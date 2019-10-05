MercedesTrophy World Final 2019: Bernhard Langer presents Nations Cup to Team Argentina

Golf legend and EQ models as celebrity guests in Stuttgart

For the 30th time, golf-enthusiastic Mercedes Benz customers from all over the world came together from September 30 to October 5 for the MercedesTrophy World Final in Stuttgart. After three tournament days, Team Argentina finished first, followed by Team North Asia and Team Canada, and was presented with the Nations Cup by Mercedes Benz brand ambassador Bernhard Langer. The Team Spirit Award, a mark of recognition bestowed by all the participating teams for a particularly fair and friendly demeanour, went to Team Denmark.

'The MercedesTrophy World Final is a unique golf tournament', says Bernhard Langer. 'As a long-standing Mercedes-Benz brand ambassador, I have witnessed the formation and fantastic development of the MercedesTrophy from the start. It is always special for me to be at the World Final.'



The tournament was held on the golf courses Schloss Nippenburg, designed by Bernhard Langer, and Stuttgart Solitude. The two-time Masters winner challenged the participants with the 'Beat Bernhard Langer' special competition to place their tee shot closer to the flag than the 62-year-old. Furthermore, Langer went on stage during the evening event and gave personal insights into his career, which comprised more than 110 victories as a pro. Also on stage was an all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC (Combined electric energy consumption: 20.8 - 19.7 kWh/100km; combined CO2 emissions: 0g/km). In addition, the participants in the final had the opportunity to see the smart EQ forfour edition one (Combined electric energy consumption: 17.3-14.6 kWh/100km; combined CO2 emissions: 0g/km) and the autonomously driving smart Vision EQ fortwo up close.

'The MercedesTrophy is an exclusive and emotional event for our customers worldwide', says Bettina Fetzer, Head of Marketing Mercedes Benz Cars. 'With the all-electric EQ models, the participants at the World Final experienced what the future of sustainable, modern luxury looks like. These models are already an important part of our Ambition2039 initiative in order to offer our customers a carbon-neutral new vehicle fleet 20 years from now', Fetzer continues.

More than 60,000 participants from over 60 countries took part in local MercedesTrophy tournaments during the season. The winners qualified for the particular National or Regional Final and there determined the best players, who were then invited to travel to Stuttgart. The high level was confirmed on Thursday morning, when one of the players hit a hole-in-one on Stuttgarter Golfclub Solitude's 10th hole, a 191 yard long par 3. For this, a new Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake was awarded to the lucky winner from Hungary. In addition, the 'Drive to the Major' special competition awarded all participants the chance to qualify for a once-in-a-lifetime round of golf. During The 149th Open, the only major to take place on European soil, a qualification tournament for the so-called Monday After Event will be played in Royal St George's. This dream of many golfers traditionally takes place on the Monday after the major - on the very same course where the iconic Claret Jug was handed over to the new Champion Golfer of the Year just hours before. Moreover, the World Final for the first time used scorecards produced from the grass clippings of the golf courses.

Off the golf course, the participants of the World Final and their companions were treated to an attractive supporting programme. A guided tour of the Sindelfingen plant and of the Mercedes-Benz Museum, a visit to the Cannstatter Wasen festival as well as a Wine & Dine Evening were part of the exclusive supporting programme.