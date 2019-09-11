Mercedes-Benz Vans at the 2019 IAA international motor show: from pickups to fully electric MPVs

Stuttgart/Frankfurt am Main. At this year's, IAA international motor show being held from 10 to 22 September 2019 in Frankfurt, Mercedes-Benz Vans will be showcasing its vehicles destined for private customers. Be it flexible leisure-time vehicles, powerful pickups or fully electric MPVs: Mercedes-Benz Vans will be presenting its broad range of products at the IAA and, with the new EQV (electrical consumption, combined: 27.0 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions, combined: 0 g/km, provisional data)[1], is setting the standard for locally emission-free mobility in a new segment.

The EQV - the first fully electric MPV from Mercedes-Benz

The EQV is a true show highlight from Mercedes-Benz Vans and combines emission-free mobility with impressive driving output, not to mention great functionality and an aesthetic design. Among its technical features are a range of 405 kilometres (provisional data)1 and rapid charging of the high-volt battery from 10 to 80 percent in less than 45 minutes. What's more, the Mercedes-Benz EQV offers utmost levels of comfort in the interior not to mention exemplary flexibility. The lithium-ion battery is installed in the vehicle's underfloor to ensure that the entire space of the interior is available to users.

Thanks to MBUX and its EQ-specific functions, the EQV is a perfectly connected vehicle. On the high-definition, 10-inch media display, the EQ tile of the main menu serves as the central location for accessing EQ-specific displays and settings. Among the options here are settings for charging current, departure time, energy flow and a consumption histogram. Furthermore, the media display can also be used to operate the navigation and Mercedes me Charge functions as well as the available drive programs.

As a member of the EQ family, the EQV also bears the avant-garde and independent aesthetics typical of the new brand. In central focus are the radiator grille in black panel look with chrome fins and the clear side design with EQ-specific, 18-inch design light-alloy wheels which emanate dynamism, even at a standstill. The aesthetics of the exterior are continued into the interior. In there, warming accents in rosé gold supplement the cool aesthetics whilst underlining the 'Welcome Home' atmosphere.

Following in the tracks of the eVito which is already available and the eSprinter which will follow at the end of this year, the EQV will already be the third fully electric vehicle from Mercedes-Benz Vans. Its high range and its flexible interior concept make the EQV a reliable companion in everyday life. And even VIP shuttle services benefit from the quiet and comfortable driving experience.

[1] Electrical consumption and range figures are provisional and were determined by the technical service for the certification process according to UN/ECE Regulation No. 101. The EC type approval and conformity certification with official figures are not yet available. Discrepancies between the data and the official values are possible.

V-Class and Marco Polo: the successful model is now even more attractive

In 2014, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class premiere saw the introduction of a completely new approach to design, value appeal, comfort and safety in the people mover segment. The concept went on to be a true success: proof of this can be found in the roughly 209,000 V-Class units that have been sold since its market launch in 2014, not to mention in the record sales of 2018 where around 64,000 units were sold. The vehicle also enjoys one of the youngest buyer groups at Mercedes-Benz and has experienced a number of successful launches in other markets, particularly in Asia. The facelift will now make for a refreshing feel to the already successful model. Focal points include a restyled and striking front-end design, as well as the introduction of the OM 654 four-cylinder diesel engine generation - with the V 300 d reaching the new top value of 176 kW (239 hp) (fuel consumption, combined: 6.0-5.9 l/100 km, CO 2 emissions, combined: 157-154 g/km)[1] - plus the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission available for the first time, while safety and assistance systems including Active Brake Assist have been brought up to the latest technological standard. The new V-Class has been available to order in Europe since March 2019. The compact Marco Polo and Marco Polo HORIZON campers and leisure vans also benefit from the full scope of the innovations implemented in the V-Class. The special ArtVenture models available for the entire Marco Polo family are also brand new and their modern appearance will bring fresh colour to van life.

The X-Class: the Mercedes among pickups

The X-Class combines the typical characteristics of a pickup with the classic strengths of a Mercedes: impressive robustness with a modern design, great off-road capabilities with high levels of driving dynamics and safety, as well as well-conceived functionality with stylish comfort. The X-Class features a comfortable chassis comprising ladder frames, a multi-link rear axle with rigid axle components, independent wheel suspension at the front and coil springs on both axles. The platform is available in various equipment lines and drive system variants, and offers a large choice of materials and colours. Mercedes-Benz also offers a comprehensive range of accessories for further personalising the vehicle. It is thus perfectly suited to sporty and active people and is ready to bring them to the most hard-to-reach outdoor locations.

The range-topping X 350 d 4MATIC (fuel consumption, combined: 8.5-8.4 l/100 km, CO 2 emissions, combined: 225-222 g/km)[2] develops 190 kW (258 hp) and a maximum torque of 550 Newton metres. The tough performance pickup tackles the sprint from a standstill to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds. Great driving stability and dynamism in off-road terrain as well as on the road are ensured by the permanent all-wheel drive system - including on wet and slippery asphalt. Thanks to DYNAMIC SELECT, the responsiveness of the engine and transmission can be varied from comfortable to sporty at the touch of a finger. With it, the X 350 d 4MATIC offers the perfect mix of sportiness and functionality - for an agile life full of variety.

The sustainable business strategy of Daimler AG

To Daimler, sustainability means creating value for all stakeholders on a lasting basis: customers, employees, investors, business partners and society as a whole. The basis for this is the sustainable business strategy of Daimler. In it, the company takes responsibility for the economic, ecological and social effects of its business activities and looks at the entire value chain.

[1] The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the 'NEDC CO 2 figures' according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures. Further information on the vehicles on offer, including the WLTP values, can be found for each country at www.mercedes-benz.com

[2] The values provided are the 'NEDC CO 2 values' in accordance with Article 2, No. 1 of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1152. Fuel consumption values have been calculated on this basis. Electrical consumption has been determined on the basis of Directive 692/2008/EC. A higher value may apply as the basis for road tax assessment. The figures do not apply to a specific vehicle and do not form part of the product offer; they are provided solely for the purpose of comparing different vehicle models.The values vary depending on the selected optional equipment.