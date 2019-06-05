Log in
MercedesCup 2019: Aerial display by the EQC at this year's MercedesCup

06/05/2019 | 06:23am EDT

Stuttgart. The 41st MercedesCup will take place from 8 to 16 June 2019, on the grounds of TC Weissenhof in Stuttgart. Spectators and tennis fans can look forward to a high-powered field of participants headed by Mercedes-Benz Russia's brand ambassador Karen Khachanov (ATP ranking No. 11). The winner will receive the Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886 (combined power consumption: 20.8 - 19.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) that will be floated high above the grass courts before the start of the tournament.

In addition, the Stuttgart-based brand will be activeas the title sponsor of the MercedesCup for the 41st time. Numerous international tennis professionals and some of the best German players have confirmed their participation. This is the fifth time that the matches will be played on grass, and for all the players this is an important event in preparation for the legendary tournaments of the lawn tennis season.

The field of participant will be led by Mercedes-Benz Russia's new brand ambassador Karen Khachanov. The 23 year-old Russian will seek to succeed Roger Federer, who won the tournament last year. Alongside Khachanov, top players such as last year's finalist Milos Raonic, Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios and the leading German players Philipp Kohlschreiber and Jan-Lennard Struff will contend for victory in the MercedesCup.

The total prize money to be paid out for the MercedesCup 2019 amounts to 754,540 euros. In addition the tournament champion will win a Mercedes-Benz EQC from the limited Edition 1886 this year.

The EQC is a trailblazer in the electric car sector, and marks a systematic departure by Mercedes-Benz into the age of e-mobility. Apart from being a future-oriented vision, the Edition 1886 is a homage to the world's first combustion engine powered automobile developed by Carl Benz in 1886. The special model commemorates the pioneering spirit that revolutionised personal mobility over 130 years ago.

What the future of e-mobility in motorsport might look like is illustrated by the Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 01. From the 2019/2020 season onward, Mercedes-Benz will be competing for the Formula E world championship with this model. During the week of the tournament, the current showcar can be viewed by the players and spectators on the tennis grounds of TC Weissenhof.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 10:22:03 UTC
