System (392.70 euros) is also available separately. The PRE‑SAFE® System uses the time before an impending accident and can initiate a number of measures to reduce the burden that occurs during an accident. These also include the innovative PRE-SAFE® Sound system. This prepares the human hearing for the expected noise of an impact when there is a risk of a collision and can thus reduce noise strain caused by an accident.

Comfort: The Energizing Package Plus sets standards

An extraordinary comfort experience in the interior is provided by ENERGIZING comfort control, which networks different onboard comfort systems. The intelligent solutions from the Energizing COACH in the ENERGIZING Package Plus are completely new. In general, the ENERGIZING comfort control systematically uses the functions of the air conditioning system and the seats (heater, ventilation, massage) as well as lighting and musical moods, and enables a specific wellness set-up tailored to the mood and need of the customer.

The ENERGIZING Package Plus (2,975 euros) combines a maximum level of premium equipment with innovative intelligence. It can not only cosset the occupants, but also revitalise them in specific ways. Depending on the line, the package includes the THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control, the Advanced Soundsystem, the Multicontour Seat Package with massage function for the front seats, heated seats for driver and front passenger and ambient lighting.

Other interesting options:

KEYLESS-GO 476 euros

Panoramic sliding sunroof 1106.70 euros

Head-up display 1178.10 euros

Parking package with 360° camera 1594.60 euros

Burmester® surround sound system 791.35 euros

[1]All prices shown in this press information: Recommended retail price in Germany, incl. 19% VAT