Mercedes-AMG A 45 4MATIC+, CLA 45 4MATIC+ and CLA 45 4MATIC+ Shooting Brake – available for ordering now: Three super-sporty compact cars are in the starting blocks

08/19/2019 | 04:47am EDT

Affalterbach. The latest Mercedes-AMG super-sporty compact cars can be ordered with immediate effect: A 45 4MATIC+/ A 45 S 4MATIC+ (combined fuel consumption 8.4-8.3 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 192-189 g/km)1, CLA 45 4MATIC+/ CLA 45 S 4MATIC+ (combined fuel consumption 8.3-8.1 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 189-185 g/km)1 and CLA 45 4MATIC+ Shooting Brake/ CLA 45 S 4MATIC+ Shooting Brake (combined fuel consumption 8.4-8.2 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 191-188 g/km)1.

The beating heart of the compact performance models is the newly developed 2.0-litre turbo engine. It is the world's most powerful four-cylinder engine in mass production and is available in two output and torque levels. The turbo engine already puts out 285 kW (387 hp) in the base model - the S-variants even deliver 310 kW (421 hp).

Prices at a glance:

Mercedes-AMG A 45 4MATIC+

from € 56,227.50

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+

from € 61,820.50

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+

from € 60,095.00

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4MATIC+

from € 65,688.00

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ Shooting Brake

from € 60,690.00

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4MATIC+ Shooting Brake

from € 66,283.00

All prices are manufacturer's recommended retail prices for Germany including 19% VAT.

[1] The stated figures are the measured 'NEDC CO2 figures' in accordance with Art. 2 No. 1 of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures. A higher figure may apply as the basis for calculating the motor vehicle tax. Further information on the vehicles on offer, including the WLTP values, can be found for each country at www.mercedes-benz.com

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 08:46:09 UTC
