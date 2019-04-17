Mercedes-Benz Cars at the 2019 New York International Auto Show: Stunning appearance with three world premieres

New York. Following the successful 'eve' event the inventor of the car presented three further world premieres on the first press day of the NYIAS 2019: on display for the first time in the Big Apple were the new Mercedes-Benz GLS, the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé and the EQC Edition 1886 (combined electric energy consumption: 20.8 - 19.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)[i].

The world's public was given its first glimpse of the new GLS - the largest and most luxurious SUV from Mercedes-Benz. The S-Class of SUVs offers more of everything: more space, more comfort, more luxury. The effortlessly superior presence of its exterior is down to its imposing dimensions which have increased yet further. The E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL active suspension on 48-volt basis offers outstanding suspension comfort, agile handling and a high degree of off-road capability. The GLS has the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz driving assistance systems giving cooperative support to drivers. The new 4MATIC ensures great agility on the road and strong performance off the beaten track. The new GLS has impressive aerodynamics in its segment, with a c d figure of 0.32.

'The new GLS offers outstanding comfort and high performance both on the road and in off-road terrain. And alongside the increased amount of space it also has our intuitive infotainment system MBUX', says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales. 'In 2018 more than 820,000 units of the SUVs were sold, making them our strongest segment worldwide. A major proportion was sold in the USA - reaching a new record level with over 165,000 units sold in 2018. Due to the significance of this market our focus continues to be on building the best SUVs - be they electric, as a hybrid or with conventional engines.'

Expressive sports coupé with innovative technology

The revised Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé celebrated its debut. The next generation of the successful model skilfully and intricately combines the sportiness of a coupé with the functionality of an SUV. The result is a vehicle for individualists who attach maximum importance to extraordinary looks, the greatest possible freedom and pioneering technology. Innovative technologies, intelligent driving assistance systems and a new engine generation make the coupé a paragon of sportiness, safety and efficiency. It is characterised by its dynamic appearance and elegant lines. Its coupé character shines through in the squat silhouette with the dropping roof line and rounded rear window.

'The GLC Coupé blends the performance of an SUV, the emotive appeal of a coupé and the unmistakeable Mercedes-Benz style in an intelligent overall package', says Dietmar Exler, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA.

Edition model with extensive optional extras

A further highlight at this year's New York International Auto Show was the world premiere of the Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886. The name recalls the invention of the first car and underlines the pioneering spirit of the brand with the star. The Edition 1886 of the battery-electric crossover SUV demonstrates that the idea of mobility of the future extends way beyond vehicles themselves. This is why it combines extensive optional extras such as exclusive design elements with customer-friendly services connected with all aspects of electric mobility.

'The EQC is the pioneer of our future Mercedes-Benz EQ portfolio', said Britta Seeger. 'The EQC Edition 1886 not only stands for progressive design, exciting driving dynamics and a range more than suitable to daily needs, it also stands for intelligent additional services that anticipate and fulfil the driver's needs. The clear objective here is long-term carefree use of the vehicle.'

The recording of the press conference and the Media Special on the NYIAS 2019 including all press materials, images and films on the new products and features can be found at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/NYIAS2019



[i] Electric energy consumption and range have been determined on the basis of Regulation (EC) No. 692/2008. Electric energy consumption and range depend on the vehicle configuration.