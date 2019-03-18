Log in
"On the move since 1893" in the Mercedes-Benz Museum until 19 May 2019: VfB special exhibition goes into extra time

03/18/2019

Because of its great success, the Mercedes-Benz Museum is extending the 'On the move since 1893' exhibition by seven weeks: the special exhibition on the 125-year history of VfB Stuttgart football club can now be experienced until the International Museum Day on 19 May 2019. A FIFA pro-gamer from VfB Stuttgart will be a guest at the Long Night of the Museums on 23 March 2019. In addition, members of the VfB club and holders of season tickets will have free entry to the museum on the last home game weekend (11 and 12 May).

Stuttgart. Since September 2018, the special exhibition 'On the move since 1893' on the history of VfB Stuttgart has been fascinating visitors keen on football and its history in Collection Room 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Museum. This format has proved to be a direct hit: more than 170,000 people have visited the exhibition since its launch. Because of its tremendous success, 'On the move since 1893' will now go into extra time beyond the original final whistle on 2 April 2019 by seven weeks until the International Museum Day on 19 May 2019.

The exhibition was created in close cooperation between the club and the museum. It shows more than 100 exhibits from the history of VfB football club, including cups, championship trophies and player awards as well as jerseys, football boots, pennants, photos, tickets and original documents.

In the special exhibition, Mercedes-Benz vehicles are reminiscent of the extensive motorcades of the VfB championship years: 1950, 1952, 1984, 1992 and 2007. One particular highlight is the replica of a grandstand whose rows of seats create a tangible stadium atmosphere in the Mercedes-Benz Museum. Since the launch of the special exhibition, the grandstand has proved its worth in numerous events. These include discussion sessions such as the 'VfB in Dialogue' evening with the club directors, concerts (MC Bruddaal on 1 December 2018, Marz & Die Bixtie Boys on 19 January 2019), and comedy shows (Dodokay on 16 March 2019).

Since September 2018, numerous activities in connection with 'On the move since 1893' have thrilled the fans. These include the limited edition of 1,893 season tickets for the exhibition, special opening hours for VfB Stuttgart home games in the Mercedes-Benz Arena and special offers for children such as the Explorer Book for museum guests of primary school age.

Further items in our programme will ensure that the final weeks of the special exhibition until 19 May 2019 will be as riveting as extra time in an exciting football match. One of the highlights is already certain: a FIFA pro-gamer from VfB Stuttgart will be a guest at the Long Night of the Museums in the Mercedes-Benz Museum. In the 'On the move since 1893' exhibition section, he will be on site from 7 pm to 9 pm to answer visitors' questions about eSports and will be taking part in live matches against visitors keen to demonstrate their own talent at the console. In addition, all members of the VfB club and holders of season tickets will have free entry to the museum on the last home game weekend (11 and 12 May).

The Mercedes-Benz Museum is open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9 am to 6 pm. The ticket desk always closes at 5 pm. Registration, reservations and latest information: Monday to Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm by phone on +49 (0)711 173 0000, by email to classic@daimler.com or online at: www.mercedes-benz.com/museum

Daimler AG published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 10:04:01 UTC
