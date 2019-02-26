Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mercedes-Benz in eSports: Strong character: the G-Class at the ESL One in Katowice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 04:38am EST

Katowice/Stuttgart. One and a half years after the start of its cooperation with the Electronic Sports League (ESL) in Hamburg, Mercedes‑Benz also had a games-related presence in Katowice this year. The centrepiece was three G-Class models bearing decals that drew the attention of thousands of games fans. The shuttle vehicles for fans not only provided mobility for the eSports enthusiasts, but also created a visual and contextual link to the game Dota 2.

Twelve of the world's best eSports teams in Dota 2 came together to compete in Katowice, Poland. Mercedes‑Benz supported the tournament in the Spodek Arena with three special versions of the G-Class. With a livery in the colour representing the attributes of strength, agility and intelligence, each vehicle embodied the essential characteristics of the 116 heroes in the game Dota 2.

The three attributes were represented by the heroes Dragon Knight (strength), Viper (agility) and Crystal Maiden (intelligence), illustrated by corresponding colours and special elements on the vehicles. This made the vehicles a much-used shuttle service and a popular photo motif for the gamers and fans.

The Carrera track on the Mercedes-Benz stand was a further highlight of the activities at the show. Visitors were able to drive Mercedes-Benz Carrera cars through a simulated landscape on the Dota 2 map which echoed the typical division into three routes and the colour backdrop of the game scenarios.

For the fifth time, there was a vote for the Mercedes-Benz MVP (Most Valuable Player) at the Dota 2 tournament. The global fan community and a jury gave the award to Swedish Zai from the victorious Team Secret, who is now able to choose a Mercedes‑Benz to the value of 50,000 euros.

Under the hashtag #RiseOn, Mercedes-Benz is entering the third year of its eSports activities. With the acquisition of shares in the eSports pioneer SK Gaming and the global mobility partnership with the ESL, Mercedes-Benz is one of the largest global sponsors of this new type of sport.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 09:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
04:38aMERCEDES-BENZ IN ESPORTS : Strong character: the G-Class at the ESL One in Katow..
PU
02/25DAIMLER : Mercedes Enlists Quantum Computing to Build a Better Electric Vehicle ..
DJ
02/25BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW and Daimler invest over 1 billion in ..
AQ
02/25EXPECTED TO OPEN BY THE END OF 2019 : New G-Class Experience Center in the Steie..
PU
02/25DAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz eCitaro "electrifies" European transport operators
PU
02/25NEW DIGITAL INSURANCE SOLUTION : CoverOn – the short-term insurance from D..
PU
02/25PILOT PROJECT WITH FUTURE TECHNOLOGY : Mercedes-Benz Cars develops Blockchain-pr..
PU
02/25HERE expands mapping services to China with Navinfo partnership
RE
02/24DAIMLER : BMW, Daimler eye $1.13bn urban transport venture
AQ
02/22DAIMLER : PETRONAS launches new range of PETRONAS Syntium with Toto, Lewis and V..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 172 B
EBIT 2019 12 395 M
Net income 2019 8 429 M
Finance 2019 15 717 M
Yield 2019 6,16%
P/E ratio 2019 6,75
P/E ratio 2020 6,78
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 57 172 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 59,9 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG16.40%64 926
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.61%199 396
VOLKSWAGEN8.83%87 679
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION20.00%56 365
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.24%54 451
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD12.54%51 490
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.