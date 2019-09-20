Omniplus On commerce: new online shop is being launched

Stuttgart / Neu-Ulm. Omniplus On, the digital service portal from Daimler Buses is launching its integrated online shop. The new eShop for bus spare parts will be online before the most important bus trade show, 'Busworld Europe', takes place in Brussels in October.

The new Omniplus eShop offers the entire range of parts for the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands. As the system is fully incorporated into the Omniplus On customer portal it already knows the individual fleet of the person placing the order: the customer will find frequently ordered spare parts in the Quick-Collect area. 12 generic parts categories ensure fast navigation and parts searches.

Another method of finding the right spare part, which is particularly helpful when making larger orders for complementing stocks, is the fast-order function. Users can switch directly into the BusParts catalogue for more detailed research.

But Omniplus On commerce can do even more! It is now possible to directly book digital services such as Omniplus Uptime online. Further digital services are in preparation.

The roll-out of the Omniplus eShop will take place in the markets of the 14 subsidiaries in Europe and will then be successively extended. On commerce is fully integrated with the other areas On advance, On monitor and On drive and will thus benefit from all of the advantages of digitalisation and networking made possible by the platform concept. Just like the portal as a whole, it will be possible to use the eShop from any mobile end device.