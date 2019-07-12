Log in
Lookers warns on profit on weaker car demand, shares skid

07/12/2019 | 08:48am BST

(Reuters) - Car dealership chain Lookers warned on profits on Friday, a week after its finance chief stepped down, on weaker car demand in Britain, sending shares tumbling nearly 30%.

The company is also facing an investigation by Britain's financial watchdog related to its sales processes over the last three years. It gave no further details on Friday.

Lookers said trading in the quarter ended June 30 had proved to be "increasingly more challenging," pressured by cost inflation in the first half of the year.

"The board now expects that the more recent challenging conditions are likely to continue into H2, exacerbated by continued weakness in consumer confidence in light of wider political and economic uncertainty, and further pressure on used car margins," it said in a statement.

Underlying pretax profit for the first half of the year is expected to be about £32 million compared to £43 million a year earlier.

Lookers sells vehicles for 32 manufacturers including all major brands such as Volkswagen, Ford and BMW, and is the latest in the industry to issue a profit warning.

Luxury carmaker Daimler on Friday also warned investors that it expected a second-quarter loss.

British car production fell by 15.5% in May, the 12th month in a row of declines due to model changes and falling demand at home and abroad, an industry body said late last month. New car registrations in the UK have also taken a hit, falling 5% in June.

Peer Pendragon Plc last month had warned of a pretax loss this year. It also blamed weak car demand and its boss quit just weeks after the warning.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Bernard Orr and Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG -0.46% 46.455 Delayed Quote.1.61%
LOOKERS PLC -22.01% 36.19 Delayed Quote.-49.84%
PENDRAGON PLC -3.63% 14.6 Delayed Quote.-32.67%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 171 B
EBIT 2019 10 514 M
Net income 2019 7 400 M
Finance 2019 13 402 M
Yield 2019 6,56%
P/E ratio 2019 6,90x
P/E ratio 2020 6,31x
EV / Sales2019 0,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 49 908 M
