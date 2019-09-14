Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mercedes-Maybach: "Create the very best from the very best"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2019 | 08:17am EDT

Nice. The Mercedes-Maybach brand stands for exclusive luxury, maximum comfort and state-of-the-art technology in automotive engineering, services and accessories. It is seen as a trailblazer in defining style and status. At the start of the 20th century, the man who gave it its name, Wilhelm Maybach, developed products that combined pioneering technologies with intuitive operation and fine design. His maxim was to create the very best from the very best. The brand combines this long tradition with visionary concepts for the requirements of the future. Naturally this means that it also takes its lead from new trends and customer requirements in the luxury segment. The brand will present its first SUV in the autumn.

Combining the latest technology with extraordinary luxury: in a nutshell, this is the formula for the success of the Maybach brand. A number of events in the history of Maybach illustrate how the brand has always managed to realign itself and shape the future.

In 1900 Wilhelm Maybach, technical director of Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft and long-standing companion of Gottlieb Daimler, developed the first Mercedes. With its low centre of gravity, longitudinally installed aluminium engine in the front, twin camshafts and an innovative honeycomb radiator, the Mercedes 35 HP known as the Simplex, is considered to be the progenitor of all modern passenger cars. When the racing week in Nice was dominated by the new model in spring 1901, Wilhelm Maybach was respectfully titled 'Roi des Constructeurs' - 'King of designers'.

While Wilhelm Maybach was designing the first Mercedes, another German visionary was dreaming of mobility in the skies: Count Zeppelin. But it was only an innovative engine with a high output, low weight and a fireproof carburettor that gave the idea of the airship its breakthrough. The architects of this breakthrough were Wilhelm Maybach and his son Karl, who had already followed in his famous father's footsteps as an apprentice at Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft from the age of 17. In 1909 the two entrepreneurs founded 'Luftfahrzeug-Motorenbau GmbH', the germ cell of the later 'Maybach-Motorenwerke' in Friedrichshafen. Their powerful engines powered aircraft, ships and buses, as well as the 'Flying Hamburger' locomotive, the progenitor of all high-speed trains.

When Karl Maybach developed his first automobile in 1919, he had recourse to Mercedes: the 'W 1' test car was based on a chassis bearing the star. Like the father, the son was a gifted designer. His inventions, for example the innovative 'overdrive transmission', and his bent for technical perfection founded the legend of the Maybach brand and its circle of illustrious customers: emperors and kings, bankers and captains of industry, top athletes and stars.

In the 1920s and 30s, long-distance travel was a matter of status and style. When the French 'Normandie' and the British 'Queen Mary' were launched as the most beautiful ocean liners of all time, Maybach was building the ultimate automobile - the Maybach 'Zeppelin'. The most stately German luxury limousine of its time combined technology, performance and comfort at the highest level.

The list of exemplary attributes is practically endless. In 1960 Maybach-Motorenbau GmbH was acquired by Daimler. In 2002 the next vehicle to be produced under the Maybach name appeared. The Maybach, which DaimlerChrysler presented to the public in autumn 2002, elegantly continued the great tradition of the brand. These automotive works of art were created on the basis of personal discussions between customers and the designers at the Maybach Centre of Excellence' in Sindelfingen near Stuttgart, and were then individually built in the Maybach manufactory. Until 2013 the Maybach 57, Maybach 62 and Maybach 62 Landaulet were delivered to customers all over the world.

In 2014 Mercedes-Maybach was established as a sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz as part of a brand realignment. Alongside the main model, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, the brand launched special niche models such as the Mercedes-Maybach S 600 Pullman and limited-edition luxury models such as the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet. This autumn the brand will present its first SUV.

The 'very best of the very best'

The success story of the Mercedes-Maybach brand continues to this day. Since its market launch in 2015, more than 45,000 examples of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class have been delivered worldwide. In 2018 more Mercedes-Maybach S-Class cars were sold than ever before: one in seven S-Class models sold was a Maybach. The brand continues to follow clear principles under the motto 'Ultimate Excellence' - the very best of the very best. The brand and its products are produced and presented with craftsman-like perfection and uncompromising attention to detail. They stand for timeless luxury and status, always accompanied by the history and strengths of the Maybach name. The vehicle technology is always at the highest Mercedes-Benz level, as all Mercedes-Maybach models feature all the innovations and highlights of the current Mercedes-Benz models. Naturally Maybach-specific features are also available beyond this. For the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class these are e.g. two reclining seats in the rear, an electro-transparent sliding roof or the option of an exclusive two-tone paint finish.

Incomparable design and individuality

The success of Maybach models has always been partly due to the unique brand aesthetics. Today the brand aesthetics of Mercedes-Maybach stand for 'Ultimate Luxury' in its most modern form. The brand's style is embodied in sublime beauty, supreme aesthetics and elegance. This is not about wallowing in the past, but about forward-looking enhancement and refinement. The ambience is bright, inviting and generous. This is also underscored by the use of light colours, which symbolise the luxury of room and space. Black elements forge a link with Mercedes-Benz and allow precious metals to add a sublime shine. The choice of materials excels with tasteful combinations of familiar, high-grade elements and new materials, and with exclusivity of finish. Ultimate precision and a loving attention to detail are demonstrated by graphic elements which are derived from the brand logo. Every material is always used in perfect harmony with the technology: on customer request, for example, an all-leather roof liner with an LED light band creates an atmosphere that is both warm and futuristic.

The exterior of a Mercedes-Maybach conveys expressiveness and quality. Characteristic features include the radiator grille, long wheelbase, large wheels, distinctive wheel designs and the use of chrome. The chrome-plated radiator grille with its fine, vertical struts creates a distinctive front end emphasising presence and status. The vertical struts become slightly thicker towards the top and raise the visual centre of gravity.

