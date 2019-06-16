Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mercedes-Benz in tennis: Electrifying final at the MercedesCup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 01:29pm EDT

Tennis pro Matteo Berrettini has won the 41st MercedesCup in Stuttgart. The 23-year-old Italian beat off the challenge of Felix Auger-Aliassime over two sets with 6:4, 7:6. As the successor of last year's winner Roger Federer, Berrettini not only won the winner's prize money of 117,050 euros, but also received a Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886 (combined power consumption: 20.8 - 19.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km).

Mercedes‑Benz was active as the title sponsor of the tournament for the 41st time. This was the fifth time that the matches on the courts of TC Weissenhof in Stuttgart's north were played on grass and once more they represented an important stage in the preparation for the upcoming grass season for numerous players.

The winner of the MercedesCup 2019 received the limited special model EQC Edition 1886 as a bonus. However, the EQC served not just as the vehicle for the winner: Fans of the sport and the brand took advantage of the opportunity there to test-drive the pioneer of electric mobility.

'I am thrilled for Matteo Berrettini and congratulate him sincerely on the well-earned victory! With the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC, which he won on the grass courts of the Weissenhof in addition to the prize money, locally emission-free driving fun in future on the bitumen is guaranteed', says Bettina Fetzer, Head of Marketing Mercedes-Benz.

The future of electric mobility furthermore was illustrated by the Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 01. From the 2019/2020 season onward, Mercedes-Benz will be competing for the Formula E world championship with it. During the week of the tournament on the grounds of TC Weissenhof, the current show car was on display and was a popular photo subject for players and spectators.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 16 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2019 17:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
01:29pMERCEDES-BENZ IN TENNIS : Electrifying final at the MercedesCup
PU
06/14MERCEDES-BENZ VANS : First independent Mercedes PRO sales outlet in Manhattan
PU
06/14DAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz India announces organisational change
AQ
06/14NEW BUSINESS MODEL FROM LAB1886 : chark: an innovative service for the parked ca..
PU
06/14ACCESSORIES FOR MAN'S BEST FRIEND FR : Bow-wow: A Mercedes star for our four-leg..
PU
06/13European lithium projects gain attention amid push towards electric vehicles
RE
06/13ANNIVERSARY FOR THE MERCEDES-BENZ G- : 40 years of the G-Class rocks!
PU
06/13DAIMLER : Truck tech moving ahead
AQ
06/12DAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz appoints Santosh Iyer as the head of sales and marketing..
AQ
06/12ARRIVING TODAY. THINKING ABOUT TOMOR : Daimler Buses contributes to responsible ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 172 B
EBIT 2019 11 539 M
Net income 2019 8 003 M
Finance 2019 15 398 M
Yield 2019 6,62%
P/E ratio 2019 6,37
P/E ratio 2020 6,23
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 50 930 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 59,2 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG3.29%56 165
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.11%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN1.67%79 799
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION6.61%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-1.61%44 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About