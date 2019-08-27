Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mexico's truck makers delay investment amid doubts on new clean diesel rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 01:56pm EDT

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's truck manufacturers have not started making the investments they need to assemble and import vehicles that use clean diesel ahead of new rules that will restrict the use of high-sulfur diesel, an industry association said on Tuesday.

Mexico's government has ordered gas stations, which are mostly operated by state-run Pemex, to distribute and sell the replacement ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD) from July, while truck manufacturers will from January 2021 only be allowed to import, make and sell ULSD-run trucks.

But distribution of ULSD to gas stations has been slow as Pemex continues producing high-sulphur diesel and independent importers and sellers have not significantly increased ULSD purchases, according to figures from Mexico's association of bus and truck makers, known as Anpact.

A survey conducted by the association among a sample of some 350 gas stations revealed ULSD present at 79 percent of them, versus 81 percent in 2018. Mexico has over 12,000 stations.

"There are regions where the fuel is nowhere to be found," Anpact president Miguel Elizalde said on Tuesday at a news conference.

In a preliminary version of its business plan, Pemex in July said it was not in compliance with the ULSD rule, so it was introducing "legal measures" while trying to increase domestic production of the fuel. That was not included in the public version of the plan.

Pemex did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Mexico's energy regulator could not be reached for comment. The association is requesting a meeting with Pemex to discuss the issue, Elizalde said.

Amid uncertainty over the availability of ULSD, truck makers have not yet prepared for the rule ordering them to switch fuel consumption of heavy vehicles produced and imported into Mexico to ULSD by 2021 under the Euro VI-EPA 10 international standards, so they are asking for more time.

"Nobody is forced to comply with the impossible. If there is not 100% coverage of ULSD, they cannot force us to abandon the (current) Euro V-EPA 7 ahead of time," he said.

Truck and bus makers including Navistar International, Kenworth, Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, Volkswagen, and Volvo would need 18-24 months to prepare factories, distribution chains, stores and sales forces for the change, Anpact said, pointing out there was 16 months to go until the changeover date.

"We are running out of time," Elizalde added.

Postponing the ULSD norms - including those for truck makers - or giving Pemex and heavy vehicle makers options to adapt could be temporary solutions, the executive said.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Additional reporting by Marianna Párraga and Lizbeth Díaz; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Sharay Angulo
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 0.51% 41.54 Delayed Quote.-9.98%
NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP -3.65% 21.62 Delayed Quote.-13.83%
PACCAR 0.66% 63.62 Delayed Quote.9.43%
PORSCHE HOLDING 0.83% 56 Delayed Quote.7.55%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.93% 143.5 Delayed Quote.2.35%
VOLVO 0.64% 126.7 Delayed Quote.8.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
01:56pMexico's truck makers delay investment amid doubts on new clean diesel rules
RE
12:10pDAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
11:13aDAIMLER : Mercedes Benz Brazil to invest 1.4 billion reais for new trucks, but e..
RE
10:36aDAIMLER : 2019 Belgien Grand Prix - Preview
PU
06:58aFerdinand Piech, architect of Volkswagen's global expansion, dies aged 82
RE
03:03aCan power napping solve electric car charging challenge?
RE
08/23Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalati..
RE
08/23Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalati..
RE
08/23Renewed Chinese auto tariffs would cost U.S. jobs, industry coalition warns
RE
08/23China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 171 B
EBIT 2019 7 460 M
Net income 2019 4 511 M
Finance 2019 11 758 M
Yield 2019 5,95%
P/E ratio 2019 9,43x
P/E ratio 2020 5,91x
EV / Sales2019 0,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
Capitalization 44 216 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 52,61  €
Last Close Price 41,38  €
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-9.98%49 140
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.15%182 224
VOLKSWAGEN AG2.35%79 283
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY8.37%51 755
BMW AG-15.74%42 875
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-12.39%40 743
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group