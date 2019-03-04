Mercedes-Benz at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show: “Meet Mercedes” provides a taste of forthcoming world premieres

Stuttgart/Geneva. An exclusive look at the world premieres, a relaxed atmosphere and plenty of room to chat: Ahead of the press days at the Geneva International Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz tells an invited audience of media representatives about the world premieres scheduled for one of the industry's most important shows. Focal points included the presentation of the facelifted GLC, the AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ (fuel consumption combined: 9.3 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 212 g/km)1 and the AMG GT R Roadster (fuel consumption combined: 12.5 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 284 g/km)2.

'Meet Mercedes' offers more than just a product presentation. The tried-and-tested format buzzes with discourse among journalists, engineers, product managers and brand representatives from Mercedes-Benz Cars. The subject matter provided by a tour of the display and subsequent workshops delivered an overview of current Daimler activities. The core information came from Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales, and Ola Källenius, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development, with their spontaneously delivered presentations and commentary on the new vehicles, and insights into product and brand philosophy. 'Mercedes-Benz is the most valuable premium car brand. A major factor in that success is we build cars that our customers love,' said Britta Seeger, referring to the sheer breadth of the vehicle presentations. Ola Källenius turned his attention to the electrification strategy for the next few years: 'We will offer several electrified solutions for all mobility demands, and we plan to offer more than 10 purely electric models by 2025.'

The main course: three special-edition models

The main course served on the outside exhibition area in Geneva was three special-edition models from Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG, on show for the first time: the SLC 300 (fuel consumption combined: 7.0 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 161 g/km)1 and the AMG S 65 (fuel consumption combined: 14.2 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 325 g/km)1, each as a Final Edition, as well as the SL 500 Grand Edition (fuel consumption combined: 9.8 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 223 g/km)1.

Mercedes-Benz GLC: excelling on and off the road

In 'HEAD - Genève' everything was about the world premieres of the GLC and AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ as well as the new AMG GT Roadster. Like its predecessor, the updated Mercedes-Benz GLC pairs excellent driving characteristics both on and off the road with spaciousness, functionality and comfort. With its broad stance and sporty appearance, the new operating concept including MBUX and gesture control, innovative driver assistance systems and a redeveloped engine range, the new GLC offers the very best of Mercedes-Benz.

Two athletes from Affalterbach

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ promises not only more performance than its predecessor, but also a noticeably more agile and precise driving experience both on- and off-road, thanks not least to its AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive. The Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster pairs ultimate performance with the freedom of open-top driving - and is the crowning glory of the open sports car model line-up. It is as much at home on winding racetracks as it is on the upscale boulevards and stunning coast roads of the world. The 4.0-litre V8 biturbo from AMG with 430 kW (585 hp) and maximum torque of 700 Nm underscores its powerful appearance.

Show cars point the way forward

Two further world premieres in Geneva provide a glimpse of the future: The Formula E show car represents the entry of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team into the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in the 2019/2020 season. With the smart forease+, the smart brand is presenting not only a groundbreaking design show car, but is also confirming its position as a pioneer of comprehensive mobility offerings with the latest developments in its 'ready to' services. With more than eight all-new digital services such as private carsharing and package delivery direct to the vehicle as well as significantly expanded functionality, smart makes urban life more convenient for its customers and eases entry into electric mobility. Plus, the new user interface also makes it all even simpler to operate.

Go to https://media.mercedes-benz.com/gims2019 for the multiangle livestream of the full press conference and medial special on the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

1 The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the 'NEDC CO 2 figures' according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures.