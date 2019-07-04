Log in
Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions GmbH: new name, new strategy: Mercedes-Benz Accessories is now Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions

07/04/2019 | 04:39am EDT

Stuttgart - At Mercedes-Benz, the wishes and needs of customers are the focus of all activities. This attitude is all the more reflected in the new name and program of Mercedes-Benz Accessories GmbH: The wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler AG is called Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions GmbH.

In future Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions will combine technology, mobility and lifestyle to create exciting experiences for its customers. One approach is the further development of the existing product portfolio and the other is the networking of hardware and software. These include such products, like the location and tracking systems or the Mercedes-Benz Link; here, in vehicle mechanical products are combined with digital components. Beyond these, additional products and functions that can be managed using an App (i.e., via Mercedes Me app) are planned.

'Our aim is clear: we develop solutions that our customers want - rapidly, innovatively and in outstanding quality. This business philosophy is now also reflected in our corporate name,' says Andrea Finkbeiner-Müller, CEO and Chair of Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions GmbH. 'Individual wishes of customers are becoming more the focus. We involve their input as early as possible in product development. This happens, for example, through special product websites for new products, which are used to obtain customer feedback. This also takes place through presentations of new idea prototypes during events. For example, visitors to a trade-fair were presented with a customer solution for those interested in camping. The resulting feedback flowed directly into the other Product Development.'

Up until now, the company has offered an extensive range of original parts and accessories as well as Collection items for the Mercedes-Benz, smart, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands. The wide product range of original parts and accessories extends from transport and carrier systems to light-alloy wheels, sporty mounted parts and an illuminated Mercedes star in the radiator grille. The Collection includes model cars, watches, bags, sunglasses, bicycles, clothing and accessories for fans of these brands, classic car lovers and motorsport enthusiasts. In addition there are licensed products in cooperation with leading branded goods manufacturers - for example MAYBACH ICONS OF LUXURY GmbH for the Mercedes-Maybach brand - and the exclusive portfolio of Mercedes-Benz Style: since 2010, Mercedes-Benz designers have also integrated the corporate design philosophy into in non-automotive products for modern luxury beyond the automobile.

As Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions GmbH, the company also focusses on main trends in the automobile industry in the development, selection and marketing of products: Connectivity, Autonomous Driving, Shared & Services and E-mobility. Under the acronym 'CASE', these also play a central role in the strategy of Mercedes-Benz.

An example of one innovative product in the 'CASE' world that places the focus on the customer and his/her needs is the vívoactive® 3 smartwatch offered by Mercedes-Benz in cooperation with Garmin.

The app of this smartwatch registers significant vital signs, e.g. the pulse rate or stress level of the smartwatch wearer when travelling in a Mercedes-Benz vehicle. With the help of the Mercedes me App, these measurements are transferred to the vehicles Mercedes-Benz infotainment system MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience), which in turn allows the use of a so-called ENERGIZING COACH. This happens as follows: an algorithm developed by Mercedes-Benz uses the data to establish how the smartwatch wearer is currently feeling. Taking further parameters into account the system recommends the most suitable ENERGIZING (Comfort) programme. If the user accepts the recommendation, the atmosphere - music, ambience lighting, and massage function, depending on the equipment of the vehicle - optimally adapts to his/her needs.

Also involved in the realignment of Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions are internal partners such as Mercedes-Benz Design, the CASE organisation, Lab 1886, Mercedes-Benz Vans, MBitions GmbH, Trucks AG and Daimler Mobility AG.

About Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions GmbH

Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler AG, and is responsible for the development, selection and marketing of genuine accessories and Collection items for the exclusive individualisation of Mercedes-Benz, smart, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach vehicle models. It develops customer-oriented products and solutions that combine mobility, technology and lifestyle. The company has around 300 employees (as of 31.12.2018) and is based in Stuttgart-Vaihingen.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 08:32:05 UTC
