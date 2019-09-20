Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Omniplus On commerce: new online shop is being launched

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 05:12am EDT

Stuttgart / Neu-Ulm. Omniplus On, the digital service portal from Daimler Buses is launching its integrated online shop. The new eShop for bus spare parts will be online before the most important bus trade show, 'Busworld Europe', takes place in Brussels in October.

The new Omniplus eShop offers the entire range of parts for the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands. As the system is fully incorporated into the Omniplus On customer portal it already knows the individual fleet of the person placing the order: the customer will find frequently ordered spare parts in the Quick-Collect area. 12 generic parts categories ensure fast navigation and parts searches.

Another method of finding the right spare part, which is particularly helpful when making larger orders for complementing stocks, is the fast-order function. Users can switch directly into the BusParts catalogue for more detailed research.

But Omniplus On commerce can do even more! It is now possible to directly book digital services such as Omniplus Uptime online. Further digital services are in preparation.

The roll-out of the Omniplus eShop will take place in the markets of the 14 subsidiaries in Europe and will then be successively extended. On commerce is fully integrated with the other areas On advance, On monitor and On drive and will thus benefit from all of the advantages of digitalisation and networking made possible by the platform concept. Just like the portal as a whole, it will be possible to use the eShop from any mobile end device.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 09:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
05:12aOMNIPLUS ON COMMERCE : new online shop is being launched
PU
09/19Electric vehicle startup Rivian gets a jolt from big Amazon.com van order
RE
09/19BMW : Head of BMW-Daimler joint mobility services venture resigns
RE
09/19DAIMLER : From status-conscious luxury saloon to popular young classic
PU
09/19DAIMLER : Trier's public utilities company is modernising its fleet of city buse..
PU
09/18German carbon pricing plan may cost DAX companies billions
RE
09/18TWO GOOD REASONS FOR CELEBRATION : 25 years of the Mercedes Benz Tourismo and 30..
PU
09/18DAIMLER : Trucks Picks Detroit Plant For Battery Assembly
DJ
09/18TALES FROM THE PADDOCK : Various podiums and two wins at Hockenheim
PU
09/18DAIMLER : to Receive Battery Cell Modules For Electric Trucks From CATL
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 172 B
EBIT 2019 7 615 M
Net income 2019 4 507 M
Finance 2019 11 210 M
Yield 2019 5,02%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 6,81x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
Capitalization 50 737 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 52,46  €
Last Close Price 47,37  €
Spread / Highest target 79,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG3.30%56 069
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP19.16%190 577
VOLKSWAGEN AG14.40%88 863
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.94%53 940
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD3.05%47 018
BMW AG-8.70%46 473
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group