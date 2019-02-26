Mercedes-Benz in eSports: Strong character: the G-Class at the ESL One in Katowice

Katowice/Stuttgart. One and a half years after the start of its cooperation with the Electronic Sports League (ESL) in Hamburg, Mercedes‑Benz also had a games-related presence in Katowice this year. The centrepiece was three G-Class models bearing decals that drew the attention of thousands of games fans. The shuttle vehicles for fans not only provided mobility for the eSports enthusiasts, but also created a visual and contextual link to the game Dota 2.

Twelve of the world's best eSports teams in Dota 2 came together to compete in Katowice, Poland. Mercedes‑Benz supported the tournament in the Spodek Arena with three special versions of the G-Class. With a livery in the colour representing the attributes of strength, agility and intelligence, each vehicle embodied the essential characteristics of the 116 heroes in the game Dota 2.

The three attributes were represented by the heroes Dragon Knight (strength), Viper (agility) and Crystal Maiden (intelligence), illustrated by corresponding colours and special elements on the vehicles. This made the vehicles a much-used shuttle service and a popular photo motif for the gamers and fans.

The Carrera track on the Mercedes-Benz stand was a further highlight of the activities at the show. Visitors were able to drive Mercedes-Benz Carrera cars through a simulated landscape on the Dota 2 map which echoed the typical division into three routes and the colour backdrop of the game scenarios.

For the fifth time, there was a vote for the Mercedes-Benz MVP (Most Valuable Player) at the Dota 2 tournament. The global fan community and a jury gave the award to Swedish Zai from the victorious Team Secret, who is now able to choose a Mercedes‑Benz to the value of 50,000 euros.

Under the hashtag #RiseOn, Mercedes-Benz is entering the third year of its eSports activities. With the acquisition of shares in the eSports pioneer SK Gaming and the global mobility partnership with the ESL, Mercedes-Benz is one of the largest global sponsors of this new type of sport.