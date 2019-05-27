Log in
DAIMLER AG

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
GPTS in Stockholm: Mercedes Benz at the congress of the International Association of Public Transport: the fully-electric eCitaro and digital services

05/27/2019 | 05:59am EDT
  • At the heart of the Citaro family: the fully-electric eCitaro
  • Like no other: the new Sprinter City 75 - Minibus of the Year 2019
  • The comprehensive e-mobility system and digital services for bus fleets

Stuttgart / Stockholm - 'The Art of Public Transport' is the motto of the Global Public Transport Summit (GPTS) being held from 9 to 12 June in Stockholm. The Mercedes-Benz exhibition at the congress of the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) will be centred around the fully-electric low-floor eCitaro urban bus, the comprehensive e-mobility system and innovative digital services.

At the heart of the Citaro family: the new, successful eCitaro model

Solo bus, articulated bus, short variant, low-entry bus and inter-city versions - the Mercedes‑Benz Citaro is one for all. The CapaCity is recommended for routes with high passenger numbers. Derived from the Citaro, this high-volume bus has four axles and can be as much as 21.0 m in length. Just as versatile are the drive system technologies available for the Citaro. A focal point in this area is the fully electric eCitaro. With its energy efficiency, it sets benchmarks. The concept is especially interesting to transport companies and the numerous orders already received are proof of that. Upcoming battery technologies, including the ground-breaking solid-state batteries with especially high, pioneering energy density levels, also serve to underline the sustainability of the eCitaro.

The fully-electrically powered eCitaro is flanked by the low-emission diesel engines equipped to Euro VI emissions gas standard as well as the Citaro NGT with gas-powered drive system. If biogas or biomethane are used, the vehicle drives almost CO2 neutrally. Both diesel and gas engines are optionally available in conjunction with the hybrid module and impress with their further-increased efficiency. This top performance has also been officially recognised, with the Citaro hybrid being voted 'Bus of the Year 2019'.

The Citaro's safety level is also excellent. For example, its Preventive Brake Assist active brake assistant is unique: if there is a risk of a collision, it automatically initiates a braking manoeuvre. Sideguard Assist warns when turning off to the right as well as in the case of obstacles located to the side of the vehicle. Both assistance systems protect weaker road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Like no other: the new Sprinter City 75 - Minibus of the Year 2019

The Citaro is flanked by the Sprinter City 75 minibus - voted Minibus of the Year 2019. The 8.5 m flagship from the Sprinter City model series offers space for up to 38 passengers and is an especially spacious vehicle. Forming its basis is a combination of the chassis of the Mercedes‑Benz Sprinter combined with an integral skeleton. The permissible gross weight comes in at 6.8 t and offers great reserves. The basis is an exclusively developed high-load rear axle with air suspension.

The comprehensive e-mobility system and digital services for bus fleets

E‑mobility at Mercedes‑Benz is a comprehensive system made up of several components. The comprehensive e-mobility system from Mercedes-Benz takes into account such things as power supply, charging infrastructure, rotational planning, telematics systems, service concepts and the training of employees. Mercedes‑Benz eMobility Consulting is on-hand to help with the planning of e-mobility. Omniplus and the authorised service partners provide eMobility Service.

With Omniplus On, service just got digital and opened up a range of new possibilities:

  • 'Omniplus On advance' ensures maximum availability, for example with the Omniplus Uptime service for monitoring vehicle systems in real-time
  • 'Omniplus On monitor' brings together telematics services
  • 'Omniplus On drive' assists the driver, for example, in carrying out departure checks
  • 'Omniplus On commerce' enables companies to enjoy rapid and targeted procurement of replacement parts around the clock in the Omniplus eShop.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 09:58:01 UTC
