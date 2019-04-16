Log in
Market launches to begin in July 2019: Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLC Coupé available for ordering now

04/16/2019

The new model year sees the GLC and GLC Coupé boasting an even more striking design, the intuitive MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system and state-of-the-art driving assistance systems. Prices start at 47,724.95[1] euros for the GLC 200 d 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 5.4-5.2 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 144-137 g/km)[2] and 52,056.551 euros for the GLC Coupé 200 d 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 5.5-5.2 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 145-137 g/km)2. The GLC and GLC Coupé are available for ordering now, with deliveries to sales partners to begin in July.

The GLC and GLC Coupé feature the new generation of four-cylinder engines from Mercedes-Benz. The diesel engine is leaping a couple of generations, with the OM 654 replacing the previous OM 651. Available in two output ratings in the GLC 200 d 4MATIC (120 kW/163 hp; combined fuel consumption 5.4-5.2 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 144-137 g/km)2 and in the GLC 220 d 4MATIC (143 kW/194 hp; combined fuel consumption 5.4-5.2 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 144-137 g/km)2, the new engine already complies with the Euro 6d standard (RDE/Real Driving Emissions Step 2), even in demanding driving situations. Euro 6d will not become mandatory until January 2020 for new models and a year later for all vehicles.

This is made possible by various measures, including an additional selective catalytic reduction (SCR) converter with an ammonia slip catalyst (ASC) in the exhaust gas system.

The following models are available at market launch with other engine variants to follow:

GLC

GLC 200 d 4MATIC

GLC 220 d 4MATIC

Cylinders/arrangement

4/in-line

4/in-line

Output (kW/hp) Combustion engine

120/163

143/194

Peak torque Combustion engine (Nm)

360

400

Combined fuel consumption (l/100 km)2

5.4-5.2

5.4-5.2

Combined CO2 emissions (g/km)2

144-137

144-137

Acceleration 0-100 km/h (sec)

8.9

7.9

Top speed (km/h)

205

215

Price (euros)1

47,724.95

49,486.15

GLC Coupé

GLC 200 d 4MATIC

GLC 220 d 4MATIC

Cylinders/arrangement

4/in-line

4/in-line

Output (kW/hp) Combustion engine

120/163

143/194

Peak torque Combustion engine (Nm)

360

400

Combined fuel consumption (l/100 km)2

5.5-5.2

5.5-5.2

Combined CO2 emissions (g/km)2

145-137

145-137

Acceleration 0-100 km/h (sec)

8.9

7.9

Top speed (km/h)

206

217

Price (euros)1

52,056.55

53,722.55

New optional equipment:MULTIBEAM LED headlamps and DYNAMIC BODY CONTROL

MULTIBEAM LED headlamps (1457.75 euros) are available as an alternative to the standard-specification LED High Performance headlamps. These allow extremely fast and precise electronically controlled adjustment of the headlamps according to the given driving situation, including automatic dimming of high beam.

The DYNAMIC BODY CONTROL suspension (1130.50 euros) is optionally available for the GLC for the first time, featuring continuously adjustable damping for the front and rear axle. The damping is controlled individually for each wheel according to the selected drive program, the driving situation, vehicle speed and the condition of the road surface.

Safe and convenient support: advanced assistants

The new GLC and the new GLC Coupé feature the latest driving assistance systems offering the driver cooperative support. The Driving Assistance Package (2499 euros) incorporates a comprehensive range of coordinated functions. It includes the following systems: Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist and PRE-SAFE® PLUS. When a sustained danger of collisions applies, PRE-SAFE® PLUS can warn any following vehicles which are approaching too fast by quickly flashing the rear hazard warning lamps, initiate the belt tensioning function and lock the stationary vehicle's brakes in anticipation of a rear-end collision in order to minimise the risk of injury by reducing the forward jolt resulting from impact.

Trailer Manoeuvring Assist (416.50 euros) supports the driver when reversing with a trailer. The system uses sensors in the ball head and a magnetic ring to measure the angle between towing vehicle and trailer. Trailer Manoeuvring Assist is available in combination with all-electric trailer coupling with ESP® trailer stabilisation (1142.40 euros), MBUX infotainment system (see next page) and Parking package with 360° camera (see next paragraph). The 360-degree camera offers a better all-round view when parking and manoeuvring as well as a virtual bird's-eye view. An additional zoom mode facilitates approaching and hooking up the trailer.

With the Parking package with 360° camera (1773.10 euros for the GLC; 1297.10 euros for the GLC Coupé), Active Parking Assist and PARKTRONIC Parking Assist make easier work of finding a parking space and manoeuvring into and out of parking spaces. The 360° camera supplies images of the surrounding area on all sides of the vehicle and these are visualised on the media display.

Arrive in a more relaxed state: with ENERGIZING comfort control

The GLC and GLC Coupé are available with the ENERGIZING package (1356.60 euros), which links various comfort systems in the vehicle. In general, the ENERGIZING comfort control systematically uses the functions of the air conditioning system and the seats (heater, ventilation, massage) as well as lighting and musical moods, and enables a specific wellness set-up tailored to the mood and needs of the customer.

With the ENERGIZING package Plus (2957.15 euros) on board the GLC and GLC Coupé, specific vitalising functions are added to the pampering repertoire. This package features additional ENERGIZING programmes and multicontour seats for driver and front passenger with massage function, climate-controlled seats for driver and front passenger with seat heaters and seat ventilation, AIR BALANCE package for fragrancing, ionising and purifying the air and ambient lighting with programme-specific light moods. The ENERGIZING package Plus further includes the ENERGIZING COACH, which offers individual recommendations. With the aid of a suitable Garmin® wearable, personal data such as stress level or quality of sleep provide for more precise recommendations.

Intuitive control: MBUX infotainment system

The MBUX infotainment system - Mercedes-Benz User Experience - has ushered in a new era of Mercedes me connectivity. A unique feature of this system is the ability to learn thanks to artificial intelligence. MBUX is customisable and adapts to the user. GLC and GLC Coupé come with extended MBUX functions as standard. These include personalisation via profiles, predictive functions, LINGUATRONIC voice control with natural speech capability, which is activated by the command 'Hey Mercedes', WiFi hotspot and internet radio.

The MBUX functions are modular in structure, enabling customers' individual needs to be accommodated. MBUX can be complemented by, for example,

  • a fully digital instrument display (892.50 euros): 31.2 cm (12.3-inch) instrument cluster, display styles 'Classic', 'Progressive' and 'Sporty'.
  • Media display, touch-operated (654.50 euros): screen diagonal: 26 cm (10.25 inches), resolution: 1920 x 720 pixels.
  • Hard-disc navigation (773.50 euros): flexible input via touch control or voice entry, 3D display.
  • MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation (297.50 euros): A video image of the surroundings taken with the front camera is augmented with helpful navigation information. Indicator arrows or house numbers are automatically superimposed on the image shown on the media display touchscreen, for example.
  • MBUX Interior Assistant (357 euros): is able to recognise hand and arm movements and interpret which functions the driver and front passenger wish to operate.

[1] All prices shown in this press information: Recommended retail price in Germany, incl. 19% VAT

[2] The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the 'NEDC CO2 figures' according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures. More information about the vehicles on offer, including the WLTP values, can be found for each country at www.mercedes-benz.com

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 22:12:01 UTC