Luxury experience for all the senses

The luxury of the Mercedes-Maybach brand can be experienced by all the senses.Customers are able to visit the Mercedes-Maybach manufactory in Sindelfingen - where they can see, feel and smell the interior materials for themselves. Experts are on hand to advise them when making their choice and styling the interior.

Moreover, every Mercedes-Maybach model is also a sound experience: the Maybach S-Class is equipped with the Burmester® high-end 3D surround sound system, for example. 27 high-performance speakers and 24 separate amplifier channels provide an overall output of 1590 watts. As a visual highlight, the tweeters in the rear doors are presented particularly attractively by being skewed towards the passengers.

The fragrance in the interior also contributes greatly to the luxurious ambience. The new Mercedes-Maybach model is also given its own signature fragrance suited to the SUV-specific interior and travelling experience: The white osmanthus blossom, floral and light, is rounded off by a gentle leather note and spicy tea. This elegant blend is on a bed of natural greenery.

Luxury beyond the product itself

However, the brand experience goes well beyond the vehicle itself. The brand rounds off the lifestyle of its customers with various accessories. The licensing partner 'Maybach - Icons of Luxury' produces exclusive collections accompanying the brand, and individual accessories that perfectly complement the individual models, e.g. travel bags, leatherware and home accessories. As well as first-class quality and design, the greatest importance is attached to the functionality of the leatherware and accessories. Fine logo emblems and embossing lend a stylish touch to the products. The all-round brand experience culminates in exceptionally personal, forward-thinking customer service. The exclusive international customer programme 'Circle of Excellence' offers unique events such as joint tours or test drives with new vehicles, opportunities for personal conversation with Mercedes-Maybach experts and brand ambassadors, and exclusive insights into Mercedes-Benz production locations. The focus here is on togetherness, exclusivity, inspiration and comfort.

New standards of exclusivity and luxury

The Mercedes-Maybach is constantly developing. Several internationally admired vehicle studies have recently been presented. The visionary future models reinforce the claim to be defining the luxury, status and style of tomorrow. The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 study presented in 2016 is a spectacular luxury-class coupé. The 2+2-seater is a homage to the glorious age of the aero coupés, and consciously carries this tradition forward into the future. The coupé reinterprets classic, emotive design principles in an extreme way. One year later the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet celebrated its world premiere. In 2018 Mercedes-Maybach set new standards in ultimate luxury with the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury study. The design of this crossover between an exclusive high-end saloon and an SUV systematically follows the brand philosophy of sensual purity. The show car combines the comfort and typical strengths of both body styles. These include the raised seating position and the athletic looks. The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury is conceived as an electric vehicle with four compact permanent-magnet synchronous motors and fully variable all-wheel drive.

Progressive, sustainable further development will also strengthen the Mercedes-Maybach brand in the future

Striving for further development also means closely examining all aspects of sustainability. Mercedes-Maybach bases its models on Mercedes-Benz vehicle platforms. During the development of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle, a recycling concept is produced for each model in which all components and materials are analysed to establish their suitability for the different stages of the recycling process. Accordingly, all Mercedes-Benz car model materials are 85% recyclable and 95% reusable according to ISO 22 628.

The aim is to further reduce the environmental effects of the materials used. To this end Mercedes-Benz has turned to new materials and components,however the company also makes increasing use of renewable raw materials and recycling. The fundamental principle is this: to achieve more with less.

The many individualisation options at Mercedes-Maybach also include alternative interiors. On customer request and as a one-off example, the interior can e.g. be completely leather-free with a high proportion of vegan materials.

Progressive and sustainable further development is and will remain a key success factor: continuous reinterpretations of the interior and exterior, as well as the integration of alternative drive systems and further digital technologies for the future, are specifically planned by Mercedes-Maybach to further strengthen the brand.

In the same systematic way, the brand positioning with the product portfolio is continuously driven forward: in November 2019 the brand will present its first model in the attractive SUV segment. In taking this step, Mercedes-Maybach is meeting the wishes of customers for an expansion of the existing model portfolio, even more distinct differentiation from the basic Mercedes-Benz models and a stronger brand profile.

In this way the Mercedes-Maybach brand is once again underlining its status as the epitome of luxury that constantly reinvents itself.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 14 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2019 12:16:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
08:17aDAIMLER : "Vision Mercedes Simplex" – an icon for the heritage and future ..
PU
08:17aMERCEDES-MAYBACH : "Create the very best from the very best"
PU
09/13DAIMLER : ROKiT Williams Racing and Mercedes-Benz Confirm Power Unit Partnership..
PU
09/13DAIMLER : U 218 to mark the 30th anniversary of successful Unimog operations
PU
09/13DAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
09/12AMG DRIVING ACADEMY TO START THE 202 : Sheer adrenalin on snow and ice in Swedis..
PU
09/12DAIMLER BUSES AT "BUSWORLD EUROPE" 2 : E-mobility as a complete system offers pr..
PU
09/11Electric Cars Dominate Frankfurt Auto Show -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/11Electric Cars Dominate Frankfurt Auto Show -- Update
DJ
09/11DAIMLER : Mercedes sues in dispute with artists over Detroit murals
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 171 B
EBIT 2019 7 619 M
Net income 2019 4 507 M
Finance 2019 11 295 M
Yield 2019 4,98%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 6,97x
EV / Sales2019 0,24x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
Capitalization 51 930 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 52,46  €
Last Close Price 48,50  €
Spread / Highest target 75,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG5.73%57 508
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP19.68%191 303
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.78%88 821
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY16.17%55 482
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD4.75%47 766
BMW AG-7.98%46 630
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group