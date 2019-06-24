Log in
DAIMLER AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

European shares fall as Daimler weighs, Sino-U.S. trade news awaited

0
06/24/2019 | 12:39pm EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Weak German economic data and a profit warning from Daimler weakened European stock markets on Monday as investors reined in any bets on a fourth week of gains before G20 meetings that may see more trade talks between the U.S. and Chinese presidents.

Up 4% so far in June, the pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.25% lower on the day, with most of its major component markets in the red, led by a 0.5% dip in Frankfurt's DAX.

London's FTSE rose 0.1% thanks to gains in defensive plays including healthcare stocks. Traders also pointed to the weakness of the pound, which tends to boost the index's internationally-focused firms.

The main European index has shown signs of flagging in the past week after recouping almost all of its losses from a sharp sell-off in May, helped by expectations of more monetary stimulus globally.

Corporate newsflow continues to point to a slowdown in growth and Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler dropped 3.8% after it cut its 2019 earnings outlook and lifted provisions for issues related to its diesel vehicles by hundreds of millions of euros.

"The endless array of so-called one-time effects (on Daimler) raises questions regarding process, management information systems and ultimately accountability of management," Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst said in a research note.

Peers Volkswagen AG and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG also slipped, taking the European auto sector down 1.2%.

That, allied to data showing German business morale fell to its lowest level since November 2014 in June, saw the DAX post its worst session in a week.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to discuss trade on the sidelines of the summit in Japan, after talks to reach a broad deal broke down last month with the U.S. accusing China of reneging on previous commitments.

"The outcome from the Trump-Xi meeting promises significant implications for investors who are finalizing their outlooks for the second half of 2019," wrote Han Tan, Market Analyst at FXTM in a note.

"While the ... meeting is a meaningful step towards de-escalating tensions, markets could also be left disappointed."

The biggest gainer on Europe's main index was MorphoSys, up almost 6% after it presented data showing its blood cancer drug met its main goal in a study.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel, Medha Singh and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Andrew Heavens)

By Susan Mathew and Medha Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG -3.75% 47.76 Delayed Quote.8.08%
DAX -0.53% 12274.57 Delayed Quote.16.87%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.25% 383.79 Delayed Quote.13.95%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 172 B
EBIT 2019 11 496 M
Net income 2019 8 014 M
Finance 2019 15 342 M
Yield 2019 6,35%
P/E ratio 2019 6,61
P/E ratio 2020 6,50
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capitalization 53 085 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 59,2 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG8.08%56 165
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.20%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN5.95%79 799
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION10.37%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-1.21%44 624
