Mercedes-AMG S 65 Final Edition: Exclusive collector's item for V12 enthusiasts

Affalterbach/Geneva. The limited-edition special S 65 Final Edition model from Mercedes-AMG (combined fuel consumption 14.2 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 325 g/km) marks the pinnacle of the 6.0-litre V12 biturbo engine's long success story on board the S-Class Saloon. The special edition, comprising only 130 vehicles worldwide, is aimed at collectors of exclusive vehicles and fans of superlative twelve-cylinder engines. With its stylish looks and a comprehensive scope of standard equipment, this saloon embodies a unique combination of performance and prestige value.

The S 65 Final Edition comes exclusively in a high-gloss obsidian black paint finish. The saloon's special status is emphasized by 20-inch multi-spoke wheels, the air inlet grilles in the special colour matt bronze and the AMG emblem on the C-pillar. Tailpipe trims in high-gloss black provide for a fitting finale at the rear.

The one-off character continues inside. The upholstery in Exclusive black nappa leather with copper-coloured contrasting topstitching and the trim elements in high-quality carbon fibre streaked with fine copper-coloured threads make the Final Edition truly one of a kind. The topstitching in the floor mats also features copper-coloured contrasts. In the centre console, the edition badge '1 of 130' confirms the car's limited-edition status. Other individual features include the 'AMG Edition' insert on the steering wheel and the pre-configured ambient light in a copper colour.

The loving attention to detail also extends into the engine compartment: the engine fitter's badge ('One Man - One Engine') comes in a special design and is finished in exclusive black instead of silver. With an output of 463 kW (630 hp) and peak torque of 1000 newton metres at 2300-4300 rpm, the V12 top model offers legendary drive dynamics and smooth running.

The whole works as standard

The comprehensive scope of standard equipment covers every conceivable wish: from the MAGIC SKY CONTROL panoramic roof through the Warmth package to the First Class rear suite with individual seats and extended-length business console including temperature-controlled cup holders - for the height of comfort and convenience on the road. Up to 12 electric motors adapt each seat precisely to the occupant's height.An outstanding highlight is the Executive seat on the front passenger side, featuring a leg rest and backrest adjustment down to an angle of 43.5° for an ideal rest position. The standard-specification AMG Driver's package allows a top speed of 300 km/h.

To protect this valuable vehicle from dust in the garage, every customer also receives a tailor-made AMG Indoor Car Cover emblazoned with the lettering 'AMG S 65 FINAL EDITION' in a colour to match the edition.