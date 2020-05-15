Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mercedes-Benz Plant to Halt Production Again, Citing Issues With Suppliers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

By Ben Foldy

A Daimler AG assembly plant in Alabama making Mercedes-Benz SUVs will stop production next week because of snags in its international supply chain, a company spokeswoman said Friday.

The plant reopened April 27 as one of the first U.S. assembly factories to resume production after most of the auto industry shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Restarting the industry involves coordinating thousands of suppliers operating under different local regulations intended to stop the spread of the virus.

The problem has been particularly difficult in Mexico, the source of nearly 40% of U.S. auto-parts imports. Federal authorities this week set a June 1 target for reopening, with companies using the next two weeks to prepare health and safety protocols.

Write to Mike Colias at mike.colias@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 1.41% 28.005 Delayed Quote.-44.07%
FEDERAL CORPORATION -0.65% 15.4 End-of-day quote.-1.60%
INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY PJSC 0.23% 26.06 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
04:33pMercedes-Benz Plant to Halt Production Again, Citing Issues With Suppliers
DJ
11:19aDAIMLER : DTNA Introduces New Service Enhancements to Maximize Customer Uptime
AQ
01:55aDAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05/07DAIMLER : Milberg to Pursue Mercedes Benz Emission Claims
AQ
05/06DAIMLER : Trucks North America Partners with Platform Science to Deliver Advance..
AQ
05/06DAIMLER : Klaus Maier, Head of Sales & Marketing Mercedes-Benz Vans, will leave ..
PU
05/05DAIMLER AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
05/05SALES MILESTONE FOR DAIMLER TRUCKS I : 100,000 BharatBenz Trucks on the Road
PU
05/04DAIMLER AG : Kepler Chevreux maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/01DAIMLER AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 147 B
EBIT 2020 1 891 M
Net income 2020 195 M
Finance 2020 8 117 M
Yield 2020 1,08%
P/E ratio 2020 94,9x
P/E ratio 2021 6,91x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
EV / Sales2021 0,14x
Capitalization 29 961 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 36,40 €
Last Close Price 28,01 €
Spread / Highest target 171%
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Kaellenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-44.07%31 922
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.81%161 208
VOLKSWAGEN AG-33.94%66 751
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.53%38 909
BMW AG-35.63%33 063
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-39.04%31 927
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group