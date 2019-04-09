Easter holiday schedule at the Mercedes-Benz Museum: Varied offering for children and families

Wonder, play, experience: the Mercedes-Benz Museum invites children and families to do just that on the 2019 Easter holidays. The museum is open on Easter weekend (20 to 22 April) every day from 9 am to 6 pm. A highlight for the whole family is the successful interactive special exhibit ' Language as a playground', which has been extended. For individual visitors, the exhibit all about language and communication is open from 10 am to 6 pm on 13/14, 17/18, 20 to 22 and 24 to 28 April. The Easter holiday schedule of the Mercedes-Benz Museum also includes workshops with the ' Kinderfreundliches Stuttgart' organisation in cooperation with Genius, the young knowledge community by Daimler. On 16 April, for example, everything will revolve around rocket cars.



Stuttgart. Get set for fast-paced Easter holidays: on 16 April, 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, children aged 6 to 8 can explore the fascination of rocket propulsion in the '3-2-1 go!' workshop. The thrust from the air flowing out of a balloon is used. Young engineers can dive into the question of how the weight of the little rocket car affects driving characteristics, for example.

The workshop in the campus on level 0 of the museum precedes a tour through the Mercedes-Benz Museum, tracing the footsteps of the history of mobility from 1886 into the future. The offering of the 'Kinderfreundliches Stuttgart e.V.' organisation is a part of 'Kids' Week'. Registration for the workshop takes place directly on the website of the organisation (http://www.kinderfreundliches-stuttgart.de/).

The workshop 'How does an electric motor work?' for children aged 9 to 12 on 23 April 2019 is already fully booked.

Extension of 'Language as a playground'

The Mercedes-Benz Museum is also open every day from 9 am to 6 pm for the entire Easter weekend from Saturday (20 April) to Easter Monday (22 April). This is a great opportunity for children and their families to discover the fascinating world of language and communication in the Mercedes-Benz Museum. That's because thanks to the great success of the special interactive exhibit for groups of children from day-care centres, 'Language as a playground' is being extended. ' Language as a playground' is open for children and their families as well as other individual visitors every day from 10 am to 6 pm during the Easter holidays on 13/14, 17/18, 20 to 22 and 24 to 28 April. Visiting 'Language as a playground' is free of charge.

The 'Language as a playground' exhibit has been at the Mercedes-Benz Museum since 12 March 2019. It was designed by Berlin-based publisher Wamiki (short for 'Was mit Kindern', or ' something with children'), which belongs to Lena and Eva Grüber. Language is brought to life and made tangible for visitors at various stations, ranging from spoken and written words to body language.

The Mercedes-Benz Museum is open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9 am to 6 pm. The ticket desk always closes at 5 pm. Registration, reservations and latest information: Monday to Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm by phone on +49 (0)711 173 0000, by email to classic@daimler.com or online at www.mercedes-benz.com/museum