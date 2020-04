In the first quarter of 2020, net profit was €168 million (Q1 2019: €2,149 million). Net profit attributable to the shareholders of Daimler AG amounted to €94 million (Q1 2019: €2,095 million), leading to a decline in earnings per share to €0.09 (Q1 2019: €1.96).

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Daimler AG published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 05:22:01 UTC