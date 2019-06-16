Mercedes-Benz in tennis: Electrifying final at the MercedesCup

Tennis pro Matteo Berrettini has won the 41st MercedesCup in Stuttgart. The 23-year-old Italian beat off the challenge of Felix Auger-Aliassime over two sets with 6:4, 7:6. As the successor of last year's winner Roger Federer, Berrettini not only won the winner's prize money of 117,050 euros, but also received a Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886 (combined power consumption: 20.8 - 19.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km).

Mercedes‑Benz was active as the title sponsor of the tournament for the 41st time. This was the fifth time that the matches on the courts of TC Weissenhof in Stuttgart's north were played on grass and once more they represented an important stage in the preparation for the upcoming grass season for numerous players.

The winner of the MercedesCup 2019 received the limited special model EQC Edition 1886 as a bonus. However, the EQC served not just as the vehicle for the winner: Fans of the sport and the brand took advantage of the opportunity there to test-drive the pioneer of electric mobility.

'I am thrilled for Matteo Berrettini and congratulate him sincerely on the well-earned victory! With the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC, which he won on the grass courts of the Weissenhof in addition to the prize money, locally emission-free driving fun in future on the bitumen is guaranteed', says Bettina Fetzer, Head of Marketing Mercedes-Benz.

The future of electric mobility furthermore was illustrated by the Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 01. From the 2019/2020 season onward, Mercedes-Benz will be competing for the Formula E world championship with it. During the week of the tournament on the grounds of TC Weissenhof, the current show car was on display and was a popular photo subject for players and spectators.