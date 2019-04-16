Mercedes-Benz Cars on the eve of the 2019 New York International Auto Show: Driving Performance quadrupled

Mercedes-Benz Cars presented no less than four world premieres the day before the 2019 New York International Auto Show even started. As part of the 'Meet Mercedes-AMG' format over 120 invited guests came to the Mercedes-Benz Manhattan Flagship Store for the debut of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC+ as the SUV and Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 12.4-12.1 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 283-275 g/km)i. Also on view for the first time anywhere in the world were two new entry-level models opening the door to the world of Driving Performance from AMG: the CLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 7.3-7.2 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions 167-164 g/km)ii and the A 35 4MATIC Saloon (combined fuel consumption 7.3-7.2 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions 167-164 g/km)ii.

Prior to the vehicle premieres, Dietmar Exler, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA, gave a strategic overview of Mercedes-AMG on the American market and expressed his great satisfaction: 'Our success is based on the strong combination of the outstanding product range, the best dealers in the sector and our focus on the customer experience. This year we shall be seeing completely new or updated versions of every SUV in our portfolio - including a few surprises. The GLC is a true superstar in our US line-up. Last year we sold nearly 70,000 vehicles - over 43 percent more than in 2017.'

Stylish all-rounder with racetrack genes

On the eve of the NYIAS 2019 the spotlight was on the debuting Performance variants of the revised Mercedes-Benz GLC. The SUV and Coupé of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC+ impress with a new, even more distinctive design for the lights as well as the MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific functions and displays. The new dynamic handling control AMG DYNAMICS and the locking differential, which is now controlled electronically on all models as standard, facilitate even more versatile driving experiences. The SUV and coupé are also the only vehicles in the competitive environment to be driven by an eight-cylinder biturbo.

The SUV and coupé are available as base and S model variants: the AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo generates 350 kW (476 hp) or 375 kW (510 hp) with a maximum torque of 650 or 700 Nm. Acceleration from zero to 100 km/h is completed by the GLC 63 4MATIC+ in 4.0 seconds, the S models in 3.8 seconds. Maximum driving pleasure is also ensured by the air suspension with adaptive damping adjustment, the all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution and the high-performance compound brake system.

'The GLC V8 models prove that AMG was born on the race track. It is true that our S model of the GLC is the fastest SUV on the Nürburgring's Nordschleife', explained Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Management Board of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. 'However the GLC is by no means only for fun on the race track. It is the perfect everyday companion with many facets, including the ability to tow trailers. The GLC 63 AMG is perfectly suited to all kinds of lifestyle activities.'

Iconic design meets agile vehicle dynamics

Also available for viewing was the new CLA 35 4MATIC, the youngest and more lifestyle-oriented way of entering the world of Mercedes-AMG. The four-door coupé featuring advanced technology stands out with its iconic design and the intelligent MBUX interior assistant. The agile high-torque 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine delivers 225 kW (306 hp), which is variably distributed to all four wheels via the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and the all-wheel drive. The sporty driving performance (acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds) is linked with a wide spread of the driving experience - from very sporty to comfortable on long journeys.

'The brand-new CLA 35 represents hallmark AMG vehicle dynamics in combination with an extra portion of exclusivity. Thanks to its highly dynamic design this newcomer exudes an unmistakeable character', says Tobias Moers.

Attractive sports saloon as a further entry-level model

A further compact model from Affalterbach celebrated its world premiere in the guise of the Mercedes-AMG A 35 Saloon. The four-door notchback saloon is the second model from Mercedes-AMG on the basis of the new compact car platform and the first choice for customers looking for the brand's hallmark sportiness with comfortable spaciousness for the occupants and their luggage. An acceleration time of 4.8 seconds for 0-100 km/h and the top speed of 250 km/h (electronically limited) meet these customers' requests for high driving dynamics also in the compact segment. The radiator grille with twin louvres, the AMG Line front apron with flics on the air intakes, a front splitter and silver chrome trim elements are distinguishing AMG design features.

'The A 35 4MATIC Saloon is the new gateway to the world of AMG - and it is the first AMG A-Class for the US market, explained Tobias Moers. 'It is specially designed for everyone looking for the unique combination of performance, everyday suitability and state-of-the-art digital functions.'

