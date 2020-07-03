Log in
DAIMLER AG

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
News 


French finance minister urges Daimler to reconsider plan to sell Hambach site

07/03/2020 | 12:23pm EDT

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire urged German carmaker Daimler on Friday to reconsider plans to sell its factory in Hambach, France.

The carmaker said earlier on Friday it would seek to sell the factory where it produces electric and combustion-engined variants of its two-seater Smart vehicles, as part of an overhaul of its production system.

"Daimler must keep all options open, including keeping the site," Le Maire said.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Financials
Sales 2020 147 B 165 B 165 B
Net income 2020 -109 M -123 M -123 M
Net cash 2020 8 037 M 9 031 M 9 031 M
P/E ratio 2020 475x
Yield 2020 0,72%
Capitalization 39 761 M 44 700 M 44 679 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 298 611
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 38,43 €
Last Close Price 37,17 €
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 3,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Kaellenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-24.72%44 700
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.15%174 291
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.15%80 374
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-11.28%44 138
BMW AG-20.77%42 039
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.04%36 120
