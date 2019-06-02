Log in
Mercedes-Benz in eSports: In-Car-Gaming CLA at ESL One in Birmingham

06/02/2019 | 07:09pm EDT

Birmingham/Stuttgart. Twelve of the world's best eSports teams in Dota 2 came together at the weekend to compete in Birmingham. As the global mobility partner of the ESL, Mercedes-Benz supported the tournament at the Arena Birmingham. Alongside the tournament itself, one of the highlights was the In-Car-Gaming CLA at the Mercedes-Benz stand.
Visitors were able to sit in the vehicle and play the racing simulation 'SuperTuxKart' on the widescreen display of the CLA. Operation is via the steering wheel and also the accelerator and brake pedal of the CLA.

Alongside the In-Car-Gaming CLA an EQC was on show for the delighted members of the public at ESL One in Birmingham. The battery-electrically driven off-road vehicle is characterised by its intelligent (drive) strategy. Thanks to its permanent and 100-percent variable all-wheel drive, the EQC delivers a very dynamic performance, the perfect partner for an exciting Dota 2 match.

A further highlight of the event was the vote for the Mercedes‑B enz MVP (Most Valuable Player), which is held as part of every Dota 2 tournament. The global fan community as well as an independent jury of five crowned the Estonian Player Clement 'Puppey' Ivanov of 'Team Secret' as Mercedes-Benz MVP, who can choose a Mercedes‑Benz valued at 50,000 euros thanks to their outstanding performance in the tournament. The total prize money for the tournament was nearly 270,000 euros.

The Mercedes-Benz stand at the Arena Birmingham offered the visitors a journey through time from the origins of gaming to modern eSports. Whereas the Gameboy was a popular travel gadget on the rear seat a good 20 years ago, today the vehicle itself serves as a games console.

Under the hashtag #RiseOn, Mercedes-Benz is entering the third year of its eSports activities. With the acquisition of shares in the eSports pioneer SK Gaming and the global mobility partnership with the ESL, Mercedes-Benz is one of the largest global sponsors of this type of sport.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 02 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2019 23:08:06 UTC
